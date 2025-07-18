Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Outlook

This race will mark the 107th running of a NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway (1969-2025). Denny Hamlin earned a monstrous NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28, after fending off Kyle Larson during a 62-lap dash to the finish while dominating the final stage period.

Track & Race Information for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Race Purse: $11,055,250
Track Size: 1-mile
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 24 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 1,076 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,076 feet
Race Length: 400 laps / 400 miles

Time

Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m. ET on TNT, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Stages

Stage 1 Length: 120 laps
Stage 2 Length: 130 laps (Ends on Lap 250)
Final Stage Length: 150 laps (End on Lap 400)

Who and what should you look out for at Dover Motor Speedway?

The active top 10 in average starting position at Dover. Nine different drivers have won the NCS race at Dover from the pole or first starting position:

RankActive DriverAverage Start# Races
1Kyle Larson8.68816
2Denny Hamlin9.79434
3Kyle Busch9.83336
4Chase Elliott9.92914
5Ryan Blaney10.78614
6Brad Keselowski11.73126
7Tyler Reddick12.1676
8William Byron12.510
9Chase Briscoe13.254
10Erik Jones13.45511

Six of the 39 NCS race winners at Dover are active this weekend:

Active Dover Cup WinnersWinsSeason
Kyle Busch32017, ‘10, ‘08
Denny Hamlin22024, ’20
Chase Elliott22022, ‘18
Alex Bowman12021
Kyle Larson12019
Brad Keselowski12012
  • Kyle Larson has one pole, one win, eight top fives, 12 top 10s, and an average finish of 8.188.
  • Chase Elliott has one pole, two wins, ten top fives, ten top 10s, and an average finish of 9.500. Eliott is also the youngest Cup race winner at Dover: October 7, 2018 – 22 years, 10 months, 0 days.
  • Brad Keselowski has one pole, one win, five top fives, 11 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.538.
  • Kyle Busch has two poles, three wins, 14 top fives, 22 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.944. Busch leads all active NCS drivers in starts at Dover Motor Speedway with 36 starts. Busch also leads all active NCS drivers at Dover with three wins (2008, 2010, and 2017).
  • Denny Hamlin has four poles, two wins, eight top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 15.647. Hamlin also leads all active NCS drivers in poles at Dover with four poles (2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019).

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

