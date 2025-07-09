HFT Advance | Sonoma

Sonoma Event Info:
Date: Sunday, July 13
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Sonoma, Calif.
Format: 110 Laps, 218.9 Miles, Stages: 25-55-110
TV: TNT
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 4 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday: 5:10 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1:35 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- Sonoma hosts points race No. 20 this weekend as the Cup Series heads West for its annual summer date on the 12-turn road course.
- Sheldon Creed earned his best road-course finish of the season last weekend at the Chicago Street Course, leading nine laps and finishing third.
- Sam Mayer holds the best average finish (10.3) of full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers this season.
Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: HaasTooling.com
Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Friends of Jaclyn
Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel
Custer at Sonoma (Cup)
Starts: 2
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Custer makes his third Cup start at Sonoma this weekend, where he has a 20.5 average finish. His best finish came in 2021 when he crossed the line in P15.
- His best start was sixth in 2022, and he boasts a 14.5 average starting position.
- Custer makes his 19th NCS road course start this weekend, where he has a best finish of 8th in Mexico City earlier this season.
- He also has two career NXS road course wins, coming at Portland (2023) and the Chicago Street Race (2023).
Creed at Sonoma (Xfinity)
Starts: 2
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —
- Creed is set to make his third Xfinity start at Sonoma on Saturday, where he is coming off a runner-up finish in last season’s race. He took home P11 in his only other start at Sonoma in 2023.
- He has started inside the top 10 in both of his starts and carries a 6.0 average starting position into the weekend.
- Creed has led 93 laps and has 10 career top-10 finishes across 24 career road course start in the Xfinity Series.
Mayer at Sonoma (Xfinity)
Starts: 2
Wins: —
Top-10s: 2
Poles: —
- Mayer is in line for his third Xfinity start at Sonoma this weekend, coming off a third-place finish in last season’s race. He recorded a 10th-place result in 2023 after starting sixth.
- He has started inside the top 10 in both of his starts and has an average starting position of 7.0.
- He has NXS road-course victories at the Charlotte Road Course (2023 & 2024), Watkins Glen (2023), and Elkhart Lake (2023).
Where They Stand
Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings with 241 points heading into Sonoma this Sunday.
Xfinity Points Standings (41: 8th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits eighth in the Xfinity points standings with 597 total points on the season, behind the seven winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 478 points.