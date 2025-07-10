Forte Racing Heads to Canada for the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Thienes Enters Weekend Second in IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Monrovia, California (Thursday, July 10, 2025) – Forte Racing heads north for the only Canadian round on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship calendar this weekend, the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. At the midpoint of the season, the No. 78 Huntress Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 squad currently sits 10th in the GTD championship standings but is confident that the high-speed Ontario circuit can deliver a strong result to kick off the second half of the year. The team will host a large contingent of sponsors and guests for Sunday’s 2 hour, 40 minute sprint race, which goes green at 2:05 PM Eastern.

With Canadian Tire Motorsport Park serving as his home race, Misha Goikhberg brings not only extensive experience but also added motivation to deliver a strong result in front of friends, family, and supporters. Goikhberg has logged countless laps around the high-speed 2.459-mile circuit and knows firsthand the challenges of its flowing corners and elevation changes. The weekend marks a special opportunity for the team to build momentum as the championship enters its crucial summer stretch.

“It’s a home race for me, so there’s no better place to get a great result,” Goikhberg said. “Mosport needs no introductions—it’s famous for its fast corners and big straightaway. Qualifying will be very important, but I am sure we are up for it.”

Teammate Mario Farnbacher is also familiar with Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and has a history of strong performances at the fast, technical circuit. The German driver has multiple podium finishes at Mosport over his career, demonstrating both pace and consistency on one of North America’s most challenging layouts. As the team looks to rebound in the championship standings, Farnbacher’s experience and determination will be crucial assets heading into the weekend.

“It’s a cool track and the only race in Canada,” Farnbacher said. “Unfortunately, the best finish I’ve had here was P2. I had a lot of chances to win, but circumstances were against me. It’s a very unique place—fast and flowing—and I think it should suit the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO really well. We definitely need to bounce back and score some big points to move up the championship standings. I can’t wait to be there in Canada together with Misha.”

In addition to the WeatherTech GTD effort, Forte Racing will field the No. 77 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 in the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Driver Brian Thienes has delivered a consistent string of performances throughout the season, putting himself in a strong position in the championship fight.

Heading into Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Thienes holds second place in the overall standings, just a few points shy of the series lead. After a momentum-building weekend at Mid-Ohio, he and the team are aiming to capitalize on their form and deliver another podium finish on one of North America’s most demanding circuits.

“We’ve built some great momentum after Mid-Ohio, and I’m excited to carry that into Canada,” Thienes said. “The team’s been working hard, and we’re focused on executing a clean weekend at a track that I know really well. I’m looking forward to seeing what a great car the team can give me for such a fast track—definitely one of my favorites.”

Team Principal Shane Seneviratne emphasized that Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is not only a highlight of the IMSA calendar but also a critical point in the season for both of Forte Racing’s programs. With the second half of the championship underway, the team is focused on refining every detail of preparation and execution to capitalize on the pace they’ve shown in previous rounds. Seneviratne noted that the fast, flowing layout of Mosport provides an opportunity to showcase the Lamborghini’s strengths while reinforcing the team’s commitment to continuous improvement.

“Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is always a special event on the calendar, and it’s a place where our drivers have a lot of experience,” Seneviratne said. “The whole team has been working tirelessly to improve every detail of our preparation. We know how competitive this championship is, but we’re confident we can fight for strong results in both the GTD and VP Racing SportsCar Challenge this weekend.”

For updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and live action from the paddock, follow @ForteRacing on Instagram. Green flag for the IMSA WeatherTech race is Saturday, July 13th at 2:05 pm (ET).

ABOUT FORTE RACING (Formerly US RaceTronics)

Forte Racing, based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, competes in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar GTD Championship, IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with support from Lamborghini Squadra Corse. In 2025, the team will expand into the McLaren Trophy America series in SRO, further broadening its competitive footprint.

Founded as US RaceTronics by Shane Seneviratne in 2005, the team quickly made its mark with multiple wins and podiums in the Atlantic Championship before transitioning to Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2015, winning multiple North American and World Championships.

In 2023, the team entered IMSA WeatherTech GTD with a Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 GT3, driven by Misha Goikhberg and Loris Spinelli. They secured four top-five finishes in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, including a win at the 2023 Petit Le Mans and a second-place finish in 2024, finishing fifth in the GTD Championship both years. Forte Racing continues to build its reputation as a rising force in GT racing.

For more information on driving opportunities, series details, or event attendance, visit www.forteracing.com.

About Change Racing

Founded by Lamborghini Charlotte CEO and long time real estate developer, John E. Littlefield, Change Racing is the premier championship winning team. Claiming 18 titles in various classes. Change Racing has competed in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series since its inception in 2013, most recently claiming the 2021 Amateur World Championship in Misano, Italy. Change Racing also claimed all SIX 2020 North American Championships, including the Pro, Pro-Am, Am and LB Cup class championships as well as the Team and Owner championships.

About O’Gara Motorsport

O’Gara Motorsport was founded in 2014 by owner Tom O’Gara and celebrated winning the 2015 North American Lamborghini Super Trofeo driver and team Championships. The team goal is to achieve victories in the Series as well as showcasing the brands of their sponsors both on and off the track. With a vertically integrated platform that starts at the dealership and accelerates to the top levels of professional sports car racing, everyone at O’Gara is dedicated to providing a comprehensive program for anyone, from the casually curious to the dedicated racer.