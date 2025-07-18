RP Motorsports by Forte Racing Returns to the Track at Virginia International Raceway This Weekend

Team’s 2025 McLaren Trophy America Season Aims to Drive Awareness and Support for Relapsing Polychondritis and Related Autoimmune Disease Research

Alton, Virginia (Friday, July 18, 2025) – RP Motorsports by Forte Racing returns to action this weekend at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) for the third round of the 2025 McLaren Trophy America season. The team is eager to get back on track following a lengthy break after its tripleheader at Circuit of the Americas in April. Now, with renewed momentum and the benefit of a productive test at VIR, the team is targeting another competitive outing.

This weekend marks a return to the standard two-race format, and the team will be aiming for top results while continuing to spotlight its broader mission: raising awareness and support for autoimmune disease research through the Race for RP initiative.

The #53 RP Motorsports by Forte Racing McLaren Artura Trophy EVO will once again be piloted by the duo of Neil “Nigel” Langberg and Kevin Madsen. Together, they not only share driving duties but a passion for using motorsport as a platform to drive meaningful change through their support of the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation and Race for RP. The entry will be backed by Forte Racing, ensuring the car is prepared to meet the demands of one of North America’s most technical circuits.

“Hello again, this is Neil/Nigel Langberg, co-driver of the #53 RPM/Forte Racing MTA car,” Langberg said. “This weekend we’re at VIR for the third round of the MTA season. Life usually moves fast, but it’s been two months since our last race—and during that time, we’ve been thinking about the patients still waiting: waiting for more research, more funding, more hope. We can’t look backward for answers; progress is always found ahead of us. While we waited with them off the track, we’ll be flat-out on track, driving toward more positive outcomes. Join us in the race for Relapsing Polychondritis and help restore the BOP (balance of performance) in this fight. We’ll see you at VIR—it’s going to be a barn burner!”

Co-driver Kevin Madsen praised the progress made during the break, noting improvements in both the car and his co-driver.

“The Race for RP team has been working hard during this break to maximize performance and reliability,” Madsen said. “Our great crew—including Pete, Guy, James, Garrison, Frankie, Jahleek and David—has made real progress with the #53 car while also preparing the new #82 entry. I’m excited to be back out there with Neil, who’s also made great strides on the sim. We’re ready to put down a strong weekend.”

Program manager Jon Miller believes the team is well positioned to return to the podium.

“Back at it in Virginia for the midpoint of the McLaren Trophy America season already!” Miller said. “The #53 RP Motorsports entry is ready to hunt for more podiums with Neil and Kevin behind the wheel. We’re looking forward to bringing our message of awareness for Relapsing Polychondritis and autoimmune disease research back to the front of the field—right where we left off at COTA!”

Team Principal Shane Seneviratne emphasized the broader impact of the program and the team’s commitment to both performance and purpose.

“This program is a great example of how motorsport can make a difference beyond the racetrack,” Seneviratne said. “Neil and Kevin have built a strong partnership, and the car is showing real pace. Our entire team is proud to support Race for RP and the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation while continuing to compete at a high level in the McLaren Trophy America series.”

The McLaren Trophy America races at VIR will be streamed live on McLarenTrophy.com. Race 1 takes place Saturday, July 19 at 12:05 PM ET, with Race 2 on Sunday, July 20 at 10:15 PM ET.

RP Motorsports by Forte Racing remains committed to using motorsports as a platform for change, combining elite competition with a mission to advance research and awareness for autoimmune diseases. Fans can follow the team’s progress and support the cause by visiting www.raceforrp.org and www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT RACE FOR RP

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte, supported by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competes in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, plans to expand by adding a single-car entry in

the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship. Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

The inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship series will launch in Spring 2025. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks with each event coinciding with the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS.

2025 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 28-30

Rounds 3 & 4: Circuit of the Americas, TX | April 25-27

Rounds 5 & 6: Virginia International Raceway, VA | July 18-20

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 15-17

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 17-19

ABOUT RELAPSING POLYCHONDRITIS

RP is a rare and degenerative autoimmune disease that primarily affects cartilage in the body, causing inflammation that can lead to severe complications. RP affects multiple organs, including the ears, nose, airways, joints, and even the heart and brain. Research is essential to improve care and treatment options for those living with RP.