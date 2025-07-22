RFK Advance | Indianapolis

Indianapolis Event Info:
Date: Sunday, July 27
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Location: Speedway, Indiana
Format: 160 Laps, 400 Miles, Stages: 30-95-160
TV: TNT
Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)
Weekend Schedule:
Friday: 1:05 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday: 2:35 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Cup Race (TNT, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Pace Laps:
- The NASCAR Cup Series will run on the 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year after competing on the infield road course the prior three seasons.
- Chris Buescher leads the Cup Series this season with an average starting position of 10.6, anchored by 10 starts inside the top 10.
- Buescher is also one of seven drivers with 11+ top-10 results this season, following a ninth-place finish last weekend at Dover in his 350th career start.
- Over his last nine races, Brad Keselowski has posted five top-10 finishes with an average finish of 14.7.
- Keselowski won the Brickyard 400 back in 2018 after starting sixth, making a pass on Denny Hamlin with two laps to claim victory.
- Buescher (8) and Ryan Preece (7) hold the second and third, respectively, longest active lead lap finish streaks in the Cup Series.
6 Team Info:
Driver: Brad Keselowski
Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins
Partner: Body Guard
17 Team Info:
Driver: Chris Buescher
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Partner: Kroger / Diet Cherry Coke
60 Team Info:
Driver: Ryan Preece
Crew Chief: Derrick Finley
Partner: Castrol
Keselowski at Indianapolis
Starts: 12
Wins: 1 (2018)
Top-10s: 6
Poles: —
- Keselowski enters the weekend as a prior winner at the Brickyard, having won the 2018 Brickyard 400. Otherwise, he has six top 10s overall, including three finishes of fourth or better.
- The 2012 Cup Champion has led laps in eight events at Indy with a 13.6 average finish dating back to 2010.
- Despite no pole at the Brickyard, Keselowski has six top-10 starts, including a career-best third in 2014.
- Keselowski won the Xfinity Series event at Indy back in 2012, leading 33 laps in the No. 22 car.
Buescher at Indianapolis
Starts: 6
Wins: —
Top-10s: 1
Poles: —
- This weekend marks Buescher’s seventh start on the oval track at Indy. He carries a 19.3 average finish into the weekend with a career-best ninth back in 2017.
- Buescher’s best qualifying effort at Indy came in 2019 (16th).
- Buescher also ran a pair of Xfinity events at Indy back in 2014-15, earning finishes of 11th and 16th, respectively.
Preece at Indianapolis
Starts: 3
Wins: —
Top-10s: —
Poles: —
- Preece is set for his fourth Cup start at IMS this weekend, where he posted a career-best finish of 16th at the track in 2019.
- He holds a 30.0 average starting position at Indianapolis, including a 23rd-place start in 2022.
- Preece has also made two career NXS starts at Indy in 2016 and 2018.
RFK Historically at Indy
Cup Wins: —
- Chasing History: Indianapolis is one of just three active NCS tracks that RFK has not visited Victory Lane at, along with Nashville Superspeedway and Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Despite not earning a victory, RFK has finished in the second position on four separate occasions (1998, 2003, 2006 and 2008) with drivers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards.
- Ragan’s Row: Former RFK driver David Ragan earned the organization’s first pole position at the famed 2.5-mile speedway in the 2011 running of this event. Overall, RFK has had one of its Fords on the front row at the hallowed speedway four times.
- Tale of the Tape: RFK has made 101 starts in the NCS at Indianapolis dating back to 1994. In that span, RFK has 16 top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 18.7.
Last Time Out & Where They Stand
Dover: Buescher 9th; Keselowski 10th; Preece 19th.
Points Standings (17: 15th, 60: 17th, 6: 27th): Buescher sits 44 points above the cutline while Preece is 16 points behind Bubba Wallace for the final playoff spot. Keselowski remained in 27th after a 10th-place run at Dover.