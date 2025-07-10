Vixen Cycle and LTK Gear Up for Watkins Glen SpeedTour in CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Watkins Glen, NEW YORK – July 10, 2025 – Trans Am Series driver Tom Sheehan is set to compete in the highly anticipated Watkins Glen SpeedTour, Round 8 of the 2025 CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series presented by Pirelli, taking place July 11-13 at Watkins Glen International. Piloting the No. 97 Vixen Cycle Co./LTK/Cope Ford Mustang, Sheehan is determined to rebound from a challenging weekend at Road America and deliver a strong performance at the iconic New York circuit.

Sheehan is one of the most respected competitors in the longest-running professional road racing series in North America. He comes off a dramatic race at Road America on June 29, 2025, where a hard-fought third-place finish in the ProAm class was overturned due to a technical infraction regarding ride height. Starting from 20th position, Sheehan navigated a chaotic race to cross the finish line 10th overall and third in class. Despite the disqualification, his performance underscored his ability to compete at the front of the pack, and he’s now focused on redemption at Watkins Glen.

“I am going to do my job and drive the car,” stated Tom Sheehan. “I just want to show some speed and run well. That’s all I can do.”

Frequently dubbed America’s greatest circuit and a mecca of North American road racing, Watkins Glen began life when public roads in the upstate New York Finger Lakes were used for the motor race course. In 1956 a permanent circuit was built and 1968 saw the first six hour race, the legendary 6 Hours of Watkins Glen. While the older of those chicanes has since been removed, the circuit’s current layout has been the same since 1971, with minor modifications after the fatal crashes of François Cevert in 1973 and J.D. McDuffie in 1991. Formerly the home of the United States Grand Prix, the circuit is a very popular venue among fans and drivers, and the facility is currently owned by NASCAR.

The 3.4-mile, 11-turn circuit, known for its fast sweeps and technical corners, is a favorite among drivers and fans alike. Sheehan and his Damon Racing team have been fine-tuning the Ford Mustang to optimize performance for the demanding track. The Trans Am Series event weekend will feature multiple classes, including the high-powered TA class and GT divisions (XGT, SGT, GT, and GT1), making for a thrilling weekend of racing.

Currently ranked fourth in the TA2 ProAm Challenge standings, Sheehan remains a contender for top honors. His team’s preparation and his strategic driving will be key as he aims to capitalize on Watkins Glen’s unique layout and reclaim a spot on the podium.

Fans can follow Sheehan’s progress and cheer on the No. 97 by visiting Damon Racing on Facebook for updates throughout the race weekend.

Television is as follows: LIVE: CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series – Jul 12, 1:00p.m. ET on SPEED SPORT 1 LIVE: TA/GT Race – Jul 13, 11:30 a.m. ET on SPEED SPORT 1 plus the excellent coverage on the Trans Am presented by Pirelli YouTube channel.

Follow Tom’s social media channels via his Facebook page, Damon Racing, Instagram account (@TomSheehanTA97), and X account (@TomTA2_97).

About Vixen Cycle Co.

Founded by women with a passion for motorcycles, Vixen Cycle Co is a trailblazing brand that not only caters to female riders but also empowers and equips them with a unique blend of stylish clothing and motorcycle parts. Our clothing line is a testament to meticulous design, offering a wide range of trendy and functional apparel that allows women to embrace their love for motorcycles without compromising on style. From sleek and stylish designs to powerful and efficient motorcycle parts, Vixen Cycle Co is committed to enhancing both the look and performance of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!