KENNINGTON KEYED UP FOR MORE SUCCESS AT SASKATOON 

July 15, 2025. DJ Kennington, driver of the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge, is set to take on round four of the 2025 NASCAR Canada Series this Wednesday, July 16th at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The mid-week event marks the second stop on the series’ western Canadian tour, and it’s one of Kennington’s most successful tracks on the schedule.

The veteran driver has built a dominant resume at the 3/8-mile paved oval, earning three career victories and 11 top-five finishes at the facility. Known for his precision, consistency, and ability to race through traffic on short tracks, Kennington is eager to return to a venue where he’s collected three race victories.

Kennington enters the event second in the overall championship standings, riding momentum from a string of strong performances to open the season, including a win at Riverside Speedway and a top-five result in Edmonton.

The race in Saskatoon promises to be action-packed, with a competitive field expected to challenge the veteran driver on every lap. But with his proven record at the track and the support of his Castrol crew, Kennington is primed for another standout performance.

Here’s what you need to know.

Race Event Preview

Wednesday July 16th, Green Flag 7:15MT 9:15ET

Leland Industries 250

Races four of 12 in 2025

This will be the 20th NASCAR Canada Series races at Sutherland Automotive Speedway

The Track: 1/3-mile paved oval

Best finish: 1st in 2010, 2012 and 2022

Career Victories: 25

Most Recent Win: Riverside International Speedway, 2025

DJ Quote: “We’ve had some great runs at Saskatoon over the years, and this #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge has been really strong. We’re in a good spot in the championship right now, and we’re heading to a track where our team knows how to get it done. I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans and hopefully parking it in victory lane again.”

TV & Live Streaming

The NASCAR 250 presented by Leland Industries from Sutherland Automotive Speedway will air live on REV TV and the REV TV YouTube Channel at 7PM local time, 9PM ET. The race will also air live on TVA in Quebec.

Race fans can follow DJ Kennington and the #17 Castrol EDGE Dodge team on their official social media platforms:

Twitter www.twitter.com/@djkracing

Instagram www.instagram.com/djkracing

Website www.djkracing.ca

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DJKenningtonRacing/