LOGAN BEARDEN PARTNERS WITH PATRIOT CREW AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, N.C., (July 22, 2025) – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Logan Bearden announced he will compete this weekend at Indianapolis (Ind.) Motor Speedway in the No.07 Chevrolet Camaro of SS-GreenLight Racing.

Bearden’s primary marketing partner will be Patriot Crew.

“Patriot Crew is proud to join forces with NASCAR Racing, bringing our commitment to quality and American patriotism to race fans everywhere. Together, we celebrate the thrill of the track and the community that drives it,” said Michael Fellows, president of Patriot Crew.

Patriot Crew is an Austin-based apparel brand founded in 2020 by two brothers dedicated to delivering premium, patriot-inspired clothing. They blend timeless design with everyday comfort, empowering individuals to wear their pride.

Follow @patriotcrew.co on social for behind-the-scenes content, driver meet-and-greets and race-week promotions.

“I love partnering with strong American companies like Patriot Crew. They fit so well into the NASCAR family,” said Bearden, a native of Leander, Texas, approximately 26 miles northwest of Austin.

“Patriot Crew truly embodies the traditional American values of quality, community and country – especially with their focus on supporting veterans’ mental health. I feel good about purchasing and wearing their apparel, not only because of the high level of quality and comfort, but also because a portion of every sale goes to veteran-facing organizations.”

Bearden, 29, will make his third Xfinity Series start of the season and second with SS-GreenLight Racing.

The Pennzoil 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 21st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, July 26, launching at 1:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW Network, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

For more information on Logan Bearden, visit https://www.loganbearden.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/loganbeardenracing/), X (https://x.com/LoganBearden_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/logan_bearden/).

For more information on Patriot Crew, visit https://patriotcrew.co/ or follow them on Facebook (https://facebook.com/patriotcrew.co), X (https://twitter.com/patriotcrewco) or Instagram (https://instagram.com/patriotcrew.co).

