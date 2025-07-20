Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Top-10 Power RankingsRace CentralRC NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, 2025 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Top-10 Power Rankings

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Dover

By Jeffrey Boswell
2 Minute Read

Denny Hamlin is back on top in this week’s Power Rankings.

1. Denny Hamlin: 

Hamlin was strong all day at Dover and held on through a double overtime finish to win the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, his series-best fourth win of the year.

“My car was sponsored jointly by Progressive and Sports Clips,” Hamlin said. “I wouldn’t know what a ‘Progressive Sports Clip’ is, because I’ve had the same haircut my whole life.”

2. Chase Elliott: 

Elliott started on the pole at Dover, won Stage 1, and finished sixth in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

“We had a setback midway through the race when my car fell off the jack,” Elliott said. “Ironically, that’s how your day gets ‘jacked up.'”

3. Chase Briscoe: 

Briscoe couldn’t track down Denny Hamlin in overtime and had to settle for the runner-up finish at Dover.

“NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge is down to two drivers after Dover,” Briscoe said. “The winner gets $1,000,000. For contenders for the Cup championship, $1,000,000 equates to four million quarters, each of which could be used to call someone who cares.”

4. Alex Bowman: 

Bowman finished third in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

“It was a pretty good day for Hendrick Motorsports,” Bowman said. “Chase Elliott finished sixth, I finished third, William Byron was strong until he got wrecked, and Kyle Larson drove like he wasn’t at Indianapolis.”

5. William Byron: 

Byron ran in the top 10 for the majority of the day at Dover, but was collected in a late crash and finished 31st.

“Oddly enough,” Byron said, “Carson Hocevar did not wreck me. In fact, you didn’t hear Carson Hocevar’s name mentioned much at all during the race. It’s cool not to hear ‘Carson Hocevar;’ it would be great not to see Carson Hocevar.”

6. Ryan Blaney: 

Blaney finished eighth at Dover.

“Shane van Gisbergen had to make an early pit stop,” Blaney said, “and went down four laps. So his hopes were flushed down the toilet early. And I’m told when you flush a toilet in New Zealand, the water goes down, much like laps at Dover, counterclockwise.”

7. Joey Logano: 

Logano finished 14th at Dover.

“That was my 600th NASCAR start,” Logano said. “I’m the youngest driver in history to accomplish that feat. That kind of means I was just a child when I started the streak. Many of my rivals say I’m still a child.”

8. Kyle Larson: 

Larson finished fourth at Dover, his first top-5 result since a fifth at Michigan in early June.

“I had no choice but to drive my way out of my slump,” Larson said. “I’m so talented, I can easily drive myself right back into one.”

9. Tyler Reddick: 

Reddick finished 12th at Dover and was eliminated from the In-Season Challenge.

“Fellow Toyota driver John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 car was sponsored by Hertz,” Reddick said. “Let’s hope an association with Hertz is the only thing JHN ever has in common with O.J. Simpson.”

10. Christopher Bell: 

Bell led 67 laps at Dover, but spins while battling for the lead on two different occasions cost him, and he finished 18th.

“I had three wins in the first four races this season,” Bell said. “And none since. And I guess I proved why twice in this race.”

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Jeffrey Boswell
Jeffrey Boswell
Previous article
Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
01:27
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the BetRivers 200 at Dover
01:31
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Dover Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:27
Video thumbnail
Shane van Gisbergen dominates Sonoma for third Cup victory of 2025
03:19

Latest articles

Berry Finishes 28th at Dover

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 Advance Auto Parts team battled through a challenging afternoon at Dover Motor Speedway, ultimately finishing 28th in Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
Read more

Hamlin wins the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover

SM Staff -
Denny Hamlin survived and captured the win in Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway by 0.310 of a second over Chase Briscoe.
Read more

LANGDON, HAGAN, GLENN & HERRERA REIGN SUPREME AT MUCKLESHOOT CASINO RESORT NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Official Release -
Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon moved past Tony Stewart into the points lead on Sunday at Pacific Raceways, defeating Brittany Force in the final round of the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals.
Read more

Tasca Racing Wraps Up Tough Weekend at NHRA Northwest Nationals

Official Release -
Tasca Racing battled challenging track conditions and fierce competition this weekend at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, ultimately exiting in the first round of eliminations on Sunday.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category