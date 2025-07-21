Featured StoriesTruck Series
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing swaps crew members for Nos. 19, 91 Truck Series entries

By Andrew Kim
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing (MHR) revealed team changes to two of its four-truck roster ahead of this upcoming weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana.

Joshua Graham, who worked as a crew chief for Daniel Hemric and the No. 19 MHR Chevrolet Silverado RST team through the first 15 scheduled events of the 2025 Truck season, will now become a crew chief for Jack Wood and the No. 91 MHR team.

Kevin Bellicourt, who commenced this season with Wood and the No. 91 team, will assume Graham’s former spot atop the pit box of Hemric’s No. 19 team. The respective pit crew members of each crew chief will also be swapping team entries.

The news comes as Wood is currently scored 175 points below the top-10 cutline to make the 2025 Truck Series Playoff. Only three regular-season events are remaining on this year’s schedule. Meanwhile, Hemric is currently guaranteed a Playoff spot after winning at Martinsville Speedway in late March, his first series victory.

Hemric and teammate Tyler Ankrum, the latter of whom won at Rockingham Speedway in mid-April, are the only two MHR competitors locked into the Playoffs. Wood and teammate Connor Mosack, the latter of whom is 141 points below the cutline, have until August 15 at Richmond Raceway, the final regular-season event on the schedule, to either win one of the remaining three regular-season events, including Indy, or race their way above the cutline based on points.

It will mark Graham’s first time on top of the No. 91 pit box and alongside Wood. Like Hemric, Graham achieved his first series victory at Martinsville.

Meanwhile, Bellicourt, a three-time Truck race-winning crew chief, reunites with the No. 19 team for the first time since 2020. Since 2024, he has worked as a crew chief for MHR’s No. 91 team. He previously spent the first half of the 2023 Cup Series season as a crew chief for Ty Dillon and the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team.

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing resumes this upcoming Friday, July 25, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200. The event’s broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

