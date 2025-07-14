COOPER WEBB AND KEN ROCZEN SET FOR HISTORIC GOLD COAST SHOWDOWN AT 2025 WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Gold Coast, Australia, 14th July 2025: Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen will go head-to-head for the first time on Australian soil when they line up at the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Australian GP. Taking place on 29th November at Cbus Super Stadium, it promises to be a highlight of the championship calendar, with the Gold Coast hosting World Supercross racing for the very first time.

The historic showdown between two of the biggest names in global supercross is a landmark moment for Australian fans, in what is set to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025 season.

Webb will make his World Supercross debut following a dominant Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign that saw him secure his third 450SX championship title. Webb’s season was marked by multiple victories and remarkable consistency, cementing his status as one of the sport’s elite riders. Now, he sets his sights on the global stage.

Returning to the championship for his fourth consecutive year, last year’s World Supercross SX1 runner-up Ken Roczen will look to continue his strong run of form. The German-American fan favourite is coming off the back of a solid AMA Supercross season, finishing just 10 points off the championship podium. Roczen’s commitment to the World Supercross Championship remains unwavering as he prepares to battle it out with the best in the world once again.

Their meeting at Cbus Super Stadium will add a new chapter to their rivalry, giving Australian fans a rare chance to see two champions push each other to the limit in an all-new setting.

More riders will be announced soon, and fans can sign up today for exclusive early access pre-sale tickets at https://worldsupercrosschampionship.com/sign-up-gold-coast-2025/, before they officially go on sale 16th July.

