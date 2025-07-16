Front Row Motorsports: Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes – Noah Gragson

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 MillerTech Ford Team

Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Event: Race 23 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Dover Motor Speedway (1.00-mile)

#of Laps: 400

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

After two weeks of road course racing, Noah Gragson will return to oval racing as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover, Delaware for a 400-lap race at the Dover Motor Speedway. In seven Xfinity Series starts at the one-mile concrete oval, Gragson has two top-five and five top-10 finishes. In two Cup Series starts at the track, Gragson has one top-10 finish, finishing sixth in the No. 10 Ford with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024.

MillerTech powers back onto the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway for its final primary race of the season in the NASCAR Cup Series. As a premium lithium battery brand, MillerTech brings performance, reliability, and innovation to the track—qualities that align perfectly with the spirit of competition. Gragson will look to build on last year’s success at the “Monster Mile,” where he drove the MillerTech scheme to an impressive sixth-place finish.

“While the road courses are fun, the last two races haven’t been, so I’m excited to go back to oval racing this weekend,” said Gragson. “The team and I are feeling pretty confident knowing we finished in the top-10 last year, but it’s going to come down to being careful in who we race around so we don’t end up wrecked.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT MILLERTECH

MillerTech Energy Solutions LLC is a Premium Lithium Battery Company that combines superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users. Our commitment to integrity, customer focus, quality and community engagement sets us apart as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the lithium battery industry. Choose MillerTech for premium lithium batteries that enhance your bottom line while aligning with your values. Visit millertechenergy.com and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/MillerTechlithiumbatteries.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.