Front Row Motorsports: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 gener8tor Ford Team
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Brickyard 400
Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
Event: Race 24 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-miles)
#of Laps: 160
Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT Sports/SiriusXM channel 90
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will face the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the tracks Brickyard 400. In his sole previous start at the 2.5-mile oval in 2024, Gilliland started 24th and finished sixth in an overtime finish.
gener8tor & Gilliland reunite at The Brickyard, adding some local flair with IU LAB on board. IU LAB is a new Biosciences innovation center that Indiana University is building in downtown Indianapolis’ 16 Tech District. Where academia meets industry to drive biotech innovation and train the next generation of life science leaders & entrepreneurs, gener8tor is proud to provide accelerator services to the program. More information can be found at iulab.iu.edu.
“Dover was disappointing, but the good thing about this sport is there’s another opportunity every week,” said Gilliland. “I had a solid run at the Brickyard last season, so I’m hoping I can replicate that this weekend. It’s cool to have gener8tor make their season debut at Indy, and with IU LAB on board too. They are bringing a lot of guests this weekend, including innovators participating in the IU LAB program, so hopefully I can make them proud with a good, clean run.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke
Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer
Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska
Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina
Fueler: Zeke Nance
Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia
ABOUT GENER8TOR
gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities, and nonprofits to operate programs and conferences in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022. The International Trade Council recognized gener8tor as the Global Venture Capital Firm of the Year in 2022.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.