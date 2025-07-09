Cook Out Clash Returns to Historic Bowman Gray Stadium on Feb. 1, 2026

Cook Out Returns as Entitlement Partner for the Opening NASCAR Cup Series Exhibition Event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (July 9, 2025) – Today, NASCAR announced the Cook Out Clash will return to Bowman Gray Stadium as the opening exhibition event for the 2026 season. Following the sold-out success of this year’s Cook Out Clash, the first NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race of the 2026 season will return to the historic venue on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Sunday, Feb. 1. The Cook Out Clash at ‘The Madhouse’ will be broadcast by FOX Sports.

“We wrote a new chapter in the storied history of motorsports at Bowman Gray Stadium with the Cook Out Clash this year,” said Joey Dennewitz, Managing Director, NASCAR Regional. “As NASCAR’s first weekly racetrack, we are proud to bring the 2026 Cook Out Clash back to the original home to grassroots racing. Thanks to the City of Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem State University for their continued partnership at ‘The Madhouse’.”

“The City of Winston Salem is deeply honored to have been chosen to host the 2026 Cook Out Clash,” said City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines. “The 2025 race was an immensely successful event for all parties involved. We will work hard to ensure that the 2026 Cook Out Clash is even more successful.”

Cook Out, one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains in the nation, will return as the entitlement partner for the 2026 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Based in the Winston-Salem area since 1989, Cook Out is known for its Cook Out burgers as part of the “best combos in town.” The restaurant chain has 350 locations across 11 states.

“We are proud to support the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium in our backyard in Winston-Salem,” said Jeremy and Morris Reaves, CEO and Founder of Cook Out. “We look forward to bringing our NASCAR racing family together in our community once again with the Cook Out Clash. Last year was so amazing and we can’t wait to do it again!”

Cook Out has a strong presence in NASCAR as it is the entitlement partner for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, and the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway where it also serves as the Official Quick Service Restaurant. It is also a proud sponsor of the NASCAR Youth Series and is an active sponsor at the grassroots level.

“Cook Out is an amazing partner that continues to have a positive impact across NASCAR,” said Justin Swilling, Project Lead for the Cook Out Clash. “Their support continues to take our events to the next level, and we look forward to working together to make this year’s Cook Out Clash another memorable sold-out event.”

Built in 1937, Bowman Gray Stadium, a quarter-mile short track, holds a special place in NASCAR history as the longest-running weekly racetrack. In 1949, Bill France Sr. and Alvin Hawkins, two founding fathers of NASCAR, brought motorsports to the facility as the first weekly racetrack and first paved racetrack that NASCAR competed on. In 2024, NASCAR took over the long-term management of racing operations at Bowman Gray Stadium in partnership with the City of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The racetrack hosted 29 NASCAR Grand National, now NASCAR Cup Series, races from 1958 to 1971. Bowman Gray Stadium has hosted many NASCAR legends including Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, Glen Wood, David Pearson, Ned Jarrett, Richie Evans, Jerry Cook, and others. Petty won his 100th NASCAR Grand National race in the 1969 Myers Brothers 250 at the racetrack.

More recently, Bowman Gray Stadium hosted several East Series races from 2011 to 2015. Ben Kennedy, great grandson of Bill France Sr., won an East Series race there in 2013. Other winners include two-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes and Cup Series drivers Ryan Preece and Corey LaJoie.

This year’s Cook Out Clash was the first Cup Series race at the historic track since 1971. Chase Elliott, 2020 Cup Series champion, won this year’s Cook Out Clash. With a history of intense competition, NASCAR is proud to bring the Cup Series back for the Cook Out Clash at ‘The Madhouse.’

For more information and to get on the list to purchase tickets for the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, visit NASCARClash.com. To learn more about the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season with weekly modified, sportsman, street stock and stadium stock competition, visit bowmangrayracing.com.

