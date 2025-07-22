HFT Advance | Indianapolis

Indianapolis Event Info:

Date: Sunday, July 27

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Speedway, Indiana

Format: 160 Laps, 400 Miles, Stages: 30-95-160

TV: TNT

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 12:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:35 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series will run on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year after competing on the infield road course the prior three seasons.

Sam Mayer (10.7) is tied with Connor Zilisch for the best average finish among full-time Xfinity drivers this season.

Mayer has also started inside the top 10 in six of his last seven starts dating back to Nashville Superspeedway in May.

Sheldon Creed has recorded three consecutive top-10 finishes at the Chicago Street Course (3rd), Sonoma (10th) and Dover (8th).

Cole Custer finished in the top five in his lone Cup Series start on the Indianapolis oval, driving up to fifth after starting 30th.

Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: Haas / Autodesk

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Indianapolis (Cup)

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Custer makes his second career Cup start this weekend at the Indianapolis oval, where he finished fifth in his only other start at the track in 2020.

He also made two Cup starts at the Indy Road Course, with a best finish of ninth in 2022.

Custer has three top-10 results in four Xfinity Series starts at Indy, leading 47 total laps and earning a pole last season.

Creed at Indianapolis (Xfinity)

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his second Xfinity start at Indy on Saturday, where he is fresh off a fifth-place finish in last season’s race after starting 12th.

He has made two Xfinity starts on the Indy Road Course, with a best finish of eighth in 2023.

Mayer at Indianapolis (Xfinity)

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Mayer is in line for his second Xfinity start at Indianapolis this weekend, coming off an opening-lap incident in last season’s race after starting fourth.

Across a trio of starts on the Indianapolis RC, Mayer has a pair of top 10s including a runner-up result in 2023.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 34th): Custer is 34th in the Cup Series points standings with 263 points heading into Indianapolis this Sunday.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 8th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits eighth in the Xfinity points standings with 652 total points on the season, behind the seven winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 551 points.