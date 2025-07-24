AM Racing | Harrison Burton Indianapolis Motor Speedway Xfinity Race Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Indianapolis Motor Speedway | Pennzoil 250

Fast Facts

No. 25 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Harrison Burton

Primary Partner(s): DEX Imaging

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Danny Efland

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. 031

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

2025 Driver Points Position: 13th | 2025 Owner Points Position: 14th

Notes of Interest:

● Junior Journey: AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s running of the Pennzoil 250 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

● Future Focused: In September 2024, AM Racing announced that NASCAR Cup Series winner Harrison Burton would join the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 25 Ford Mustang, beginning with the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Burton, a native of Huntersville, N.C., has been a staple in the NASCAR Cup Series for the past three seasons but will embrace a return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and continue his relationship as a driver of the Ford blue oval.

Burton, 24, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a 108-race stint driving for the historic Wood Brothers Racing team.

● Best with DEX: DEX (DEX Imaging) will continue its long-standing partnership with Harrison Burton and join AM Racing for several races this season, including Saturday afternoon’s 100-lap challenge at the track also known as the “Racing Capital of the World.”

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

● Critical Summer Stretch: Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues a pivotal nine-week stretch that will help shape the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff picture ahead of the postseason opener at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.

The series is set to tackle a diverse slate of tracks in the coming weeks, each bringing its own unique demands. It all continues this weekend with a stop at one of the most sacred grounds in Motorsports, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Next weekend, the series heads to the Midwest with a stop at the popular short track of Iowa Speedway, before wrapping up the stretch on August 9 at Watkins Glen International — a renowned road course in the Finger Lakes region of New York.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Indianapolis Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pennzoil 250 will mark Harrison Burton’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the famed 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

While he has yet to make a lap in Xfinity Series competition at the Brickyard, Burton is not entering unfamiliar territory.

He brings prior experience at one of the sport’s most iconic venues, having competed in last July’s NASCAR Cup Series event with Wood Brothers Racing.

After qualifying 16th for the Brickyard 400, Burton’s day was cut short by a mid-race accident, leaving him with a 36th-place finish.

● Harrison Burton NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Indianapolis, Burton has 95 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with four wins, 27 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes, and a championship-best result of eighth, twice in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Burton’s four wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series occurred during the 2020 season. Burton, the son of former NASCAR driver and current television analyst Jeff Burton, captured the checkered flag at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, respectively.

Burton maintains a solid Xfinity Series average finishing position of 12.5 in four years of competition.

In addition to the 95 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 109 NASCAR Cup Series starts, 40 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts and 52 career starts across the ARCA Menards Series platforms.

● Dover Motor Speedway | BetRivers 200 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series made its lone visit to Dover Motor Speedway, tackling the high-banked Monster Mile for 200 grueling laps of high-speed intensity and unforgiving competition.

Sporting a fresh Morton Buildings livery, Harrison Burton and the No. 25 AM Racing team, led by crew chief Danny Efland, faced early challenges during practice as they struggled with the balance of their Ford Mustang — placing them in uncharted territory heading into qualifying.

However, quick adjustments between sessions paid off. Burton rebounded from the bottom of the practice charts to post the ninth-fastest lap in qualifying, an encouraging turnaround for the team.

Once the green flag dropped, Burton settled into a solid rhythm and maintained track position inside the top 15 for the majority of the race. With the team continuing to fine-tune the car’s balance during pit stops, they felt poised to contend for their eighth top-10 finish of the season.

That momentum, however, was cut short on Lap 131 when rain interrupted the event. Despite NASCAR’s efforts to resume the race, the weather ultimately forced officials to call it early — 66 laps shy of the scheduled distance.

Burton was credited with an 11th-place finish, securing his 14th top-15 result of the season for AM Racing.

● Thanks For Your Support: With 60 percent of the 2025 Xfinity season complete, AM Racing and Harrison Burton would like to thank their partners for their continued support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Blue Wolf Cleaner & Degreasers, Dead On Tools, DEX Imaging, Eagle Rentals, Flying Circle, Mechanix Wear, Morton Buildings, Racing Radios, Volt Batteries and WIX Filters.

● From the Pit Box: Veteran race engineer and former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Danny Efland is Harrison Burton’s crew chief.

He will serve as crew chief for his 25th career NASCAR Xfinity Series race — and his first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a leadership role on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 24 Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one pole (Daytona International Speedway | February 2016), two top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

Harrison Burton Quoteboard:

On Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “I’ve been itching to get back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway ever since the Cup race last July — it’s such an incredible, historic place.

“I learned a ton from that experience, especially about managing traffic and finding the right line through the corners. Now stepping into the Xfinity car,

“I’m excited to apply everything I’ve learned and give the No. 25 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang a strong run.

“The team’s been working hard to dial in the balance and unload faster and I feel ready to make a statement this weekend.”

On Keys to Success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “Indianapolis is all about precision and momentum. It’s such a unique track with long straights and tight corners, so you’ve got to hit your marks every lap and carry speed off each turn.

“Track position and clean air are huge, especially with how aero-sensitive these cars are. If we can stay disciplined, execute on pit road and make the right adjustments, we’ll give ourselves a real shot to be in the mix at the end.”

On Battle for Playoff Cutline: “We’re right in the thick of the Playoff fight, and every point matters at this stage. It’s pretty wild that Jeb’s (Burton) the one holding that last spot — I’ve got a ton of respect for him, but we’re both out here trying to earn our way in.

“For us, it’s about executing every weekend, maximizing stage points and putting ourselves in position for strong finishes. I believe in this AM Racing team and we’re going to keep digging until we’re on the right side of that cutline.”

On Dover Motor Speedway Finish: “I felt like we were really starting to hit our stride before the rain came in. We didn’t have the balance we needed in practice, but Danny (Efland, crew chief) and the guys made great adjustments before qualifying and throughout the race.

“We were in a solid spot to fight for a top-10, maybe better, so it’s frustrating to see it end early. Still, 11th is something we can continue to build on, and I’m proud of the effort everyone at AM Racing put in.”

On 2025 Season Outlook: “I still genuinely believe we can continue to turn some heads in 2025. Now that we’re past the halfway point, our goals haven’t changed, they’re still within reach.

“This AM Racing team has what it takes to fight our way above the Playoff cutline and stay there.

“We’ve got a great group of people and partners who continue to believe in what we’re building. Nothing would mean more to me than delivering AM Racing its first Xfinity Series win, locking into the Playoffs, and making a serious run at the championship.”

Race Information:

The Pennzoil 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the 21st of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, July 26, launching at 1:00 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage on The CW Network, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

﻿In its ninth year of competition, the family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events.