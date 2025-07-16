Noah Gragson and the No. 4 MillerTech Ford Team
Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025
Event: Race 23 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Dover Motor Speedway (1.00-mile)
#of Laps: 400
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
After two weeks of road course racing, Noah Gragson will return to oval racing as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover, Delaware for a 400-lap race at the Dover Motor Speedway. In seven Xfinity Series starts at the one-mile concrete oval, Gragson has two top-five and five top-10 finishes. In two Cup Series starts at the track, Gragson has one top-10 finish, finishing sixth in the No. 10 Ford with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024.
MillerTech powers back onto the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway for its final primary race of the season in the NASCAR Cup Series. As a premium lithium battery brand, MillerTech brings performance, reliability, and innovation to the track—qualities that align perfectly with the spirit of competition. Gragson will look to build on last year’s success at the “Monster Mile,” where he drove the MillerTech scheme to an impressive sixth-place finish.
“While the road courses are fun, the last two races haven’t been, so I’m excited to go back to oval racing this weekend,” said Gragson. “The team and I are feeling pretty confident knowing we finished in the top-10 last year, but it’s going to come down to being careful in who we race around so we don’t end up wrecked.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT MILLERTECH
MillerTech Energy Solutions LLC is a Premium Lithium Battery Company that combines superior quality products with faith-based business values to deliver a unique and beneficial experience for end users. Our commitment to integrity, customer focus, quality and community engagement sets us apart as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the lithium battery industry. Choose MillerTech for premium lithium batteries that enhance your bottom line while aligning with your values. Visit millertechenergy.com and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/MillerTechlithiumbatteries.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.