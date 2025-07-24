NASCAR at Indianapolis Weekend Schedule and Highlights

Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series
JULY 21: During the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By Angie Campbell
The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series are set to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Meanwhile, the ARCA Menards Series and Craftsman Truck Series will headline the action with events at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday.

Kyle Larson is the defending race winner of the prestigious Indianapolis Brickyard 400.

Cup Series Purse: $11,055,250
Xfinity Series Purse: $1,651,939
Truck Series Purse: $782,900

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights

The first Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was on August 6, 1994, and was won by Jeff Gordon. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 93 laps of 160.

Gordon leads the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at the 2.5-mile asphalt oval with 23. Kevin Harvick and Gordon lead the series in poles at the 2.5-mile asphalt oval with three each.

Jeff Gordon was the youngest (23 years, 0 months, 2 days) Cup Series winner at Indianapolis. Bill Elliott was the oldest Cup Series Indianapolis winner (46 years, 9 months, 27 days).

Kyle Busch leads all active Cup Series drivers in starts with 17. He also leads all active drivers with two wins (2015 and 2016) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski is the only active Ford driver who has won the Brickyard 400 oval (2018).

Friday, July 25

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP)

1 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Practice
2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying
5:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series LiUNA! 150 presented by Dutch Boy – FS1/MRN

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1
4:10 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1
8 p.m.: Truck Series TSport 200 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Truck Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS)

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – Timed: 50 minutes
1:05: Cup Series Brickyard 400 Practice – Timed: 50 minutes
Saturday, July 26

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS)

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap
2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying for Brickyard 400
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap
Post Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Stages 30/60/100 Laps = 250 Miles
Post Xfinity Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, July 27

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS)

2 p.m. Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG
Stages 50/100/160 Laps = 400 Miles
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
