HFT Advance | Indianapolis

Indianapolis Event Info:
Date: Sunday, July 27
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Speedway, Indiana
Format: 160 Laps, 400 Miles, Stages: 30-95-160
TV: TNT
Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 12:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:35 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- The NASCAR Cup Series will run on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year after competing on the infield road course the prior three seasons.
- Sam Mayer (10.7) is tied with Connor Zilisch for the best average finish among full-time Xfinity drivers this season.
- Mayer has also started inside the top 10 in six of his last seven starts dating back to Nashville Superspeedway in May.
- Sheldon Creed has recorded three consecutive top-10 finishes at the Chicago Street Course (3rd), Sonoma (10th) and Dover (8th).
- Cole Custer finished in the top five in his lone Cup Series start on the Indianapolis oval, driving up to fifth after starting 30th.
Cole Custer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer
Partner: Haas / Autodesk
Sheldon Creed Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney
Partner: Road Ranger
Sam Mayer Team Info:
Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere
Partner: Audibel
Custer at Indianapolis (Cup)
Starts: 1
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —
- Custer makes his second career Cup start this weekend at the Indianapolis oval, where he finished fifth in his only other start at the track in 2020.
- He also made two Cup starts at the Indy Road Course, with a best finish of ninth in 2022.
- Custer has three top-10 results in four Xfinity Series starts at Indy, leading 47 total laps and earning a pole last season.
Creed at Indianapolis (Xfinity)
Starts: 1
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —
- Creed is set to make his second Xfinity start at Indy on Saturday, where he is fresh off a fifth-place finish in last season’s race after starting 12th.
- He has made two Xfinity starts on the Indy Road Course, with a best finish of eighth in 2023.
Mayer at Indianapolis (Xfinity)
Starts: 1
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Mayer is in line for his second Xfinity start at Indianapolis this weekend, coming off an opening-lap incident in last season’s race after starting fourth.
- Across a trio of starts on the Indianapolis RC, Mayer has a pair of top 10s including a runner-up result in 2023.
Where They Stand
Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings with 263 points heading into Indianapolis this Sunday.
Xfinity Points Standings (41: 8th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits eighth in the Xfinity points standings with 652 total points on the season, behind the seven winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 551 points.