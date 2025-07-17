Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday in support of Make-A-Wish Canada launches action-packed Toronto race weekend

General Admission tickets are available to join in the family fun this weekend at Exhibition Place

TORONTO (July 17, 2025) – The 37th edition of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto – a three-day motorsports festival featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and four other racing series – begins tomorrow with Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday in support of Make-A-Wish® Canada. Gates will open at Exhibition Place at 9 a.m. ET.

To kick off the exciting festival weekend set for July 18-20, spectators can make a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish® Canada and receive complimentary general admission tomorrow, July 18. Since 2010, more than $1 million has been raised to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses through these annual race weekend efforts with the additional support of the Honda Canada Foundation.

There are multiple ways for fans and festival-goers to make contributions this year. Attendees will be prompted to donate upon entering the festival grounds, but are also encouraged to visit the Racing Towards Wishes Make-A-Wish® Canada Zone located inside the Enercare Centre. It will feature fun activities for kids, chances to win prizes, an opportunity to take a picture of the friendly Make-A-Wish® Canada mascot Roary, and more. Online donations are also accepted at makeawish.ca/honda-indy/.

“We encourage all our Toronto Indy patrons to not only enjoy the racing action tomorrow, but also to contribute to Make-A-Wish Canada’s impactful work with a voluntary donation at Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. “It’s an honour to be a part of this long-standing community initiative, and we look forward to seeing everyone at Exhibition Place tomorrow and throughout the weekend.”

Attendees at Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday on July 18 will be treated to a jam-packed on-track schedule featuring open-wheel racing from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and two series from USF Pro Championships Presented by Continental Tire, plus exciting sports car action from Emzone Radical Cup Canada presented by Michelin and Miata Canada Cup. Additionally, an all-driver NTT INDYCAR SERIES autograph session is planned for 12:30 p.m. ET in Heritage Court.

Fans will also have access to an array of off-track features to experience at Exhibition Place. Festival-goers can explore premium food and drink offerings in the Truck Stop section or head to the Ontario Honda Dealers Pit Stop area inside the Enercare Centre on the west end to beat the heat. Merchandise stands to buy souvenirs to commemorate the trip, interactive displays and beer gardens fill Thunder Alley.

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto 2-Day General Admission tickets are available for $85, offering the best weekend value. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $70 for Sunday.

All spectators are encouraged to use Toronto’s GO Lakeshore West Train to Exhibition Station for the easiest commute without the worry of traffic or parking at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. Go Transit has a special offer of general admission plus round trip fare at hondaindy.com/GO. Children 12 and under are admitted free throughout the event when attending with a ticketed adult and can also ride Go Transit for free. For complete ticket pricing and event information, visit hondaindy.com.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto:

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday which offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish® Canada. Since 2010, event fundraising has raised over $1 million for charity. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (Feb. 28 – March 2, 2025), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport (July 4-6, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @IndyToronto or follow the event on X @HondaIndy and Instagram @HondaIndy using #indyTO.