HFT Advance | Sonoma

Sonoma Event Info:

Date: Sunday, July 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Sonoma, Calif.

Format: 110 Laps, 218.9 Miles, Stages: 25-55-110

TV: TNT

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 5:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Sonoma hosts points race No. 20 this weekend as the Cup Series heads West for its annual summer date on the 12-turn road course.

Sheldon Creed earned his best road-course finish of the season last weekend at the Chicago Street Course, leading nine laps and finishing third.

Sam Mayer holds the best average finish (10.3) of full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Friends of Jaclyn

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Sonoma (Cup)

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his third Cup start at Sonoma this weekend, where he has a 20.5 average finish. His best finish came in 2021 when he crossed the line in P15.

His best start was sixth in 2022, and he boasts a 14.5 average starting position.

Custer makes his 19th NCS road course start this weekend, where he has a best finish of 8th in Mexico City earlier this season.

He also has two career NXS road course wins, coming at Portland (2023) and the Chicago Street Race (2023).

Creed at Sonoma (Xfinity)

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his third Xfinity start at Sonoma on Saturday, where he is coming off a runner-up finish in last season’s race. He took home P11 in his only other start at Sonoma in 2023.

He has started inside the top 10 in both of his starts and carries a 6.0 average starting position into the weekend.

Creed has led 93 laps and has 10 career top-10 finishes across 24 career road course start in the Xfinity Series.

Mayer at Sonoma (Xfinity)

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his third Xfinity start at Sonoma this weekend, coming off a third-place finish in last season’s race. He recorded a 10th-place result in 2023 after starting sixth.

He has started inside the top 10 in both of his starts and has an average starting position of 7.0.

He has NXS road-course victories at the Charlotte Road Course (2023 & 2024), Watkins Glen (2023), and Elkhart Lake (2023).

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings with 241 points heading into Sonoma this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 8th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits eighth in the Xfinity points standings with 597 total points on the season, behind the seven winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 478 points.