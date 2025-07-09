Front Row Motorsports: Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team
Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes
Save Mart 350
Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025
Event: Race 22 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-miles)
#of Laps: 110
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson heads to “Wine Country” this weekend for 110 laps at the Sonoma Raceway. While this will only be his second Cup Series start at the 1.99-mile road course, Gragson has three top-10 finishes and one win at the track in the K&N Pro Series West. Long John Silver’s will return to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the event.
“Sonoma’s always been one of my favorite road courses—if not my favorite,” said Gragson. “I had some success there in the K&N Pro Series West days, but since the repave, it’s a whole new challenge. It’s a lot faster now, and the old techniques don’t quite apply. This will only be my second time on the new surface, and last year didn’t go great—we got wrecked early and had to limp it home to 26th. With one street course and two road courses under my belt this year, I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up. It’s a beautiful place and always a lot of fun to go there because it’s so different.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.