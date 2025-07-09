Berry, eero Team Looking to Rebound at Sonoma

After promising speed in Chicago was wiped out by early misfortune, Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team are heading west to Sonoma Raceway with a renewed drive to bounce back and deliver a strong result.

Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 marks the fourth of six road or street course events on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. The 1.99-mile, 12-turn layout through the heart of California’s wine country presents a unique challenge with elevation changes, tight corners, and technical braking zones, demanding both patience and precision.

Berry, who was sidelined early in Stage 2 of last weekend’s race on the streets of Chicago, is looking forward to rebounding in Sonoma with a strong performance.

“It was frustrating to get caught up in something so early at Chicago,” Berry said. “Getting knocked out that quickly is never how you want to end a weekend. That’s behind us now, and I’m focused on Sonoma. The team has been working really hard, and I believe we’ve got a group capable of putting together a solid run.”

Practice and qualifying are both set for Saturday, with the on-track activity kicking off at 1:30 p.m. ET on truTV.

The 110-lap, 218.9-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with stage breaks planned for Lap 25 and Lap 55. Broadcast coverage will be carried on TNT.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.