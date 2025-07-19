Ryan Preece Delivers Popular Victory to Home Track Crowd in New England 900

Berlin, CT Native Picks Up 38th Career Stafford Motor Speedway Win

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (July 18, 2025) – Ryan Preece put on a show for his hometown crowd as he returned to Stafford Motor Speedway victorious in Friday’s New England 900. Preece raced his way from the 15th starting position to claim a thrilling victory in the exhibition event organized by Cleetus McFarland and the Freedom Factory.

“That was the most fun I’ve had in a race car in a very long time,” said Preece.

The 90-lap event was part thrill show, part race, as each competitor piloted modified Crown Victoria Fords equipped with nitrous-oxide boosters. Lights on the rear decklids of each car flashed when the nitrous was engaged, and it was clear Preece and Greg Biffle were using it as they battled for the win.

“I didn’t realize that when you hit it, it shows on the trunk strobe light when you’re using it. So, I think everybody knew how much I was using it,” Preece said. “It was a lot of fun. It was cool. It was a little push-to-pass.”

Preece needed the nitrous as the intensity ratcheted up on lap 72 of the 90-lap race, when Biffle restarted on the outside of Preece on the front row. Biffle got the initial jump, but Preece charged back, reclaiming the lead. That clash continued throughout the remaining laps.

Another restart on lap 77 gave Biffle another chance, and he was up for the challenge. The two raced side by side for a full lap before Preece hit the nitrous to pull away. Biffle, however, remained within striking distance. With eight laps remaining, Biffle dove to the bottom of Preece in turn one and overtook him on the backstretch.

As the laps wound down, both drivers repeatedly engaged the nitrous button. Biffle could not shake Preece, who was locked to his rear bumper. With the white flag waving, the leaders encountered lap traffic in the final set of turns. Preece seized the opportunity, dove to the bottom in turns three and four, and muscled his way under Biffle, taking the lead and holding on for the win.

“It was all about having fun. At the end, we had to do the old NASCAR—rubbing is racing—and put on a show for everyone,” explained Preece.

The win marked the 38th Stafford victory for Preece, who hails from nearby Berlin, CT.

“To be able to race with these guys at my home track—a place that has made me who I am as a race car driver—is really special,” Preece added. “To have my daughter here, my family, my in-laws, my dad, and everybody here… it’s my hometown crowd, so it’s awesome.”

Preece returns to NASCAR action Saturday and Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

