Motul Named Title Sponsor of Road America’s IMSA Race Weekend; Multi-Year Partnership Announced

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 22, 2025 – Road America and Motul are proud to announce a multi-year partnership that will see Motul become the new Official Motor Oil & Lubricant and title sponsor of the annual IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event weekend, beginning in 2025, and a new landmark sponsor of the Turn 9 bridge, previously known as the SpeedVille Bridge, for both IMSA and select events. The event, taking place from July 31 to August 3, will now be officially known as the Motul SportsCar Grand Prix featuring IMSA.

This prestigious partnership will elevate one of the most anticipated stops on the IMSA calendar, bringing enhanced fan experiences, greater international visibility, and a dynamic brand presence throughout the iconic 4.048-mile circuit.

Looking ahead to 2026, the partnership will expand even further as Road America joins the ranks of IMSA’s Michelin Endurance Cup. The midsummer WeatherTech Championship race at Road America will evolve into a six-hour endurance event, with Motul continuing as the title sponsor. The new format aligns Road America with endurance classics such as the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, and Motul Petit Le Mans.

“Road America has long held a special place in North American motorsports, an iconic racetrack with a rich history and passionate fans,” said Amber Bates, General Manager for Motul.

“When we heard Road America would become part of IMSA’s endurance calendar in 2026, it felt like a natural alignment for Motul. Endurance racing has been a core part of who we are for over 70 years, stretching back to the 1954 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Through our involvement in endurance racing and partnerships like this, we’ve had the opportunity to develop and test our formulations in some of the most demanding racing environments around the world.

The opportunity to support this transformation at Road America reinforces our commitment to the fans, teams, and technology that drive this sport forward. We’re proud and excited to be part of this next chapter and look forward to fueling the passion for endurance racing in Wisconsin and beyond.”

The Motul SportsCar Grand Prix will continue to feature the full excitement of IMSA’s top-tier racing while setting the stage for a thrilling new chapter in 2026. Fans can expect expanded programming, endurance-racing drama, and a celebration of speed like never before.

“This is a landmark moment for Road America and sports car racing in Wisconsin,” said Mike Kertscher, President and General Manager of Road America. “Motul’s commitment to innovation and performance makes them the perfect partner to elevate this event for fans, teams, and drivers alike, and we are extremely proud to have them as an entitlement partner.”

As the event approaches, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets, golf carts, and camping spots well in advance. Last year’s massive turnout is a testament to the event’s growing popularity, and this year is expected to draw even more attendees. Don’t miss out on the high-speed action and the chance to explore Road America’s picturesque grounds. Get your tickets now to be part of the excitement only Road America can deliver!

Tickets are available at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. All races run rain or shine.