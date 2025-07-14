Podium Debut and Successful Return for TPC Racing Porsche Sprint Challenge Competitors at VIRginia International Raceway

Evan Hinkle Secures Twin Third-Place Pro-Am Finishes in Type 992 Porsche Sprint Challenge Debut in the No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Michael Levitas Improves All Weekend in His Return to the Competitive Masters Class in His First Major Race Weekend in More Than Two Years in the No. 236 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

ALTON, Virginia (July 13, 2025) – A double-podium showing for debuting Porsche 911 GT3 Cup driver Evan Hinkle, and the positive return of TPC Racing founder and champion driver Michael Levitas, highlighted a strong weekend of USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama competition for TPC Racing at VIRginia International Raceway. Hinkle stepped up for a pair of Pro-Am class third-place finishes in the weekend’s twin GT3 Cup races for Type 992 Porsches while Levitas nearly cracked the top-10 Sunday in his first significant race start in nearly three years in the ultra-competitive Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Masters Class.

Monoflo International driver Hinkle is in his third year of Porsche Sprint Challenge competition with TPC Racing but his only series starts have come at VIR, which is the home track for the Winchester, Virginia native. In his first two years of competition, Hinkle drove in the Sprint Challenge Cayman class, including a third-place Pro-Am finish in that division in his 2023 series debut a VIR.

This weekend was Hinkle’s biggest yet, however, and his first races after moving up to GT3 Cup competition with Monoflo International and “trade-off” teammate Tillman Schmid in top-tier 992 competition. Fast out of the box, Hinkle started seventh overall in the 32-car field on Saturday and sixth on Sunday.

Executing all race starts and restarts perfectly in the No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, Hinkle moved up to fifth overall and third in Pro-Am in the opening laps in both races and successfully defended the podium finishing positions to the checkered flag each day.

Hinkle was joined at VIR by TPC Racing principal Levitas who stepped away from driving in recent seasons to focus on the construction of TPC Racing’s new 40,000 square foot headquarters in Jessup, Maryland. With the state-of-the-art facility unveiled last year and fully open for business, Levitas has moved back into competition. Like Hinkle, this weekend was his first in Type 992 GT3 Cup machinery in national Porsche single-make championship competition.

Levitas and the TPC team spent the first part of the VIR weekend chasing down some electrical gremlins on his No. 236 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The Porsche was sorted out before qualifying and, after an 18th place result in Saturday’s first race, Levitas was nearing a top-10 finish and turning his top laps of the weekend in Sunday’s final sprint when timed expired.

Next up for TPC Racing in Porsche Sprint Challenge competition is Rounds 9 and 10 of this year’s championship at Road America, August 8 – 10.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “I am proud of the great effort from everyone on the TPC Racing team for working five days straight in typically hot and humid summer conditions. They don’t stop and always answer the call to give our drivers the best cars possible. Evan Hinkle had a great weekend from the moment the TPC Racing crew unloaded the Monoflo International Porsche, and his double Pro-Am podiums in his debut is an amazing performance and a first in top-tier GT3 Cup competition for TPC Racing and Monoflo International. It was also great to have Michael Levitas back in the driver’s seat with us, and the no-quit effort the team put in to sort out his TPC Racing Porsche 992 GT3 Cup was incredible. There is no doubt Michael will be back battling for Masters Class Porsche GT3 Cup podiums before the end of the season.”

Evan Hinkle, Driver – No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “I’m thrilled! I really can’t believe I made it to the podium, and if we had one more lap on Saturday, I’d say I wouldn’t have been up there. I’m thankful for timed races and seeing that white flag! It’s been a hot weekend, but there’s a lot of people to thank. I came here the last two years in the series in a Cayman with TPC Racing, who bring great equipment to the track every time. I also obviously have to thank Monoflo International for putting me here, and our coach Mike Skeen. Thanks so much to everybody that helped! It’s pretty crazy. I had never guessed coming down the road that I was going to stand up here on the podium twice! I work a full-time job for the company on my chest – Monoflo International – and they make it all possible for me to do this once a year. It’s all pretty cool.”

Michael Levitas, Driver – No. 236 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “I really had a great weekend, and I am so proud of my son Harris Levitas and everybody on the TPC Racing team. We spent the test days addressing some ECU and related electrical issues but nobody on the team gave up and everybody worked hard until we solved it. I really didn’t get any laps until before qualifying, which was a challenge because it has really been more like three years since I have done a race like this. But once we were going, we didn’t stop improving and it was so great to be back doing what I love again. The class structure was different when I last raced in Porsche Sprint Challenge, so the Masters Class was new to me, and the competition is really intense. Lots of good cars, teams and really quick drivers. We improved to almost cracking the top-10 on Sunday and I am sure we will next time we race in Porsche Sprint Challenge. I can’t wait!”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.