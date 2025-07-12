Featured HeadlineFeatured StoriesRC Truck SeriesXFINITY Series
Photo by Chris Graythen | Getty Images

Zilisch holds off van Gisbergen for Xfinity Series win at Sonoma

By SM Staff
3 Minute Read

Connor Zilisch held off his JR Motorsports teammate and polesitter Shane van Gisbergen to claim his third NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season and the fourth of his career in Saturday’s Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway by 0.438 seconds.

“First, hats off to Shane,” Zilisch said. “That was awesome. “All race long, I felt like we were racing each other with respect. I wheel-hopped a little bit in Turn 7 one time and got into him. He continued, “Otherwise, it was awesome to get to race against him finally and battle with him the whole race long.”

Last week at the Chicago Street Course, van Gisbergen ran Zilisch wide in Turn 2. He then took the lead to win in a two-lap shootout. This week, Zilisch got his revenge and held off van Gisbergen after a bump in turn seven and his run on turn 11 on the final lap of the race.

“There was a chance that he could have gotten by me when he hit me, but he let me have it and raced me clean. I respect the hell out of him for that, and I’m looking forward to racing against him more.” Zilisch said. “We’re going to race each other at Watkins Glen, and that’s one of my favorite tracks, so I hope I can beat him again there.”

“I gave him a bump into 7, and he wheel-hopped, and I probably could have taken it, but I just waited,” said van Gisbergen. “I didn’t want to do it like that, and then we raced down the hill. What an awesome race. I had a blast all day—really, really fun.”

Both Zilisch (46 laps) and van Gisbergen (24 laps) combined to lead 70 of the 79 laps.

Friday night’s ARCA winner, William Sawalich, finished third.

“It was a great weekend for us. Everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing.” said Sawalich. “I can’t thank the ARCA guys enough for yesterday, and the Xfinity guys today. They put together a good Soundgear GR Supra that was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. Just a great, great day to be honest. Our early run speed at times was comparable to them, but our long run, we couldn’t keep up with them. They were pretty dang good.”

Nick Sanchez finished fourth, and Riley Herbst rounded out the top five.

“Yesterday, just my really poor qualifying effort, I felt like, I don’t think we could have ran with the 88 and the 9, but I think we could have been a third-place car. Just thanks to everybody at Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy. It was fun to come back to the Xfinity Series.” said Herbst.

The race featured nine lead changes among four drivers, with two caution flags for a total of seven laps.

After Sonoma Raceway, Justin Allgaier holds the Xfinity Series points lead over Sam Mayer by 59 points, Austin Hill by 64, Connor Zilisch by 69, and Jesse Love by 104 points.

The Xfinity Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, for the BetRivers 200 on Saturday, July 19th at 4:30 pm ET.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 19

Race Results for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 – Saturday, July 12, 2025
Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, CA – 1.99 – 1.99-mile road
Total Race Length – 79 Laps – 157.21 Miles

PosStNoDriverS1S2S3PointsStatus
1288Connor Zilisch #97046Running
219Shane Van Gisbergen(i)0000Running
3518William Sawalich #00034Running
42348Nick Sanchez #00033Running
51519Riley Herbst(i)0000Running
6107Justin Allgaier02040Running
71154Taylor Gray #00030Running
871Carson Kvapil #35043Running
968Sammy Smith43043Running
1090Sheldon Creed54040Running
113332Austin Green00026Running
121621Austin Hill00025Running
13820Brandon Jones21043Running
142591Josh Bilicki00023Running
151811Josh Williams00022Running
163670Will Rodgers09023Running
17341Sam Mayer10030Running
183526Dean Thompson #00019Running
191231Blaine Perkins86026Running
201727Jeb Burton08020Running
211925Harrison Burton00016Running
223244Brennan Poole00015Running
231342Anthony Alfredo60019Running
241417Corey Day00013Running
253728Kyle Sieg00012Running
262499Matt DiBenedetto00011Running
272771Ryan Ellis00010Running
28344Parker Retzlaff0009Running
29285Kris Wright0008Running
303051Jeremy Clements0007Running
313845Brad Perez0006Running
323110Daniel Dye #0005Running
332214Connor Mosack(i)0000Running
342116Christian Eckes #0003Running
352939Ryan Sieg101004Running
362653Sage Karam0001Transmission
37207Alex Labbe7005Suspension
3842Jesse Love0001Rear Gear

