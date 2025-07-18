The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Outlook

This race will mark the 107th running of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway (1969-2025). Denny Hamlin earned a monstrous NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28, after fending off Kyle Larson during a 62-lap dash to the finish while dominating the final stage period.

Track & Race Information for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Race Purse: $11,055,250

Track Size: 1-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 24 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 1,076 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,076 feet

Race Length: 400 laps / 400 miles

Time

Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 120 laps

Stage 2 Length: 130 laps (Ends on Lap 250)

Final Stage Length: 150 laps (End on Lap 400)

Who and what should you look out for at Dover Motor Speedway?

The active top 10 in average starting position at Dover. Nine different drivers have won the NCS race at Dover from the pole or first starting position:

Rank Active Driver Average Start # Races 1 Kyle Larson 8.688 16 2 Denny Hamlin 9.794 34 3 Kyle Busch 9.833 36 4 Chase Elliott 9.929 14 5 Ryan Blaney 10.786 14 6 Brad Keselowski 11.731 26 7 Tyler Reddick 12.167 6 8 William Byron 12.5 10 9 Chase Briscoe 13.25 4 10 Erik Jones 13.455 11

Six of the 39 NCS race winners at Dover are active this weekend:

Active Dover Cup Winners Wins Season Kyle Busch 3 2017, ‘10, ‘08 Denny Hamlin 2 2024, ’20 Chase Elliott 2 2022, ‘18 Alex Bowman 1 2021 Kyle Larson 1 2019 Brad Keselowski 1 2012