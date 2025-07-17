Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Toronto Street Circuit Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

1.786-mile, 11-turn Exhibition Place street circuit

Toronto, Ontario

Race Advance

July 18-20

Detroit (July 18, 2025) – Fourteen Chevrolet-powered drivers and their teams head ‘north of the border’ to Canada for the Toronto Indy for the 39th INDYCAR SERIES race on the 1.786-mile, 11-turn Exhibition Place street circuit.

The middle stop in a gruelling stretch of four races between July 12th and 27th, that has the NTT INDYCAR SERIES travel from Newton, Iowa, to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Monterey, California.

Since 1987, 207 drivers have made starts on the shores of Lake Ontario in the shadow of the CN Tower, powered by Chevrolet engines, with iconic names like Fittipaldi, Unser Jr., Andretti, Tracy, Bourdais, Newgarden, Power, and Pagenaud all taking the Bowtie to victory.

At 90 laps, this year’s race around Exhibition Place is five laps longer than last year and the longest race on the street circuit since 2003.

Team Chevy Bright Spots

One driver, Álex Palou has won over half of the season’s races, however, there have been several bright spots for Team Chevy drivers.

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward is the only driver to complete all 1685 laps contested so far this season, while his teammate Lundgaard has only missed a single lap of action, with A.J. Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci only missing two laps, making them the top three on the percentage of laps completed leader board.

O’Ward, Lundgaard, Ferrucci and Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Conor Daly are four of the six drivers that do not have a DNF (Did Not Finish) on their 2025 resume. Lundgaard has been running at the end of 19 races going back to the 2024 season, the longest streak of the active drivers.

O’Ward and Palou are tied with an average finishing position of 2.7 across the four oval races so far this season, with the Arrow McLaren driver outscoring his rival 168 points to 167 points on the ovals.

The No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew of O’Ward and Palou’s No. 10 crew have 11 top ten finishes in the Firestone Pit Performance Awards, tying them for best groups on pit road.

Ferrucci has the been the busiest NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver on race day, gaining 72 spots from where he started in the dozen races contested this year.

Chevrolet on the Streets Of Toronto

Chevrolet-powered drivers representing seven teams have visited victory lane at Exhibition Place in Toronto 13 times, with the current twin-turbo, 2.2L V6 engine winning seven of the thirteen races since 2012 and the turbo-charged 2.65L V8 winning six of seven races between 1987 and 1993. That included Michael Andretti’s first of seven wins on the tricky street circuit, as well a popular and raucous win by West Hill, Ontario’s Paul Tracy, the first and only Canadian to win an INDYCAR SERIES on home soil. (final lap video below)

Paul Tracy Wins the 1993 INDYCAR SERIES in Toronto

Cars with a Bowtie on the engine have earned 12 poles, and started from the inside of the front row 13 times, including six pole wins by Team Penske, including drivers Simon Pagenaud (twice), Danny Sullivan (twice), Emerson Fittipaldi and Josef Newgarden.

Between 1987 and 1993, Danny Sullivan finished second or third on five occasions, powered by Chevrolet to lead the podium parade for the Detroit, Michigan-based manufacturer, which has had 36 drivers stand on the podium. That includes 19 in the twin-turbo, 2.2L V6 era and 13 total by Team Penske.

Twenty-four Chevrolet-powered drivers have led 1194 laps on the unique street circuit on the shores of Lake Ontario, with Al Unser Jr. (182), Michael Andretti (153), Emerson Fittipaldi (123) and Josef Newgarden (113) all leading over 100 laps.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

﻿A.J. FOYT RACING

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

You had a great start and finish at Iowa, and you have two top-six starts in three races at Toronto. These tracks are polar opposites. Why do you think that you are good at both?

DM: “I think it comes down to having good cars. It’s something that we’ve had success in– running on street courses and ovals. Those kind of tracks have been more of my strong suit. Even going back through the ladder series, going up to IndyCar, we seem to have had success at these tracks. So I don’t know why but it’s something that I’ve just managed to jump and connect with at both. And obviously the results show on track.”

You earned a second top-five finish last weekend. How important was that race to boost morale for you and the team?

DM: “It was, of course, very important. We learned a lot from race one, and we took our learnings into race two and managed to secure that result. We were on for a really good race, but of course, IndyCar and yellows. It’s just how the story played out, and we still ended up fighting back to a p4 finish, which was a really good race for us. So we’ve been on a really good qualifying streak, so to start seeing some more consistent result in the races, feels good.”

What is the most challenging part of the Toronto track?

DM: “Obviously the bumps and close quarters with all the walls, the whole track is very tough. I guess you could say the first sector, so after the alternate start line, right where pit lane is, that whole sector is very high speed, and having some close quarters with the walls, that is probably the toughest part of the circuit. But in general, the whole Toronto track requires a lot of technique and skill to make sure that you’re fast, but also pushing the limits on those walls.”

What is the key to going fast there?

DM: “It’s all about risk management. How far can you push the car to get as close to the walls as possible without actually hitting them. That is how you’re going to be fast there. That’s how you get the maximum speed. And there’s a fine balance that all the drivers need to work on to try to be quick there.”

What is your favorite restaurant in Toronto?

DM: “My favorite restaurant? I don’t know exactly what the name was called, but it is a sushi restaurant, and it’s a tradition that I go there every year. I have it saved on my phone on Google Maps, but I don’t remember the exact name. It’s a sushi place that’s very, very good.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

You had a wild ride at Toronto last year. What triggered that? And does it cause you any trepidation going back this year.

SF: “The wild ride was due to IndyCar not calling a yellow fast enough. But no, it doesn’t cause me any concern this year. I think it was a freak, freak accident. So I’m excited to get back and have a good result.”

This will be your fourth start at the track that hasn’t been very kind to you. What did you learn from the street courses this season that will help you at Toronto?

SF: “You know, I think Toronto has been more unlucky than unkind. And you know, I’ve been just consistent at the other tracks, and I think if I can have some of that same consistency this weekend, it’ll go well for us.”

What is the most challenging part of the Toronto track?

SF: “I see the most challenging part of the track is probably the area by pit lane. Just very bumpy, very technical, just a massive string of four corners put together where you really need a solid car balance.”

What’s the key to going fast there?

SF: “I think the key to going quick at Toronto is just to make sure that we have the front grip that we’ve been lacking in some of these potential other street courses, and we used to have a really good feeling for the car, and that’s kind of the biggest thing.”

What is your favorite restaurant in Toronto?

SF: “Favorite restaurants? Probably Barberian’s, a classic Steakhouse, obviously. A.J. used to love it there. I go every year. I’ve already got my reservation to go back again on Saturday.”

ED CARPENTER RACING

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet:

“The Toronto circuit is one that is always a great mix of exciting and challenging. I am looking forward to competing there again after missing last year’s race. The fans really help make the event and it has a great atmosphere! We have had a challenging couple of weekends but we are ready to get back to fighting at the front.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet:

“I’m really looking forward to racing this weekend in Toronto! We had two Top 10s last weekend, so there’s definitely some momentum on our side. Hopefully we can keep building on that and come away with another strong result.”

PREMA

Piers Phillips – CEO, PREMA Racing INDYCAR

“Toronto is a classic street course – tight, technical and completely unforgiving. There is very little room for error between the walls, and it demands a lot from the car and driver. This is also the fourth race in a run of five, which makes it even tougher for the whole team. We’ve learnt a lot from the other street courses this season, so we will put all of that together to aim for a good result in the final one this year.”

TEAM PENSKE

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Toronto has always been a special place for me. It was one of my first INDYCAR SERIES wins in 2015 and helped me get to the place I am today with Team Penske. It’s a very demanding circuit but that makes it so much sweeter when you win there. The fans are passionate with great energy, and you can feel that in the car.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Gallagher Team Penske Chevrolet

“The backdrop of downtown Toronto – one of the largest cities in the world – makes this such a unique event. It has been one of the models of what a street race could be, and you see this type of racing becoming popular in all types of series around the world. It’s a beast of a track with the Canadian winters making it an ever-changing surface that is tough to begin with.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet:

“Toronto has been one of the premier events on the schedule for years. Canadians love our sport and have contributed a lot of great drivers over the years. But it’s also one of our most challenging tracks and probably the street circuit that undergoes the most change year over year. That makes it a great challenge every time we go back, and we all love that about Toronto.”

Chevrolet wins on the Streets Of Toronto: 13

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2016 – Will Power – Team Penske

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #2 – Mike Conway – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 Race #1 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

2012 – Ryan Hunter-Reay – Andretti Global

1993 – Paul Tracy – Team Penske

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1989 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1988 – Al Unser Jr. – Galles Racing

1987 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

Chevrolet poles on the Streets Of Toronto: 12

2019 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2018 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Simon Pagenaud – Team Penske

2016 – Scott Dixon – Chip Ganassi Racing

2015 – Josef Newgarden – Ed Carpenter Racing

2014 – Race #1 – Sebastien Bourdais – KV Racing Technology

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Team Penske

1992 – Bob Rahal – Rahal Hogan Racing

1991 – Michael Andretti – Newman Haas Racing

1990 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi – Patrick Racing

1988 – Danny Sullivan – Team Penske

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto: 36

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto by driver: Danny Sullivan (5), Helio Castroneves (4), Michael Andretti (3), Sebastien Bourdais (3), Emerson Fittipaldi (3), Tony Kanaan (2), Josef Newgarden (2), Simon Pagenaud (2), Will Power (2), Bob Rahal (2), Al Unser Jr. (2), Mario Andretti (1), Eddie Cheever (1), Mike Conway (1), Luca Filippi (1), Ryan Hunter-Reay (1), Felix Rosenqvist (1), and Paul Tracy (1)

Chevrolet podiums on the Streets Of Toronto by team: Team Penske (13), Galles Racing (5),, Ed Carpenter Racing (4), Newman Haas Racing (4), Chip Ganassi Racing (3), Dragon Racing (2), Patrick Racing (2) Andretti Global (1), Arrow McLaren (1), KV Racing Technology (1), and Rahal Hogan Racing (1)

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto: 1109

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto by driver: Al Unser Jr. (182), Michael Andretti (153), Emerson Fittipaldi (123) Josef Newgarden (113), Will Power (97), Simon Pagenaud (84), Sebastien Bourdais (79), Helio Castroneves (74), Scott Dixon (56), Paul Tracy (54), Danny Sullivan (50), Ryan Hunter-Reay (36), Scott McLaughlin (28), Tony Kanaan (19), Rinus VeeKay (18), Mike Conway (7), Mario Andretti (6), Jordan King (6), Pato O’Ward (3), Luca Filippi (2), JR Hildebrand (1), Charlie Kimball (1), Spencer Pigot (1) and Felix Rosenqvist (1)

Chevrolet laps led on the Streets Of Toronto by team: Team Penske (519), Galles Racing (182), Newman Haas Racing (159), Chip Ganassi Racing (74), Patrick Racing (74), Ed Carpenter Racing (64), Andretti Global (36), Dragon Racing (20), Arrow McLaren (4), A.J. Foyt Racing (1), Carlin (1) and Panther Racing (1)

Manufacturer History on the Streets Of Toronto

Wins (with competition):

13 – Chevrolet (2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 Race #2, 2014 Race #1, 2012, 1993, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1987)

10 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2018, 2013 Race #1, 2013 Race #2, 2001, 1999, 1998, 1996)

4 – Ford (2000, 1995, 1994, 1992)

1 – Toyota (2002)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

1 – Cosworth (1986)

Earned Poles (with competition):

12 – Chevrolet (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 Race #1, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1989, 1988)

11 – Honda (2024, 2023, 2022, 2013 Race #2, 2013 Race #1, 2012, 2001, 2000 1999, 1998, 1996)

2 – Ford (1995, 1994)

2 – Cosworth (1987, 1986)

1 – Toyota (2002)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

** 2014 Race #2 – Helio Castroneves (Team Penske Chevrolet) started from the pole on driver points after qualifying was rained out**

