The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Outlook

This race will mark the 107th running of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway (1969-2025). Denny Hamlin earned a monstrous NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28, after fending off Kyle Larson during a 62-lap dash to the finish while dominating the final stage period.
Track & Race Information for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Race Purse: $11,055,250
Track Size: 1-mile
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 24 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 1,076 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,076 feet
Race Length: 400 laps / 400 miles
Time
Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Stages
Stage 1 Length: 120 laps
Stage 2 Length: 130 laps (Ends on Lap 250)
Final Stage Length: 150 laps (End on Lap 400)
Who and what should you look out for at Dover Motor Speedway?
The active top 10 in average starting position at Dover. Nine different drivers have won the NCS race at Dover from the pole or first starting position:
|Rank
|Active Driver
|Average Start
|# Races
|1
|Kyle Larson
|8.688
|16
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|9.794
|34
|3
|Kyle Busch
|9.833
|36
|4
|Chase Elliott
|9.929
|14
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|10.786
|14
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|11.731
|26
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|12.167
|6
|8
|William Byron
|12.5
|10
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|13.25
|4
|10
|Erik Jones
|13.455
|11
Six of the 39 NCS race winners at Dover are active this weekend:
|Active Dover Cup Winners
|Wins
|Season
|Kyle Busch
|3
|2017, ‘10, ‘08
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|2024, ’20
|Chase Elliott
|2
|2022, ‘18
|Alex Bowman
|1
|2021
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2019
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|2012
- Kyle Larson has one pole, one win, eight top fives, 12 top 10s, and an average finish of 8.188.
- Chase Elliott has one pole, two wins, ten top fives, ten top 10s, and an average finish of 9.500. Eliott is also the youngest Cup race winner at Dover: October 7, 2018 – 22 years, 10 months, 0 days.
- Brad Keselowski has one pole, one win, five top fives, 11 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.538.
- Kyle Busch has two poles, three wins, 14 top fives, 22 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.944. Busch leads all active NCS drivers in starts at Dover Motor Speedway with 36 starts. Busch also leads all active NCS drivers at Dover with three wins (2008, 2010, and 2017).
- Denny Hamlin has four poles, two wins, eight top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 15.647. Hamlin also leads all active NCS drivers in poles at Dover with four poles (2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019).