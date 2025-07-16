23XI Intersect Presented by Xfinity Kicks Off Brickyard Race Weekend in Indianapolis on July 25

DJ Envy to headline event blending the worlds of racing, music, culture, and community

Huntersville, N.C. (July 16, 2025) – 23XI Racing announced today that DJ Envy, music producer and co-host of the iconic radio show, The Breakfast Club, will headline 23XI Intersect presented by Xfinity set to take place on July 25 in Indianapolis, Ind., ahead of the Brickyard 400 race weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The free and open-to-the-public event is an immersive experience in Bicentennial Plaza outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, blending racing, music, culture, and community. With a founding mission of making the sport more inclusive and welcoming, Intersect is set to introduce new fans to 23XI and racing through a completely fresh lens.

Following last year’s event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 23XI Intersect presented by Xfinity has expanded significantly. What began as primarily a car show now includes appearances by 23XI drivers Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst, along with activations and experiences designed to give both committed and curious race fans a unique perspective on 23XI and what a race team can be. In addition to a featured performance by DJ Envy, an avid car collector, car enthusiast, and Monster Energy artist, attendees at the event will also experience hands-on activations from numerous 23XI partners.

Xfinity, the presenting partner, will have its Boomin’ Burnout experience on hand, allowing guests to virtually experience the thrill of victory burnouts without the grueling work of winning a race. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to test their skills behind the wheel in racing simulators provided by Logitech G. Always a fan favorite, 23XI partner McDonald’s will be on-site with their McRig mobile kitchen for guests to sample popular menu items.

It wouldn’t be a NASCAR experience without some serious horsepower. Team partner Toyota will display several one-of-a-kind vehicles, including a not-yet-in-production prototype and two vehicles previously displayed at SEMA. Indianapolis Motor Speedway will also bring specially-wrapped show cars to promote the upcoming Brickyard 400. Shady Rays, the official sunglasses provider of 23XI, will also feature an on-site pop-up shop. Additionally, the United States Air Force will have a recruiting tent at the event to speak with those interested in military service.

Following the event, attention will turn to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the NASCAR Cup Series will race in Sunday’s Brickyard 400. Fans who attend 23XI Intersect presented by Xfinity will receive a voucher for a ticket to the race, providing an opportunity to experience the excitement of 23XI and NASCAR in person.

More exciting artists and activations are being added, so stay tuned for further information. For event registration, please click here.

“Since our founding five years ago, our team has been committed to growing motorsports and reaching fans wherever they may be,” said 23XI VP of Marketing Jamie Ruiz. “Intersect is a great opportunity for 23XI to expose a wider audience to our team and racing. Through engaging activations with our partners and exciting performances, we look forward to making new fans and providing a great experience for our avid fans.”

“23XI has done a great job over the years of thinking of new and creative ways to reach out to our fans and anyone who might be interested in our sport,” said Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE. “Intersect is another great opportunity for us to show off the excitement of racing and highlight that there’s a place for everyone in NASCAR.”

“Our fans help make 23XI who we are and I’m excited to introduce our team to a new audience that can continue to help make 23XI unique,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE. “We want everyone to see that there’s more to our team than just what happens on raceday, and Intersect will be a great event that shows a different side of who we are.”

“As the newest member of the team at 23XI, I’ve been impressed by how our team connects with fans,” said Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE and former winner at IMS in the Xfinity Series. “Indy is a great sports town and a place that supports racing, so we’re looking forward to those fans bringing a lot of energy to Intersect.”

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. In 2024, Tyler Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE, Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE and Corey Heim as the team’s development driver. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C. that opened in January of 2024.