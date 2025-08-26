World Supercross announces latest line-up news as it prepares for greatest set of riders ever

Newly announced household names Jason Anderson and Max Anstie added to the line-up for the 2025 season across SX1 and SX2 classes

Favourites from last season also return including reigning SX2 World Champion Shane McElrath, South American fan favourite Enzo Lopes and 2024 SX1 podium finisher Joey Savatgy

Latest updates add to already announced global stars including two-time former World Champion Ken Roczen, reigning SX1 World Champion Eli Tomac, 2025 AMA Supercross 450 champion Cooper Webb and reigning two-time AMA Supercross 250 East champion Tom Vialle

Yarrive Konsky’s Quad Lock Honda adds star power and depth to help defend its team championship crown

London, UK 26th August 2025: The FIM World Supercross Championship today unveiled its most competitive rider lineup to date for the 2025 season, underscoring a new era of depth and global star power in the sport.

This year’s roster sees international headliner Jason Anderson join to compete for the World Championship title in SX1, along with the addition of Justin Hill who returns to the series joining Venom Bud Racing Kawasaki. While in SX2 a fierce battle is expected as Max Anstie returns as a full series rider in 2025, looking to reclaim his 2023 world title by facing off against last year’s champion Shane McElrath, who will be looking to make it two world titles in a row.

They are joined by a stellar cast of established race winners and rising talent across the rest of the starting gate, setting the stage for the most anticipated season in championship history. The 2025 season also sees the return of former World Champion Ken Roczen, as well as wildcard entries from Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Justin Cooper and Tom Vialle adding even more firepower at key events, ensuring world-class matchups across all five rounds.

Tom Burwell, CEO at World Supercross said: “The depth and quality of this year’s lineup is unmatched – this is without doubt the strongest roster we’ve ever had. Nowhere is this more apparent than in BA which will see the strongest rider line up assembled outside of the USA for the past 20 years, this is only possible due to the support of the city of Buenos Aires and local promoter EDV Entertainment, as well as the long-term stability provided by the Geneva Agreement. Fans worldwide are going to witness something very special this year, with our big name stars heading around the globe, there isn’t a stop on the tour you’d want to miss out on. We’re delivering on our mission to give global supercross fans what they deserve, a true world class championship with even more star talent to go with it. Bring it on.”

The season kicks off under the lights in Kuala Lumpur with Round 01, when the Malaysian GP sets the tone for the rest of the season as championship favourites, reigning title holders and up and coming challengers take to the starting gate for the 2025 season.

Round 02, the Buenos Aires City GP, will mark a pivotal moment as the strongest supercross rider lineup assembled outside of the USA in the past two decades – a milestone for Argentina’s passionate motorsport fans. Championship stars including Jason Anderson and Justin Hill will race against big name wildcards including Justin Cooper and Tom Vialle, with more riders to be announced. While in SX2, reigning world champion Shane McElrath is back to defend his title against full season debutant Max Anstie and a name sure to bring the South American fans to town, Brazilian star Enzo Lopes. The event brings global icons together once again in a market already steeped in elite motocross history.

Other highlight moments on the global calendar include Round 03 in Vancouver as Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen take on Justin Cooper in a fierce face off, before Round 04’s Australian GP will see another trio of Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac and this time Cooper Webb doing battle down on the Gold Coast. The season is then wrapped up with Round 05 in Cape Town for the South African GP, as the titles of World Champion are decided and history is written in a high-stakes showdown.

Team and rider highlights:

Pipes Motorsports Group: Kyle Chisholm and Robbie Wageman set to compete for the SX2 title, with further announcements still to come on the team’s full lineup

Quad Lock Honda: Shane McElrath and Joey Savatgy return, and Brodie Connolly brought in as the reigning champions look to defend their team crown

GSM Yamaha: Max Anstie returns to the series after a standout wildcard appearance last season, joining French stars Jordi Tixier and Maxime Desprey

Venum Bud Racing Kawasaki, Rick Ware Racing, and MotoConcepts Racing all add depth and international talent, highlighting the breadth of competition across SX1 and SX2

Stark Future join as the seventh team enabled by the long-term stability of the recently signed Geneva Agreement, with riders to be announced soon

Kurt Nicoll, Vice President of Race Development at World Supercross, said: “This is, without doubt, the deepest, most competitive field we’ve ever had, and we have the data to back that up. We’ve analysed rider performance, championship finishes, and global rankings to ensure fans see the world’s best on a truly international stage.

“It speaks volumes about the championship’s growth and the riders’ desire to race against the elite. The Geneva Agreement has played a key role in making this possible, giving teams the stability to invest in elite talent and ensuring the championship continues to grow at a global level. Fans around the world are in for an incredible season of supercross action.”

Shane McElrath, reigning SX2 World Supercross Champion, added: “I can’t wait to get back out on the global stage and defend my World Supercross title. The rider lineup is shaping up to be incredibly strong, and I’m ready to prove I can do it again against the best in the world.”

The landmark Geneva Agreement, signed with teams earlier this year, provides financial stability and ensures the participation of world-class talent through 2027. With prize funding, participation fees, and incentives tied to elite rider recruitment, the agreement underpins the growth of the championship and allows teams to invest confidently in marquee names.

With long-term stability secured through the Geneva Agreement, a calendar spanning five continents, and a roster filled with the sport’s biggest stars, the 2025 championship is set to deliver the most thrilling season in World Supercross history.

Even more rider announcements will be revealed soon. Fans can purchase tickets at worldsupercrosschampionship.com.

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Rider Lineup (to date)

PIPES MOTORSPORTS GROUP

TBC – SX1

TBC – SX1

Kyle Chisholm (USA) – SX2

Robbie Wageman (USA) – SX2

QUAD LOCK HONDA

Joey Savatgy (USA) – SX1

TBC – SX1

Shane McElrath (USA) – SX2

Brodie Connolly (NZL) – SX2

MOTOCONCEPTS RACING

Austin Politelli (USA) – SX1

Ryan Breece (USA) – SX1

Noah Viney (USA) – SX2

Cullin Park (USA) – SX2

VENUM BUD RACING KAWASAKI

Justin Hill (USA) – SX1

Quentin Prugnieres (FRA) – SX1

Cole Thompson (CAN) – SX2

Kyle Peters (USA) – SX2

RICK WARE RACING

Henry Miller (USA) – SX1

Devin Simonson (USA) – SX1

Enzo Lopes (BRA) – SX2

Coty Schock (USA) – SX2

GSM STAR RACING YAMAHA

Greg Aranda (FRA) – SX1

Jordi Tixier (FRA) – SX1

Max Anstie (GBR) – SX2

Maxime Desprey (FRA) – SX2

STARK FUTURE

TBC – SX1

TBC – SX1

TBC – SX2

TBC – SX2

WILDCARDS

Cooper Webb (USA) – SX1 – Australian GP

Eli Tomac (USA) – SX1 – Australian GP & Canadian GP

Justin Cooper (USA) – SX1 – Buenos Aires City CP & Canadian GP

Tom Vialle (FRA) – SX1 – Buenos Aires City GP & Australian GP

Reid Taylor (AUS) – SX2 – Australian GP

Plus more to be announced

2025 FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR:

Round 01: Malaysian GP, Kuala Lumpur – Stadium Merdeka, 18th October

Round 02: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina – Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 03: Canadian GP, Vancouver – BC Place, 15th November

Round 04: Australian GP, Gold Coast – Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town – DHL Stadium, 13th December