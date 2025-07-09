Front Row Motorsports: Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Long John Silver’s Ford Team

Sonoma Raceway Competition Notes

Save Mart 350

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Event: Race 22 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-miles)

#of Laps: 110

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson heads to “Wine Country” this weekend for 110 laps at the Sonoma Raceway. While this will only be his second Cup Series start at the 1.99-mile road course, Gragson has three top-10 finishes and one win at the track in the K&N Pro Series West. Long John Silver’s will return to Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the event.

“Sonoma’s always been one of my favorite road courses—if not my favorite,” said Gragson. “I had some success there in the K&N Pro Series West days, but since the repave, it’s a whole new challenge. It’s a lot faster now, and the old techniques don’t quite apply. This will only be my second time on the new surface, and last year didn’t go great—we got wrecked early and had to limp it home to 26th. With one street course and two road courses under my belt this year, I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up. It’s a beautiful place and always a lot of fun to go there because it’s so different.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.