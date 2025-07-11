ARCA Menards Series West Announces New Series Director 

Steve York Named ARCA Menards Series West Series Director

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 11, 2025) – The ARCA Menards Series announced today that Steve York has been selected as the new ARCA Menards Series West Series Director, effective immediately.

York enters the position following years of experience working in the motorsports industry. As a long time promoter, track owner and NASCAR Appeals Panelist, York brings a wealth of knowledge to the ARCA Menards Series West. York will be based out of Twin Falls,

Idaho, and will report to Ron Drager, ARCA President.

“We’re excited to welcome Steve York as the new Series Director for the ARCA Menards Series West,” Drager said. “Steve brings with him an abundance of experience, and a deep passion for motorsports. We’re confident that under his leadership, the series will

continue to grow and thrive, delivering the best possible racing to our fans across the region where he is based. We look forward to the energy and vision Steve will bring to this role as we continue building a strong future for the ARCA Menards Series West.”

With more than four decades of experience in the motorsports industry, York has held a wide range of leadership roles throughout his career. A native of Tifton, Georgia, York earned his business degree from Valdosta State University in the 1960s before beginning his professional journey at UPS. However, it was in motorsports where he found his true calling—as a race promoter. In 1985, York built and began operating Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls, Idaho, transforming it into a premier NASCAR-sanctioned facility before selling the venue in 2007. Under his leadership, the speedway thrived, culminating in York being named RPM Promoter of the Year in 2005. Though no longer a track owner, York has remained active in the sport, serving as a NASCAR Appeals Panelist since 2015.

“I’m honored to return and contribute to the racing industry in any way I can,” said York. “This opportunity is an exciting one for me, and I’m looking forward to collaborating closely with the series, competitors, promoters, and officials to deliver great racing in the West region. I’m especially eager to work with the car owners to support their continued growth and development within the sport.”

This Friday’s ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 race at Sonoma Raceway will be simulcast on FloRacing and NASCAR’s new free streaming platform, The NASCAR Channel on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video starting at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

For complete event information, including live timing and scoring data for all on-track sessions and live race audio, please visit ARCARacing.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter).

