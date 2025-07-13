NASCAR CUP SERIES

Van Gisbergen Dominates at Sonoma Raceway; Drives Chevrolet to Three-Straight Road Course Triumphs ﻿

Chevrolet’s road course streak continued during NASCAR’s annual trip out west to Sonoma Raceway. In yet another dominating display on left- and right-hand turns, Shane van Gisbergen piloted his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to back-to-back trips to victory lane – taking the checkered flag in the Toyota / Save Mart 350 to become the series’ fourth three-time winner in NASCAR’s top division this season.

With fellow Team Chevy driver, Connor Zilisch, picking up the win in yesterday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Chevrolet now owns three-straight doubleheader weekend sweeps on road courses in NASCAR’s top-two divisions – dating back to Shane van Gisbergen (NCS) and Daniel Suarez’s (NXS) triumphs in Mexico City.

For the second consecutive weekend, Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen led the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag from the pole position. The road course ace set sail on the opening lap in his No. 88 Chevrolet – building an early two-second margin by the halfway point of the opening stage. Van Gisbergen was one of the handful of lead pack drivers fighting left-rear grip in the closing laps of the stage. With pit strategy coming into play, crew chief Stephen Doran made the call to flip the stage – bringing his driver to pit road with three laps to go for the team’s first scheduled stop. Van Gisbergen ultimately cycled back up to the second position to take the first green-white checkered flag.

With an all-Chevrolet front-row for the start of Stage Two, Van Gisbergen regained the top position and paced the field throughout the stage – only giving up the lead to flip the stage on pit strategy. But the 36-year-old New Zealand still managed to power his Trackhouse Racing-prepared Chevrolet back to the lead to conclude a Team Chevy stage win sweep at the Northern California circuit.

With a 55-lap run on deck for the final stage of the race, Van Gisbergen lined up on the front-row once again and settled back into the top position. Continuing to put his road course skills on full display, Van Gisbergen went on to bring his laps led tally to 97 on the day en route to his third victory of the season.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st – Shane van Gisbergen

3rd – Chase Elliott

4th – Michael McDowell

8th – William Byron

10th – Kyle Busch

Chevrolet’s season statistics with 20 NASCAR Cup Series races complete:

Wins: 9

Poles: 10

Top-Fives: 40

Top 10s: 81

Stage Wins: 19

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 21st

“It was a hard battle for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / Winchester Chevrolet team. We didn’t really have a lot of speed this weekend, but we did make it better. We made some adjustments mid-race, and then those cautions came out. I had to go through the grass and lost around 15 spots. We got a couple back there at the end, but it’s not what we wanted. We’ll keep digging. We’ve had some good Chevrolet’s the last couple of weekends. Unfortunately, this week, we weren’t as good as we’ve been, but we’ll get better.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 10th

“We had to come from behind all day with our zone Chevrolet. On the initial start, our car had no drive or rear lateral any direction. After falling to the back, Randall (Burnett) and the guys made the call for major chassis adjustments to get the rears working. Those adjustments definitely helped, just wished I could have had that same adjustment again without giving up the track position. We kept working on the balance and in Stage 3, the car was the best it had been. It was simply avoiding wrecks at the end. Proud of the No. 8 team for pushing through and getting a top-10 finish.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 3rd

“I’m not sure if there was dirt across the track or what, but it happened a couple of times throughout the day. I was obviously pushing really hard. I just got sliding and ran out of road, but I don’t know that it would have been enough anyways, to be honest. I wasn’t near as good that run than the run before. I’m not really sure why that was, but the call by Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) was great. It was nice to be on offense and give ourselves a shot. I wish I could have made it happen there. I was trying, but I just couldn’t get going like we needed to there at the end. We had a really fast No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet all day. I thought we were really solid. We probably needed a little bit more to get Shane (Van Gisbergen) and Chase (Briscoe).”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 17th

“It was a rough couple of laps there. Alex (Bowman) and I race really clean. I told him – man, if it wasn’t for the million dollars, I probably wouldn’t have done that, but I had to. It’s been an incredible run for this No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team. We’ve worked so hard for this opportunity. I can’t thank Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Ty Norris and Kaulig Racing for giving me the opportunity to shine again. I’ve worked so hard to get here and I’m just grateful. All of our partners that are on board, this has just been so much fun.

We’re going to give it all we’ve got at Dover; put pressure on the guys. I think you’ve seen through this that our team doesn’t quit. I saw the No. 48 there at the end, and I knew it was our opportunity to race hard and go get him. Just proud of this team’s effort.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Finished: 4th

“We needed a little bit more pace out of our No. 71 Gainbridge Chevrolet. We had Project Zin on the car today, which was really cool. Qualifying really hurt us. I think we had decent pace, but we weren’t fast enough to get around the good cars. We got off strategy there, and that didn’t work. Thankfully, we caught a caution and we were able to tires on our Chevrolet and fight our way back. We salvaged a top-five day, but that’s not what we need. We all know what we need to do, and we just weren’t quite good enough to do it today. But this is part of the process. You have good weeks and bad weeks. Last weekend (at Chicago), we had a car that could win. Today, we were a little off. We’ll keep building on it.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Finished: 1st

“This is amazing. This is why we go racing. I had a great time. It’s awesome to have Red Bull on the car this weekend. Trackhouse Racing gave me a great Chevrolet again. What a great couple of weeks! Just to execute, make no mistakes, have great pit stops, great strategy and be able to hold them off there at the end – it’s incredible. Chase (Briscoe) was driving really well. We had a lot of fun there.”

How much have you worked on restarts because you were flawless there with the multiple restarts at the end?

“Yeah, on the last restart, I thought he (Chase Briscoe) jumped a little bit. I was just trying to do what I could to get in position in turn two. That last one, I had to give him a bit of rub, but that was it. I’m just over the moon.”

You have three wins this season. Is that beyond your dreams?

“I don’t dream about that stuff.. that’s why we work hard – to repay and reward everyone that helps make this happen. It was a tough start to the season, but we’re getting better and better. To win three NASCAR Cup Series races is unbelievable.”

