Front Row Motorsports: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

TSport 200

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Event: Race 16 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (0.6-miles)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

After a long break in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule, Layne Riggs is back in action this weekend at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). In three starts at the 0.6-mile Indianapolis, Indiana track, Riggs has three top-10 and two top-five finishes. Following his 13th place finish at the Lime Rock Park, Riggs is now third in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

CLEW Nicotine Pouches will return to Riggs’ No. 34 Ford F-150 for the 200-lap event. Crafted by Nevcore Innovations, CLEW delivers lasting satisfaction with an ultra-smooth mouthfeel that sets a new standard in the industry. Each can contains 20 pouches, offering a convenient and discreet way to enjoy your nicotine wherever, whenever. Learn more about CLEW at www.clewpouches.com.

“Growing up in the late model circuit, IRP is the type of place where I feel comfortable,” said Riggs. “How you have to manage your tires, and throttle reminds me a lot of racing at your local short track on a Friday night.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith is back in action this weekend, this time at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP). Through the first 15 races of the season, Smith has racked up two wins, four top-five, and 11 top-10 finishes and is second in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

Rural King, America’s Farm and Home Store, joins Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team for this weekend’s Truck Series race at IRP. This marks the Mattoon, Illinois-based retailer’s first race with Smith, bringing its well-known commitment to rural values, hardworking communities, and American heritage to race fans across the country﻿. For more information on Rural King, please visit www.RuralKing.com.

“I’m excited to have Rural King join myself and the No. 38 team this weekend at IRP,” said Smith. Their paint scheme looks sick on our Ford F-150. While this is only my second start at IRP, the team has had a lot of time to prepare for this race so I’m confident that we’ll show up with a fast piece.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT CLEW NICOTINE POUCHES

CLEW Nicotine Pouches are made in cGMP and HACCP-certified facilities, ensuring high safety and quality standards. They offer satisfying, sustained nicotine delivery with long-lasting flavor and a smooth mouthfeel. Adult users can enjoy CLEW pouches anytime, anywhere.

Available in various flavors, including refreshing mint and blueberry, they offer multiple nicotine strength options ranging from 3mg to 12mg to cater for all tastes.

In 2024, the FDA accepted CLEW’s Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), a milestone highlighting CLEW’s commitment to providing adult nicotine consumers with discreet, smoke-free options.

ABOUT NEVCORE INNOVATIONS INC.

A global leader in next-generation premium products, specializing in smoke-free modern oral nicotine pouches, disposable vaping products, and energy pouches. Dedicated to advancing nicotine harm reduction, Nevcore is laying the foundation for a smoke-free future where enjoyment and responsibility coexist. For more information, visit www.clewpouches.com.

ABOUT RURAL KING

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America’s Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 140 stores in fourteen states. Specifically, we provide a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our long-standing tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.