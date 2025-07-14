AO Racing Claims Overall Win, Achieves Double Podium in Canada

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario. (July 14, 2025) – AO Racing soared to new heights at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, earning its first overall IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory on Sunday. The team’s dragon-liveried No. 99 Oreca, affectionately known as “Spike,” dominated much of the LMP2 race with drivers PJ Hyett and Dane Cameron, securing a hard-fought and historic win. Meanwhile, the fan-favorite Porsche 911 GT3 R “Rexy,” piloted by Laurin Heinrich and Klaus Bachler, charged through the GTD PRO field to finish on the podium in third, giving the team its first-ever double-podium result.

“What a day,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “Today marks Spike’s maiden IMSA victory, and the team’s first overall victory. Adding to that, Rexy getting on the podium, and the team’s first double podium, today has been quite exceptional. We led both LMP2 & GTD Pro classes for a good period of time. In the end we played the fuel strategy a little too safe with Rexy, so we’re going to have to wait a little longer for that first double victory.”

After scoring his sixth IMSA WeatherTech pole on Saturday, PJ Hyett set the tone for the weekend, leading much of the opening stint in Spike. The No. 43 car briefly overtook the team during pit stops, but a late-race off-track excursion from their competitor opened the door for Cameron to reclaim the lead and take the checkered flag.

Rexy started from eighth with Klaus Bachler at the wheel and climbed through the GTD PRO field on an alternate fuel strategy. By the race’s midpoint, the dino-themed Porsche was leading the class. Running third in the final 40 minutes, Rexy was poised to inherit the top spot as the two cars ahead still needed to pit. However, a late-race caution allowed the frontrunners to save enough fuel to make it to the end, ultimately relegating Rexy to a still-celebratory third place.

The result marked AO Racing’s first double-podium finish, with all four drivers celebrating together on the podium. Provisionally, the No. 99 “Spike” squad sits second in the LMP2 team and driver championship standings, trailing the leaders by 78 points. In GTD PRO, Rexy’s crew also holds second place, just 39 points back.

Next up, AO Racing heads to its home event at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The IMSA SportsCar Weekend will take place August 1–3, and the team has exciting fan experiences planned for the occasion.

DRIVER QUOTES

PJ Hyett

I just couldn’t be happier for the entire team. They worked so hard, and the first overall win for the team is so special. I’m very happy and proud of the entire crew.

Dane Cameron

I’m really proud of the group that has done very good all year. PJ was phenomenal in his stint, and I’m super proud of him. I’m really proud of all of the boys and girls at AO Racing. It’s very special to get that first win for Spike in IMSA, and things have been going really well into the summer. It’s bittersweet to take victory under these conditions, but we’ll take it and continue our great momentum and progress in the championship.