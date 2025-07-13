Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Sonoma Post-Race Report – 07.13.25

BRISCOE EARNS CAREER-BEST ROAD COURSE FINISH IN TOYOTA/SAVE MART 350

Gibbs, Nemechek, Reddick are three of the final four drivers in the In-Season Challenge

SONOMA, Calif. (July 13, 2025) – Chase Briscoe finished second to lead Toyota at Sonoma Raceway in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. It was Briscoe’s best career road course finish. He led four Toyotas in the top-seven finishers – Briscoe (second), Christopher Bell (fifth), Tyler Reddick (sixth) and Ty Gibbs (seventh).

In the In-Season Challenge, Toyota has three of the final four drivers remaining – Gibbs, Reddick and John Hunter Nemechek. Gibbs and Reddick will face off in Dover, while Nemechek will compete against Ty Dillon for the right to advance to the final round in a bid for one million dollars.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sonoma Raceway

Race 20 of 36 – 218.9 miles, 110 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Shane van Gisbergen*

2nd, CHASE BRISCOE

3rd, Chase Elliott*

4th, Michael McDowell*

5th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

6th, TYLER REDDICK

7th, TY GIBBS

20th, DENNY HAMLIN

25th, RILEY HERBST

26th, BUBBA WALLACE

28th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

29th, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What else did you need out of the car to beat Shane Van Gisbergen?

“I don’t know. I don’t know if I really saw everything he had, truthfully. I felt like every time I would get close; he would just start driving back away. We were definitely the second-best car. I don’t really know what more I need – maybe a little bit a grip, but even if I had a little more grip, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to gain the speed that he had. But overall, great day for the Bass Pro Shops Toyota. This is by far my worst race track, so to run second to him, it definitely means a lot, so proud of the day.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

What were you discussing with Tyler Reddick there at the end?

“We worked really good there as Toyota teammates and he was just talking there about that last lap. I don’t know what else he does, or I do – we are racing for a top-five, a position there, and I took the lane, and he chose not to ship me. I appreciated that. Tires versus no tires, offense versus defense there at the end of the last lap. Tough to race respectful whenever you are out like that, and I get it.”

What was the racing like there in the end?

“That’s pretty usual for road course racing – if you get a yellow in the end, it kind of builds on itself and yellows breed yellows. I don’t know. The Rheem Camry was pretty good – it was just kind of a sloppy day all around, and we walked out of here with a fifth-place finish. It was good but always wanting more.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Chumba Casino Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

Top-10 and move to the Final Four of the in-season tournament. Can you tell us about your day?

“Today was a bit of a struggle honestly for the Chumba Casino Toyota. We just kind of went backwards – we slid back throughout the whole day and didn’t really get stage points. We just kept fighting all day long. We put tires on there and was able to get through the chaos. We had a shot at fifth, just didn’t want to use Christopher (Bell) up on that last corner, so we settled for sixth.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SAIA LTL Freight Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

Moving on with the in-season challenge next week. How was your race?

“Yeah, it is pretty cool. We will see what we can do. Overall, we had an okay day. Our SAIA number 54 Camry – we needed to make some adjustments, and I need to do a better job. We had an okay day.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.