CORVETTE RACING AT CTMP: Runner-Up for No. 4 PMM Corvette

Luck goes the way of Milner, Catsburg for second place in GTD PRO

BOWMANVILLE, Ontario (July 13, 2025) – Tommy Milner, Nicky Catsburg and the No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R team gambled and won on strategy Sunday on the way to a second-place GTD PRO finish in the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

A call for a top-off of fuel under yellow by the Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports engineering team with nearly 80 minutes to go reversed the fortunes for the Milner, Catsburg and the No. 4 Corvette, which lost time earlier in the pits and ran as far down as ninth in class.

Two additional full-course yellow periods over the final 30 minutes – including one with 15 minutes left that ended the race – allowed Catsburg to hold position and put himself and Milner on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship podium for the first time this year.

The result solidified Chevrolet’s lead in the GTD PRO Manufacturers Championship with four races left in the season.

Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims also retained their Drivers Championship lead with a fourth-place finish in the No. 3 Corvette. The duo ran a more traditional strategy and looked likely to make the podium for the fifth time this season, thanks to a fuel advantage over two of the cars ahead of it when the final yellows flew.

In GTD, Alec Udell and Robert Wickens posted the best finish of the season for the DXDT Racing No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R effort. Wickens, racing a Corvette at CTMP for the first time, started third and drove the first 45 minutes before giving way to Udell to go the rest of the way. The pair was in the same position as the No. 3 Corvette and likely would have made the GTD podium without the late yellows due to the team’s fuel strategy.

Matt Bell and Orey Fidani placed ninth in GTD with AWA’s No. 13 Corvette in the team’s home race. The team fought back from a lap down and likewise had its progress halted by the final two yellows.

The next race for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R program in IMSA is August 1-3 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R POST-RACE DRIVER QUOTES

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED SECOND IN GTD PRO: “That’s the name of the game sometimes. We for sure didn’t have the car we hoped for or wanted today. It was hard to drive. We took a risk and made a stretch call there that worked out in our favor. In talking to the guys on the pit stand, this is a place where you don’t have little moments; you have big ones. So the chance of a yellow I thought was pretty good so I was pretty happy with our decision. It played into our hands exactly as we needed it to. We’ve had some bad luck throughout the year, so we’ll take some good luck today.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED SECOND IN GTD PRO: “It’s very nice to finish on the podium. It’s our first of the year, and it’s great to do it at the Chevrolet Grand Prix. But we do have a lot of work to do. We got a little bit lucky today. We need to figure out where things keep going wrong for us in the pitlane and figure out how to get the Corvette in a bit better window. We have work left but the guys worked really hard. We did a really good job in terms of Manufacturers points. The points for the 3 car guys today was good for their championship, too. So all good.”

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED FOURTH IN GTD PRO: “It was super difficult strategy-wise to know what to do. You would do whatever you had to do and it obviously went the other way for us. In a way, I’m happy that we did our race. Without the last yellow, everyone ahead of us was tight (on fuel) so it was going to be another fight with the 77. The 4 car made that gamble on fuel and obviously it paid out. For all the loss we got for running the regular strategy, at least the 4 team got the most out of it. They had issues on their first two stops so that put them on the back foot but for once it worked. Great Manufacturer points for Chevrolet. It’s good that either the 3 or 4 Corvette is on the podium in any race. That’s what we need to achieve. Let’s see if at the next races we can get them both up there. But today I’m happy for Corvette Racing overall and we’ll move ahead for the next one.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED FOURTH IN GTD PRO: “It honestly wasn’t one of my most comfortable races for whatever reason. I made a bad call on the last restart; I got checked up by the Ford in front of me which compromised me but then made the wrong call going into Turn One with the Lambo on the inside. I tried to fight him, and if he didn’t back out then I was going to come off second-best by a long way. That happens. It’s really, really frustrating from my side to make that situation happen. I could have sucked it up and lost just one place. The team did a great job to get us back into the mix on strategy. I don’t know how it panned out on strategy. We initiated the strategy call and were proactive to get us back into the race, which was great. On the final restart I got back past the Lambo to reverse the situation from earlier. It was another crazy restart and I don’t know what happened. Thanks to the Pratt Miller team for getting our Corvette back nearer to the front. Huge congrats to the 4 car guys. They’ve had some tough races so it’s nice that they get a result.”

ROBERT WICKENS, NO. 36 CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R – FINISHED FOURTH IN GTD: “Overall, a pretty good day for us at DXDT Racing. Gutted we didn’t make it on the podium, but I thought as a team we executed a near flawless race. So to come away with a top-five finish, first one of the year for me in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and my first top-five with Corvette, I think we can hold our heads high. And I think we have a lot of momentum moving forward to my next race in Road America in a couple weeks time.

“The Corvette Z06 GT3.R was amazing to drive at my home race. Sometimes I’m still having to pinch myself that I got to have such a cool experience. So all in all, thank you to all the fans who came out and supported us over the weekend, bared the weather, and we ended up getting a perfect sunny day in the end. So all in all, a great day.”

