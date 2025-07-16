Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Dover

Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 20, 2025

1-Mile Oval

2 PM ET

Location: Dover, Delaware

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 21 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 35th (Sonoma)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 3rd

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Dover Races 20 386 16 Wins 3 32 1 Poles 1 22 1 Top 5 9 128 8 Top 10 12 194 12 Laps Led 854 10,110 938 Stage Wins 8 70 4 Average Finish 13.8 14.1 8.2

Kyle Larson sits second on Dover Motor Speedway’s all-time average finish list at 8.19, second behind NASCAR Hall of Famer, David Pearson (8.0).

With 938 laps led, Dover Motor Speedway is third on Larson’s ledger at any venue, trailing Bristol Motor Speedway (1,762) and Darlington Raceway (1,048).

Larson’s nine top fives and 12 top-10 finishes in 2025 are both tied for the most in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 32-year-old is third in the points standings. He trails Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron (by 44 points) and Chase Elliott (by 30 points). The Elk Grove, California, native is first in the playoff standings with 23 playoff points so far.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 3rd (Sonoma)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 2nd

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Dover Races 20 342 14 Wins 1 20 2 Poles 0 12 1 Top 5 7 111 10 Top 10 11 182 10 Laps Led 136 5,662 394 Stage Wins 0 38 0 Average Finish 10.2 12.7 9.5

Heading to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend, Chase Elliott is second in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, 14 markers behind teammate William Byron.

Elliott’s average finish of 10.2 in 2025 leads the series and is also his best all-time 20 races into the season. He is the only driver to finish each race in the top 20 this year. It is the second straight season that the Dawsonville, Georgia, native has completed all but one lap entering the 21st race.

Elliott has been the best finishing Hendrick Motorsports driver in four of the last five races with four top-five showings and a victory in that span.

Dover is one of five tracks where Elliott has multiple wins. He visited victory lane in the fall of 2018 and spring of 2022. His average finish of 9.5 is second among active drivers with more than two starts and is fourth all-time. Elliott’s average finish of 5.67 at Dover in the Next Gen era is tied for best among active drivers.

The 29-year-old’s 10 top-five finishes in 14 starts at Dover are his most of any track and his 394 laps led are his fourth-best.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 8th (Sonoma)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 1st

No. 24 RAPTOR Chevrolet

025 Cup Career Dover Races 20 272 10 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 0 Top 5 7 61 3 Top 10 11 115 4 Laps Led 769 3,747 257 Stage Wins 7 30 1 Average Finish 13.9 15.1 14.9

William Byron is in the midst of a notable season in 2025, leading the NASCAR Cup Series points standings for 17 out of 20 weeks, including presently by 14 markers with only six races left in the regular season.

Through the same stretch, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has paced the field for 769 laps in 13 events, the most races with a lap led by any driver and the second-most laps total.

This season, Byron has the best average running position (10.8) and leads all drivers with the most laps run in the top five and top 10.

Byron has led 257 laps at Dover Motor Speedway but remains winless there in the Cup Series, his second most laps led at a track without a victory. He’s finished a career-best fourth at the Monster Mile three times.

In the Next Gen era at Dover, Byron has run the fifth-most laps in the top five.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 32 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 19th (Sonoma)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 10th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Dover Races 20 345 13 Wins 0 8 1 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 4 44 5 Top 10 10 106 6 Laps Led 157 1,525 142 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 17.5 19.2 17.1

Alex Bowman ranks 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, holding a 32-point advantage above the cutline.

The Tucson, Arizona, native has made 13 starts at Dover Motor Speedway, earning six top-10 finishes in his last seven races there including five top-five results. He’s recorded more career top fives at Dover (five) than any other venue.

Bowman captured a win at Dover in May 2021, leading a historic 1-2-3-4 sweep for Hendrick Motorsports.

Since 2019, Bowman’s six top-10 finishes at Dover are the most among active drivers.

According to Racing Insights, Bowman ranks first among active drivers in long-run speed and second in overall speed and restarts at Dover in the Next Gen era. He has run 695 laps inside the top 10 and 263 laps inside the top five, while leading 142 laps, his fourth-highest total at any track.

For this weekend’s race at Dover, the featured Best Friends Animal Society partner is the Caroline County Humane Society in Dover, Delaware.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports



2025 All-Time Dover Races 20 1,401 78 Wins 5 317* 22* Poles 5 258* 10 Top 5 27* 1,306* 81* Top 10 44* 2,231* 127* Laps Led 1,916* 84,228* 7,624* Stage Wins 15* 130 4

*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

With Chase Elliott running third and William Byron eighth at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, Hendrick Motorsports remains the only organization to place at least one car in the top 10 of every event in 2025. That streak goes back 28 events to last season, the longest such run of any team in the Next Gen era.

The Hendrick Motorsports engine shop has won 17 combined poles (seven in the NASCAR Cup Series and 10 in the Xfinity Series) and 18 combined races (five in the Cup Series, 12 in the Xfinity Series and the preseason Clash) this year. Its 39 victories in regular season Cup Series events are the most in the Next Gen era.

Hendrick Motorsports has led 1,916 laps through 20 events this year, accounting for 39% of all circuits completed in the Cup Series and more than any other team by 956.

Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway as the all-time leader in wins (22), top fives (81), top 10s (127) and laps led (7,624).

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on returning to Dovor Motor Speedway: “Our (No.) 5 Team always seems to be fast at Dover; I like that it has multiple grooves, and you can move around to find speed. Our team could really use a good solid weekend to get back on track.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on approaching the final races of the regular season: “We want more. We want more wins, more of all of it. We want it all. For us, it’s just about continuing to bring the pace that we’ve brought over the last month and a half or so. I’ve been really pleased with just where we’re at and the things we’re talking about and the things we’re working on and the things we’re doing – a lot of really good stuff right now.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on Dover Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to get back to a more ‘normal’ oval this weekend. It’s been awhile but we’re strong at these types of tracks coming up. Last week was solid and we needed that but now this is almost like a reset button to get back to what we do best. We’ve always been strong at Dover (Motor Speedway) just haven’t been able to close the deal. I’m confident we will have speed off the truck, just looking to execute and hopefully close the deal finally.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on leaving road courses for Dover Motor Speedway: “Honestly, I like road courses, but I am happy about returning to an oval. Dover has always been a place that fits my driving style. It’s fast, it’s technical, and it demands a lot from both the driver and the car. The transitions off the corners are intense, and the concrete surface makes it unlike anywhere else we go. That 2021 win is still one of my favorite moments with this team.”