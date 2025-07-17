AM Racing | Harrison Burton Dover Motor Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover Motor Speedway | BetRivers 200

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): Morton Buildings

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 054

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 13th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 13th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the BetRivers 200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Welcome Aboard, Morton Buildings! This weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, AM Racing and Harrison Burton welcome Morton Buildings, who will serve as the team’s primary partner for the series’ return to the Monster Mile.

Morton Buildings, Inc., headquartered in Morton, Illinois, is the industry leader in post-frame manufacturing and construction. At Morton, the difference is in the details. From cutting-edge innovations and best-in-class warranty to their craftsmen in the field, Morton Buildings is dedicated to surpassing expectations.

Their legacy of excellence in construction spans more than a century and has more than a quarter-million satisfied customers.

Morton Buildings is 100% employee-owned and proud to be ranked No. 36 on the National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) 2024 Employee Ownership 100 list, which includes the nation’s largest companies that are at least 50% owned by an employee stock ownership plan.

For more information, please visit www.mortonbuildings.com.

● Critical Summer Stretch: Dover Motor Speedway continues a pivotal nine-week stretch that will help shape the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

The series is set to tackle a diverse slate of tracks in the coming weeks, each bringing its own unique demands. It all continues this weekend with a stop at one of the most intimidating high-banked tracks on the circuit, Dover Motor Speedway.

Next weekend, the series heads to the iconic yard of bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by a Midwest stop at Iowa Speedway, before wrapping up the stretch on August 9 at Watkins Glen International — a renowned road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Dover Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers 200 will mark Harrison Burton’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.0-mile concrete oval.

In four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Dover Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton has notched one top-five and two top-10 finishes, highlighted by a track-best fifth-place effort in the 2020 Drydene 200 while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

He enters the weekend with an average Xfinity finish of 15.0 at the “Monster Mile.”

Burton also brings added experience from three NASCAR Cup Series appearances at Dover, all of which were with Wood Brothers Racing. His best Cup result came in the 2023 Wurth 400, where he advanced from a 31st-place starting spot to finish 20th.

In addition, Burton has made three starts at Dover in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, earning a Truck Series track-best finish of third in 2019 after starting ninth for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Dover, Burton has 94 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.5 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 94 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Sonoma Raceway | Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made the cross-country trek to Northern California for a date with the twists and turns of Sonoma Raceway — with AM Racing eying their eighth top-10 finish of the season.

Spending most of practice in race trim, Harrison Burton posted the 13th-fastest lap overall, giving the No. 25 team confidence heading into qualifying. However, Burton couldn’t crack the top 10 and settled for a 19th-place starting spot—his 12th top-20 qualifying effort of the season.

At the drop of the green flag, Burton began working his way toward the top-10. Despite battling grip issues, he stayed focused and consistent, logging competitive laps while managing the car’s handling. A well-timed strategy call at the end of Stage 2 vaulted him into the top-10.

As he fought to defend his track position and maximize Xfinity Series points, Burton was spun by another competitor late in Stage 3.

The incident dropped him outside the top 20, relegating him to 26th. With no caution to regroup the field, Burton made the most of the final laps and rallied to a 21st-place finish.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 57 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 24th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his first at Dover Motor Speedway in a leadership role on Saturday afternoon. However, he brings additional track experience from behind the wheel, with eight prior starts as a driver in the Xfinity Series.

In his previous 23 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Dover Motor Speedway: “I enjoy competing at Dover Motor Speedway. It’s a fast track, but things happen in a hurry, and it’s a place where rhythm and handling are super important.

“You’ve got to stay mentally locked in every lap because the track can bite you if you’re not careful. It’s one of those places where, if you can get your car balanced right and find a groove, it’s incredibly fun to race.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge and seeing what we can do this weekend.”

On Keys to Success at Dover Motor Speedway: “Track position is super important at Dover Motor Speedway. The laps go by in a hurry, and the closer you are to the front, the better your chances are of staying out of trouble and delivering a satisfying finish.

“It’s one of those places where clean air matters, and once you lose ground, it can be tough to make it back without strategy or a timely caution. Starting up front gives you a little more control over your race.”

On Battle for Playoff Cutline: “The Xfinity Series cutoff position is incredibly tight right now. Honestly, it would be even tighter if we hadn’t gotten spun late at Sonoma — that one stung. But we can’t dwell on it. We’ve got to reset, refocus and be ready for battle every single week.

“Over the next month and a half, we need to start stacking up stage points and avoid any unnecessary setbacks. Consistency is going to be key.

“Of course, if we can get this AM Racing team to Victory Lane, that changes everything. It takes the pressure off and gives us a chance to regroup and really focus on chasing a championship.”

On Sonoma Raceway Finish: “Like I said, the finish at Sonoma stung. What made it even tougher to swallow was getting spun by a driver who doesn’t race full-time. I’m not saying it was entirely his fault, but we definitely paid the price with how things turned out.

“I was really hoping we’d get a caution to regroup and charge back toward the top-10, but that break never came. We had to dig deep and fight hard to salvage a 21st-place finish.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I still genuinely believe we can continue to turn some heads in 2025. Now that we’re past the halfway point, our goals haven’t changed, they’re still within reach.

“This AM Racing team has what it takes to fight our way above the Playoff cutline and stay there.

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who continue to believe in what we’re building. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a serious run at the championship.”

Race Information:

The BetRivers 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 20th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Two 25-minute group practice sessions will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, launching at 12:05 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.