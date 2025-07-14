CORVETTE RACING AT SĀO PAULO: Another TF Corvette Podium

Runner-up LMGT3 finish in Brazil for No. 81 Z06 GT3.R as both Corvettes take points

SĀO PAULO, Brazil (July 13, 2025) – TF Sport’s Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R program continued its strong momentum Sunday with a runner-up LMGT3 class finish for the No. 81 Corvette of Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Tom Van Rompuy at the Six Hours of Sāo Paulo.

The result was the best of the FIA World Endurance Championship season for the trio and its second straight podium following a third-place finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Eastwood and Andrade also were part of TF Sport’s winning lineup a week prior at Imola with its European Le Mans Series Corvette program.

The finish Sunday for the No. 81 Corvette also elevated the three drivers and its squad from sixth to fifth in the LMGT3 Drivers and Teams standings after five of eight races.

As it has for a majority of the season, the No. 81 Corvette crew ran a faultless race with both Van Rompuy and Andrade moving up through the order with strong driving in a pair of double-stints and Eastwood driving the final 2.5 hours to the finish.

Both TF Sport Corvettes finished in the points for the second consecutive race and third time this year. Despite some early misfortunes, the No. 33 Corvette Z06 GT3.R trio of Daniel Juncadella, Jonny Edgar and Ben Keating placed seventh in class to remain third in the championship standings.

A winner to start the season in Qatar, the No. 33 Corvette squad lost track position early through on-track contact and subsequent penalties, which forced the engineering team to move to an alternate driver rotation.

That resulted in Keating and Juncadella splitting the first two-thirds of the race and leaving it to Edgar to heroically bring home the No. 33 Corvette in the points.

TF Sport and its Corvettes next will race at the FIA WEC’s lone North American race September 5-7 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

TF SPORT POST-RACE DRIVER QUOTES

CHARLIE EASTWOOD, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED SECOND IN LMGT3: “Another great result today with P2. As we’ve seen many times this year, TF Sport executed a really solid race – great strategy, no mistakes, no penalties, which I feel today there were more penalties than most WEC races, and we just were able to capitalize on that to get a great P2. I definitely feel like some momentum is behind me now. I had a tough sort of 18-month start to this journey but with now three podiums in a row with TF between Le Mans, Imola in ELMS and here, I’ve no doubt that we can continue to get podiums at every event to close out the year. So we need to look forward… first to have a nice break over the summer before a very busy late August into September. But I’ve no doubt we can get podiums and race wins every race to the end of the year and hopefully go into both Bahrain and Portimão, giving ourselves a chance at those championships.”

RUI ANDRADE, NO. 81 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED SECOND IN LMGT3: “Another podium for the 81 crew and a third in a row for myself and Charlie. Great teamwork by the entire team to move us up the field after a difficult qualifying. And then a great final stint by Charlie to make the overtake which put us P2 at the flag. I’m super happy with this positive momentum and looking forward now to some rest during the summer break after some intense weeks of racing.”

DANIEL JUNCADELLA, NO. 33 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED SEVENTH IN LMGT3: “It was a disappointing day. Three penalties that lost us around 55 seconds. So yeah, it’s a big deal. But I did enjoy the alternate strategy. I think it paid off very nicely in terms of track position to switch to myself after Ben’s first stint and then also after his second stint. I think that was very cool and I got to overtake a couple of cars. So that was nice. And then Jonny at the end, I think he did a great job. He was defending against the McLaren, which was clearly faster and he did really well. He also overtook the BMW so it was just perfect execution from him. Unfortunately there were still the penalties… things that happen. I think Ben didn’t have the best of days but we live and learn and hopefully get better for the next one.”

JONNY EDGAR, NO. 33 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED SEVENTH IN LMGT3: “It was a tough day for us with some penalties that hurt our race. But the car felt great to drive and I am happy we still scored some points for the championship. The end for me was very tough on very old tires trying to defend from cars on newer ones. So I was happy to be able to hold the McLaren behind at the end. The whole team did a great job all weekend like they always do. We will take these points and move to COTA and try to move back up in the championship.”

