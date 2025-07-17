Young’s Motorsports Dover Motor Speedway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover Motor Speedway | BetRivers 200

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Lanita Specialized

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 21st

2025 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the BetRivers 200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished 15th in the 2024 Xfinity Series driver standings, highlighted by a Dash 4 Cash victory at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He added two more top-five finishes and seven top-10s to his career totals, further strengthening his résumé across 137 Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 20th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Lanita Specialized as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Founded in 1997, Lanita Specialized provides truckload and LTL transportation. We service the needs of our customers with professional and qualified drivers.

We take pride in our equipment and handle your freight with the same amount of care and in a timely manner.

Our transportation services are designed to meet your needs and expectations at affordable prices.

Based on the principles of integrity, respect, quality, and family, Lanita Specialized serves the lower 48 states for your transportation needs. We are equipped with multiple bays for tractor and trailer maintenance or repairs.

● Anthony Alfredo NASCAR Xfinity Series Dover Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers 200 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s sixth trip to the Monster Mile.

In his previous five starts at the 1.0-mile concrete oval, Alfredo has completed all but 78 of the laps between the 2020 and 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons.

His best result came during the 2024 edition of the BetRivers 200, where he earned a track-best ninth after starting 21st while driving for Our Motorsports. The finish earned the team a $100,000 bonus during Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash initiative.

Overall, he holds an Xfinity Series average finish of 16.8 at the First State facility.

In addition to his five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Alfredo has also had a lone NASCAR Cup Series start at Dover Motor Speedway in 2021, finishing 28th after starting 27th for Frow Row Motorsports in the 400-lap Drydene 400.

Nineteen races into the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season — with 14 remaining — Anthony Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports No. 42 team remain laser-focused on one mission: mounting a late-summer charge toward the Playoffs.

A strong performance — or perhaps a long-awaited breakthrough win — in Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway could serve as a defining moment in Alfredo’s postseason pursuit.

Conquering the “Monster Mile” would not only send a message to the competition but could mark a pivotal shift in the momentum the team has been building.

The action begins Friday afternoon with the General Tire 150, a companion event that brings together the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East for 150 laps of intense competition. The daytime showdown sets the tone for a stacked weekend on the high-banked concrete oval.

Saturday’s 200-lap Xfinity Series main event is more than just another race — it’s a battle of endurance, execution and nerves. With its worn surface, unforgiving transitions, and physically demanding layout, Dover tests both drivers and equipment. Precision and patience are key when taking on Miles the Monster.

The weekend wraps on Sunday, July 20, as the NASCAR Cup Series stars roll into town for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The headlining event showcases the sport’s best and serves as the penultimate race in the in-season $1 million challenge, the eighth event in the second leg of the regular season.

As the summer grind continues, every lap at Dover carries weight and for Alfredo and the No. 42 group, a strong run in Delaware could be just what they need to climb closer to the Playoffs.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Dover, Alfredo has 137 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.9.

● Sonoma Raceway | Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made the cross-country trek to Northern California for a date with the twists and turns of Sonoma Raceway — and for Young’s Motorsports, the weekend showed early promise.

Anthony Alfredo rolled off with confidence, clocking quick laps in practice that kept his No. 42 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet in the mix. He carried that speed into qualifying, earning a solid 13th-place starting spot — a result that provided the track position needed to contend on the challenging 1.99-mile road course.

Once the green flag dropped, Alfredo made his presence known. He earned stage points with a sixth-place finish in Stage 1 and remained a top-10 threat throughout much of the 78-lap event, eyeing what could have been the team’s second top-10 finish of the season.

However, misfortune struck in the closing laps. A flat tire derailed the team’s efforts, forcing Alfredo to nurse his wounded No. 42 Chevrolet to finish in 23rd — a result that didn’t reflect the strength the team showed all weekend.

Now 19 races into the 2025 season, Alfredo and the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team remain determined to rebound. With the heart of the summer stretch ahead, consistency,

composure and continued speed will be vital in keeping their Playoff hopes alive.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 149th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 148 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 20th race will be his seventh tango at Dover Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

﻿● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover Motor Speedway: This weekend’s BetRivers 200 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at the famed Monster Mile — a track known for its blistering speeds and unforgiving nature.

Last summer, rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. finished 21st after starting 28th, completing all but one lap.

The team is no stranger to Dover Motor Speedway. Since 2014, Young’s Motorsports has entered 12 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the track, earning a best finish of 10th in 2015 with team principal Tyler Young behind the wheel.

Over that span, the team has recorded an average finish of 21.9, building valuable experience at one of the most demanding tracks on the schedule.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 52 starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.9 and an average finish of 23.4.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Dover Motor Speedway: “Dover is one of my favorite race tracks, and it’s only a couple of hours from where I grew up, so it is very much a track I consider as a home race for me.”

On Preparation for Dover Motor Speedway: “I have been watching a lot of film and studying data to prepare myself for the challenges that the Monster Mile has in store.”

On Dover Motor Speedway Concrete Layout: “Dover is unique because of how high the loads are on the car. Handling is really important, and so is clean air.

“It also takes a physical toll on your body, but that’s one of my favorite parts about it.”

On Keys to Success at Dover Motor Speedway: “Because clean air is so important at Dover, track position will be critical. We will need to put ourselves up front and stay there throughout the race.”

On Dover Motor Speedway Performance Expectations: “A top 15 would be a great finish for us at Dover. I believe some of the things we have been working on for the intermediate tracks lately should correlate well.”

On Rebounding from Sonoma Raceway Finish: “We had a fantastic run at Sonoma Raceway this past weekend, despite the finish, which gives us a lot of confidence heading to Dover. I’m excited to carry the momentum.

On Goals for the Second Half of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “We have had a lot of ups and downs throughout the first half of the race season, but I’m confident we can recover by bringing fast cars to the track and executing well throughout this second half.

“We need more top-10s and a couple of top-fives before the end of the season. Ideally, winning just one race before the Playoffs is our ultimate goal because it would completely save our season.”

Race Information:

The BetRivers 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 20th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Two 25-minute group practice sessions will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, launching at 12:05 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).