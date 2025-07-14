Supercross

COOPER WEBB AND KEN ROCZEN SET FOR HISTORIC GOLD COAST SHOWDOWN AT 2025 WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Gold Coast, Australia, 14th July 2025: Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen will go head-to-head for the first time on Australian soil when they line up at the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Australian GP. Taking place on 29th November at Cbus Super Stadium, it promises to be a highlight of the championship calendar, with the Gold Coast hosting World Supercross racing for the very first time.

The historic showdown between two of the biggest names in global supercross is a landmark moment for Australian fans, in what is set to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025 season.

Webb will make his World Supercross debut following a dominant Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign that saw him secure his third 450SX championship title. Webb’s season was marked by multiple victories and remarkable consistency, cementing his status as one of the sport’s elite riders. Now, he sets his sights on the global stage.

Returning to the championship for his fourth consecutive year, last year’s World Supercross SX1 runner-up Ken Roczen will look to continue his strong run of form. The German-American fan favourite is coming off the back of a solid AMA Supercross season, finishing just 10 points off the championship podium. Roczen’s commitment to the World Supercross Championship remains unwavering as he prepares to battle it out with the best in the world once again.

Their meeting at Cbus Super Stadium will add a new chapter to their rivalry, giving Australian fans a rare chance to see two champions push each other to the limit in an all-new setting.

More riders will be announced soon, and fans can sign up today for exclusive early access pre-sale tickets at https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/sign-up-gold-coast-2025/, before they officially go on sale 16th July.

About the FIM World Supercross Championship
The FIM World Supercross Championship is a global competition spearheaded by SX Global, a leader in sports marketing and entertainment. The championship, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), has been exclusively organised and promoted by SX Global since 2022. For more information, please visit worldsupercrosschampionship.com

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Sexton Delivers at Denver Supercross

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Zilisch holds off van Gisbergen Xfinity Series win at Sonoma
01:29
Video thumbnail
Weekend schedule and highlights for NASCAR at Sonoma
01:30
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen sweeps Chicago with second Cup victory of 2025
02:29
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen outduels teammate Zilisch for a second Xfinity victory at Chicago
02:33

Latest articles

Seattle Advance for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals

Official Release -
The Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington, marks the first stop of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ two-week long Western Swing.
Read more

Late-Race Strategy Lifts Berry to Career-Best Road Course Finish at Sonoma

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero Ford Mustang Dark Horse team used a well-executed late-race strategy to claim a road-course-career-best 13th-place finish in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Toyota/Save Mart 350

Official Release -
With his finish, Dillon advances to the next round of the In-Season Challenge over Alex Bowman and will now face John Hunter Nemechek at Dover Motor Speedway.
Read more

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Sonoma

Official Release -
With varying strategies at the end, Joey Logano would avoid multiple late race cautions to bring home his fifth top 10 finish of 2025.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category