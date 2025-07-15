Other Series PR
Credit: Matthew Manor

KENNINGTON KEYED UP FOR MORE SUCCESS AT SASKATOON 

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

July 15, 2025. DJ Kennington, driver of the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge, is set to take on round four of the 2025 NASCAR Canada Series this Wednesday, July 16th at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The mid-week event marks the second stop on the series’ western Canadian tour, and it’s one of Kennington’s most successful tracks on the schedule.

The veteran driver has built a dominant resume at the 3/8-mile paved oval, earning three career victories and 11 top-five finishes at the facility. Known for his precision, consistency, and ability to race through traffic on short tracks, Kennington is eager to return to a venue where he’s collected three race victories.

Kennington enters the event second in the overall championship standings, riding momentum from a string of strong performances to open the season, including a win at Riverside Speedway and a top-five result in Edmonton.

The race in Saskatoon promises to be action-packed, with a competitive field expected to challenge the veteran driver on every lap. But with his proven record at the track and the support of his Castrol crew, Kennington is primed for another standout performance.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview
Wednesday July 16th, Green Flag 7:15MT 9:15ET
Leland Industries 250
Races four of 12 in 2025
This will be the 20th NASCAR Canada Series races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

The Track: 1/3-mile paved oval

Best finish: 1st in 2010, 2012 and 2022

Career Victories: 25

Most Recent Win: Riverside International Speedway, 2025

DJ Quote: “We’ve had some great runs at Saskatoon over the years, and this #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge has been really strong. We’re in a good spot in the championship right now, and we’re heading to a track where our team knows how to get it done. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans and hopefully parking it in victory lane again.”

TV & Live Streaming
The NASCAR 250 presented by Leland Industries from Sutherland Automotive Speedway will air live on REV TV and the REV TV YouTube Channel at 7PM local time, 9PM ET. The race will also air live on TVA in Quebec.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing
Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing
Website www.djkracing.ca
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Podium Debut and Successful Return for TPC Racing Porsche Sprint Challenge Competitors at VIRginia International Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates Sonoma for third Cup victory of 2025
03:19
Video thumbnail
Zilisch holds off van Gisbergen Xfinity Series win at Sonoma
01:29
Video thumbnail
Weekend schedule and highlights for NASCAR at Sonoma
01:30
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen sweeps Chicago with second Cup victory of 2025
02:29

Latest articles

New partnership with ADS accelerates cybersecurity for Hendrick Motorsports

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports has added leading cybersecurity provider Atlantic Data Security (ADS) as a new technology partner in a multi-year agreement that runs through 2027.
Read more

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen to Race Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 Chevy Silverado at IRP

Official Release -
Brenden “Butterbean” Queen will pilot Spire Motorsports' No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Read more

Post-Accident Vehicle Inspection: The Critical Steps Most Drivers Skip

SM -
When significant damage is discovered, consulting with a car accident lawyer becomes essential, especially if the other party's insurance company disputes the extent of repairs needed.
Read more

Are Cheap Carfax Reports Reliable: Find Out

SM -
Trusted platforms like cheap Carfax make it easy to understand what you’re buying and why it's cheaper.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category