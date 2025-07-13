NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson Honored on Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame

SONOMA, Calif. (July 13, 2025) – Sonoma Raceway proud announces the induction of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson into its Wall of Fame today, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the sport and his achievements at the historic 1.99-mile road course.

Johnson, a NASCAR Hall of Famer, recorded one victory (2010) and nine top-10 finishes in 18 career starts at Sonoma Raceway. His 2010 victory in wine country was the one and only road course victory of his illustrious career.

“We are honored to celebrate Jimmie Johnson’s incredible legacy by inducting him into the Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame,” said Brian Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Sonoma Raceway. “Jimmie’s accomplishments, both at our track and across his storied career, embody the spirit of excellence that defines this sport. As a California native, his impact resonates deeply with our fans and community.”

The El Cajon native was honored with a permanent placement on the Wall of Fame at Sonoma Raceway.

“What an honor,” said Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club Team Co-owner. “I have this forever up in Sonoma Raceway history. Thank you so much for this amazing surprise.”

Sonoma Raceway’s Wall of Fame has been a staple of the racetrack since 2005 where the very first NASCAR inductees were Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin. There are a total of 29 inductees, making Jimmie Johnson the 30th inductee. The wall is designed to honor those who have excelled not only in their form of motor racing, but more importantly, in Sonoma. Each inductee is recognized during a ceremony with a marble plaque engraved with their likeness. The engraving is also added to the Wall of Fame, which is located behind the main grandstand.

Johnson, who returned to the NASCAR Cup Series for select races in 2025 with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, notched his 700th career start at this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The winner of 83 Cup Series races, tied for sixth all-time, drove the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports for 19 seasons, securing seven championships to match NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. His five consecutive titles from 2006 to 2010 remain unmatched in the sport’s history.

Beyond racing, Johnson has made significant contributions through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Chandra, in 2006. The foundation has donated over $13 million to support K-12 public education across the United States.

