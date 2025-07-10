Dollar Tree Extends Multi-Year Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

STATESVILLE, N.C. (JULY 10, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a contract extension with Dollar Tree that secures the continued sponsorship of the Dollar Tree brand on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones NASCAR Cup Series entries through 2028.

First activated in January 2024 under a multi-year deal spanning all 38 NASCAR Cup Series events, the partnership with Dollar Tree and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has provided strong visibility for Dollar Tree nationwide.

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB through 2028,” said Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer, Dollar Tree. “This continued collaboration puts our brand in front of millions of loyal NASCAR fans and gives us the opportunity to drive deeper engagement with customers in a bold, high-energy environment. We’re looking forward to what’s ahead with Jimmie (Johnson), John Hunter, Erik, and the entire LEGACY MC team.”

Nemechek, driver of the No. 42, added, “It’s an honor to continue carrying the Dollar Tree brand on our cars. Their support helps us deliver results on track, bring value back to their vendor partners and helps build fandom of the CLUB.”

Jones, driver of the No. 43, also shared his enthusiasm: “Having such a recognizable brand like Dollar Tree with us for years to come gives the CLUB stability and energy. We are building a legacy together and hope to enjoy success for years to come.”

Cal Wells III, CEO of LEGACY MC emphasized the impact of the partnership: “Dollar Tree is a foundational partner to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Their continued investment and commitment will enable us to execute our competitive vision and strengthens our ability to support championship aspirations.”

This weekend, the Nos. 42 and 43 teams head to Sonoma Raceway. Nemechek sits 20th in the point standings, 68 points below the playoff cutoff line and Jones is 17th in the standings, 50 points below the playoff cut line with seven races to go in the regular season.

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE: Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, is one of North America’s largest and most loved value retailers, known for delivering great value, convenience, and a “thrill-of-the-hunt” discovery shopping experience. With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,000 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is committed to being a responsible steward of its business – supporting its people, serving its communities, and creating lasting value. Additional information about Dollar Tree can be found at www.DollarTree.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MC is a premier auto racing organization co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.