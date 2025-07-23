Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Indianapolis

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 27, 2025

2.5-Mile Oval

2 PM ET

Location: Speedway, Indiana

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 22 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 4th (Dover)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 3rd

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Indianapolis Races 21 387 7 Wins 3 32 1 Poles 1 22 0 Top 5 10 129 2 Top 10 13 195 4 Laps Led 854 10,110 18 Stage Wins 8 70 0 Average Finish 13.3 14.1 13.9

Kyle Larson enters the Brickyard 400 as the defending race champion, scoring his first win at the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval last summer.

In addition to the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, Larson will wheel the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Larson has three Xfinity starts in 2025 with two wins (Bristol Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway), three top-five finishes and an average finish of second.

Both of Larson’s cars – the No. 5 Cup Series ride and the No. 17 Chevy for Saturday’s Xfinity event – will adorn #H1100 paint schemes.

Last week’s fourth-place run at Dover Motor Speedway marked Larson’s 10th top-five finish of the season, tied for the most in the Cup Series. His 13 top 10s lead all drivers.

Larson sits third in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings behind Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 6th (Dover)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 1st

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Indianapolis Races 21 343 7 Wins 1 20 0 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 7 111 0 Top 10 12 183 2 Laps Led 374 5,900 27 Stage Wins 1 39 0 Average Finish 10.0 12.7 16.7

Following his strong run at Dover Motor Speedway last weekend, Chase Elliott now leads the NASCAR Cup Series points standings by 16 markers over teammate William Byron. In the last five races, he moved from fourth (104 points back) to take the top spot.

Elliott’s average finish of 10th in 2025 leads the series. He is the only driver to finish the first 21 races in the top 20 this year. It is the second straight season that the Dawsonville, Georgia, native has completed all but one lap entering the 22nd race.

The 29-year-old’s 238 laps led at Dover on Sunday were his second most in a race in his Cup career.

Elliott’s 12 top-10 finishes this season are tied for second and his 374 laps led rank fourth.

In seven starts, Elliott has recorded two top-10 finishes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval with both coming in his last three starts. Last season, Elliott started third and finished 10th.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 31st (Dover)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 2nd

No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Indianapolis Races 21 273 4 Wins 1 14 0 Poles 2 15 0 Top 5 7 61 1 Top 10 11 115 1 Laps Led 769 3,747 19 Stage Wins 7 30 1 Average Finish 14.7 15.1 22.0

William Byron led the NASCAR Cup Series points standings for 17 weeks this season and has been no worse than second, where he currently resides, just 16 markers behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

Through 21 races, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has paced the field for 769 laps in 13 events in 2025, tied for the most races with a lap led by a driver and the second most laps total.

With just five races remaining in the regular season, Byron has the best average running position (10.5) and leads all drivers with the most laps run in the top 10.

Byron has four previous starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval with a best finish of fourth in 2019.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 32 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 3rd (Dover)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 9th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Indianapolis Races 21 346 6 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 2 7 0 Top 5 5 45 0 Top 10 11 107 0 Laps Led 158 1,526 0 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 16.8 19.2 33.0

Alex Bowman currently sits 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings, 63 points above the elimination line with five races remaining in the regular season.

In 2025, Bowman has collected five top-five finishes, including three in the last six races. He has also earned 11 top 10s through 21 races, tied for the second most at this point in any season of his career. He ranks third among all drivers in points scored over the last five races, totaling 171 points during that span.

Bowman has led 158 laps this season, his highest total since 2021.

For this weekend’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the featured Best Friends Animal Society partner is the Kokomo Humane Society in Kokomo, Indiana.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports

2025 All-Time Indianapolis Races 21 1,402 28** Wins 5 317* 11* Poles 5 258* 5** Top 5 29 1,308* 28* Top 10 47* 2,234* 44* Laps Led 2,155* 84,467* 1,080* Stage Wins 16* 131 1

*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

With Alex Bowman finishing third, Kyle Larson fourth and Chase Elliott sixth on Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports remains the only organization to place at least one car in the top 10 of every event in 2025. That streak goes back 29 races to last season, the longest such run of any team in the Next Gen era.

The Hendrick Motorsports engine shop now stands at 546 victories, just four short of an unprecedented 550. The organization’s engines have powered teams to 39 points paying NASCAR Cup Series victories in the Next Gen era, the most of any organization.

JR Motorsports will chase its 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series win this weekend with all 99 prior having come with a Hendrick Motorsports engine under the hood.

Hendrick Motorsports has led 2,155 laps through 21 events this year, accounting for 40% of all circuits completed in the Cup Series and more than any other team by 1,090.

Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the event’s all-time leader in wins (11), top fives (28), top 10s (44) and laps led (1,080). Its five pole awards are also tied for most.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on pulling double duty at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend: “[The Xfinity Series] still produces exciting racing, and I love to get in there and race with those younger guys. Hopefully give them a glimpse of what it might take once you get to the Cup Series because a lot of them are very well capable of being Cup Series drivers. I look forward to getting back out there again this weekend, thanks to Rick Hendrick and HENDRICKCARS.COM for adding this race to the schedule and asking me to be a part of it. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is full of prestige and it was cool to win the Brickyard 400 there last year and I would love to have a good run with the Xfinity Series team this weekend and hopefully cap it off with a win on Sunday.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on what winning at Indianapolis would mean to him: “This race has always been important because it was one of the few races that I was old enough to be around that dad (Bill Elliott) had won. So I think because of that, it’s always been just a little more special than the rest. And certainly, one of the few wins that I was around for. But more than that, it was the only marquee, major if you will, win that I was around for. So, it’s always been really special. I always knew how much that race meant to him. And you know because of that, I’ve always had a lot of admiration for the event. It’s always been something in my mind that I would love to match and be able to share that moment with the shoe on the other foot. I feel like that would be really, really cool.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on moving on from Dover Motor Speedway to Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “Last weekend is a tough one. We ran basically in the top five all day just to get involved in someone else’s mess at the end. It sucks but we have to move on and focus on Indy now. We obviously have the speed, just need the finishes at this point. I think we’ve shown how strong we are with having no practice in Dover and running up front all day. We have a long practice this weekend since we’re back on the oval which will be nice to really get the car dialed in.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on riding a hot streak into Indianapolis Motor Speedway: “We’ve had a good stretch lately, and Dover (Motor Speedway) was another step in the right direction for our team. Indy hasn’t been our strongest track, but with the way we’ve been running, I feel like we’re in a position to keep building on this momentum and have a solid weekend at The Brickyard.”