GMG Racing’s Momentum Remains Strong with a Five-Car Entry for the SRO America Race Weekend at VIR

Memories and Momentum of a Career Weekend at Circuit of The Americas One Race Ago Remain Strong as GMG Racing Begins the Final Half of the 2025 SRO America Season this Weekend at VIRginia International Raceway

Kyle Washington Continues GT America Powered by AWS Championship Bid and GT World Challenge America Campaign at VIR in Twin No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R Entries

Washington and Co-Driver Tom Sargent Defending GT World Challenge America VIR Race Winners Following First Series Victory Together in 2024

CJ Moses Set for Second Start of the GT America Powered by AWS in the No. 58 GMG Racing/CrowdStrike/AWS Audi R8 LMS GT2 on VIR “Home Track”

John Capestro-Dubets in the No. 4 GMG Racing McLaren Trophy Evo and James Sofronas in the Sister No. 14 GMG Racing Entry Renew McLaren Trophy America Title Fights at VIR

DANVILLE, Virginia (April 17, 2025) – The memory and momentum of GMG Racing’s career weekend one race ago at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) remains strong as the championship-winning team brings a season-high five entries, and several 2025 title bids, to this weekend’s SRO America event at VIRginia International Raceway (VIR). The race is the first event of the second half of SRO America’s racing season and comes after the series’ traditional early-summer break following the most recent race weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in late April.

At COTA, GMG Racing hauled in a mega tally of six total race wins and a nearly-perfect nine podium appearances in the weekend’s 10 races across four classes in three different SRO America sports car racing series. Team drivers Kyle Washington, Tom Sargent, John Capestro-Dubets, Andre Solano and Team Principal and Founder James Sofronas all visited the victory lane podium at least once at COTA in a competitive weekend of racing in SRO America GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, GT America powered by AWS and the McLaren Trophy America racing series.

The GMG Racing lineup is even stouter this weekend at VIR with a fifth team entry from driver CJ Moses counting for a fifth class of competition in the single driver GT America powered by AWS racing series in the GT2 class.

“Although it was several months ago, if you look at what we did at COTA, we have a great baseline on not only Kyle’s Porsches but our new McLaren Trophy entries as well,” Sofronas said. “Our think tank is pretty deep on set ups. Although we have not tested the McLarens since COTA, I feel like we have the brain power to get us up to speed quickly. And I would say the same thing for the Porsches as our experience with that platform goes wide and deep. I talked to Kyle last week. He turned a few laps in at the Thermal Club in one of his other cars to stay fresh. So, I think we’re poised for another good result at VIR.”

Washington won his second GT America race of the season at COTA and co-drove with Sargent for their first podium finish of the year in GT World Challenge with a third-place finish on Saturday. Even better, Washington and Sargent broke through for their first GT World Challenge Pro-Am class win last year at VIR in a No. 32 GMG Racing Porsche and return to this weekend’s race primed for the repeat.

GMG Racing’s twin McLaren Artura Trophy Evo entries put on a display of weekend dominance at COTA with Pro and Am-class victories in the new McLaren Trophy America series. On Saturday, Capestro-Dubets – aka JCD – joined debuting co-driver Andre Solano for a come-from-behind Pro and overall victory in the No. 4 GMG Racing McLaren Trophy Evo. They were joined on the winner’s podium by Sofronas, who secured the Am victory from the overall pole in the No. 14 GMG Racing McLaren Trophy Evo.

The No. 4 and No. 14 McLaren teams upped the ante even higher in Sunday’s final 50-minute race at COTA. Solano joined JCD for the overall and Pro win while Sofronas won again in Am with a second-place overall finish. Even better, Sofronas won the Am class in a special Friday “makeup race” at COTA for a rained out sprint earlier in the season at Sonoma. Hs perfect three-for-three McLaren Am-class victories accounted for half of GMG’s six race win total at COTA.

Sofronas and JCD run solo McLaren Trophy efforts this weekend in the No. 14 and No. 4, respectively.

The GMG Racing lineup grows to a season-high five entries at VIR with the return of longtime team driver Moses.

In his second start of the season after running at Long Beach in April, Moses once again wheels his unique No. 58 GMG Racing/CrowdStrike/AWS Audi R8 LMS GT2 on a VIR circuit he calls a home track.”

“We love when CJ races with us, and nobody works harder at what they do than he does,” Sofronas said. “He gets up on the wheel, and with not a lot of competition with the GT2 class, he just wants to continue to improve, and we’ve seen his progress. Hopefully he’ll be on the heels of some of his competitors at some point because he’s very comfortable at VIR, basically his home track.”

The first 50-minute McLaren Trophy race starting at 12:05 p.m. EDT. The McLaren opener is followed by the GT America 40-minute race at 1:10 p.m. EDT and the first GT World Challenge America race at 3:15 p.m. EDT.

Sunday’s final rounds start at 9:15 a.m. EDT for GT America and the McLaren Trophy weekend finale an hour later at 10:15 a.m. EDT. The weekend-ending GT World Challenge race goes off at 2:45 p.m. EDT.

All of the weekend’s races air live on RACER TV and the GTWorld YouTube channel.

About GMG Racing: Founded in 2001, GMG Racing quickly established itself as North America’s premier performance tuning facility. What began as a small 1,200 sq. ft. shop, maintaining two race cars, has grown into a state-of-the-art performance tuning, racing and service facility relocated last year to The Thermal Club and a 28,000 sq. ft. trackside motorsports facility. The staff, attention to detail and passion are what make GMG the choice of professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. GMG, in its early years, was located directly across the street from Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). This close proximity allowed GMG to build a strong relationship with the legendary racing brand which has helped the company support its customers to the highest level possible. We have since won several Championships, not only with Porsche, but with Audi, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and McLaren. From club racing to Sebring, Daytona, Spa, Montreal, COTA and The Thermal Club, GMG can take you as far as you want to go. More information can be found at www.gmgracing.com.