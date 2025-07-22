RFK Advance | Indianapolis

Indianapolis Event Info:

Date: Sunday, July 27

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Speedway, Indiana

Format: 160 Laps, 400 Miles, Stages: 30-95-160

TV: TNT

Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Friday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:35 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The NASCAR Cup Series will run on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year after competing on the infield road course the prior three seasons.

Chris Buescher leads the Cup Series this season with an average starting position of 10.6, anchored by 10 starts inside the top 10.

Buescher is also one of seven drivers with 11+ top-10 results this season, following a ninth-place finish last weekend at Dover in his 350th career start.

Over his last nine races, Brad Keselowski has posted five top-10 finishes with an average finish of 14.7.

Keselowski won the Brickyard 400 back in 2018 after starting sixth, making a pass on Denny Hamlin with two laps to claim victory.

Buescher (8) and Ryan Preece (7) hold the second and third, respectively, longest active lead lap finish streaks in the Cup Series.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Body Guard

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Kroger / Diet Cherry Coke

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Castrol

Keselowski at Indianapolis

Starts: 12

Wins: 1 (2018)

Top-10s: 6

Poles: —

Keselowski enters the weekend as a prior winner at the Brickyard, having won the 2018 Brickyard 400. Otherwise, he has six top 10s overall, including three finishes of fourth or better.

The 2012 Cup Champion has led laps in eight events at Indy with a 13.6 average finish dating back to 2010.

Despite no pole at the Brickyard, Keselowski has six top-10 starts, including a career-best third in 2014.

Keselowski won the Xfinity Series event at Indy back in 2012, leading 33 laps in the No. 22 car.

Buescher at Indianapolis

Starts: 6

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

This weekend marks Buescher’s seventh start on the oval track at Indy. He carries a 19.3 average finish into the weekend with a career-best ninth back in 2017.

Buescher’s best qualifying effort at Indy came in 2019 (16th).

Buescher also ran a pair of Xfinity events at Indy back in 2014-15, earning finishes of 11th and 16th, respectively.

Preece at Indianapolis

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece is set for his fourth Cup start at IMS this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of 16th at the track in 2019.

He holds a 30.0 average starting position at Indianapolis, including a 23rd-place start in 2022.

Preece has also made two career NXS starts at Indy in 2016 and 2018.

RFK Historically at Indy

Cup Wins: —

Chasing History: Indianapolis is one of just three active NCS tracks that RFK has not visited Victory Lane at, along with Nashville Superspeedway and Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Despite not earning a victory, RFK has finished in the second position on four separate occasions (1998, 2003, 2006 and 2008) with drivers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards.

Ragan’s Row: Former RFK driver David Ragan earned the organization’s first pole position at the famed 2.5-mile speedway in the 2011 running of this event. Overall, RFK has had one of its Fords on the front row at the hallowed speedway four times.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has made 101 starts in the NCS at Indianapolis dating back to 1994. In that span, RFK has 16 top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 18.7.

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Dover: Buescher 9th; Keselowski 10th; Preece 19th.

Points Standings (17: 15th, 60: 17th, 6: 27th): Buescher sits 44 points above the cutline while Preece is 16 points behind Bubba Wallace for the final playoff spot. Keselowski remained in 27th after a 10th-place run at Dover.