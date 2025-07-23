Front Row Motorsports: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes- Todd Gilliland

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 gener8tor Ford Team

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Brickyard 400

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Event: Race 24 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.5-miles)

#of Laps: 160

Time/TV/Radio: 2:00 PM ET on TNT Sports/SiriusXM channel 90

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 team will face the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the tracks Brickyard 400. In his sole previous start at the 2.5-mile oval in 2024, Gilliland started 24th and finished sixth in an overtime finish.

gener8tor & Gilliland reunite at The Brickyard, adding some local flair with IU LAB on board. IU LAB is a new Biosciences innovation center that Indiana University is building in downtown Indianapolis’ 16 Tech District. Where academia meets industry to drive biotech innovation and train the next generation of life science leaders & entrepreneurs, gener8tor is proud to provide accelerator services to the program. More information can be found at iulab.iu.edu.

“Dover was disappointing, but the good thing about this sport is there’s another opportunity every week,” said Gilliland. “I had a solid run at the Brickyard last season, so I’m hoping I can replicate that this weekend. It’s cool to have gener8tor make their season debut at Indy, and with IU LAB on board too. They are bringing a lot of guests this weekend, including innovators participating in the IU LAB program, so hopefully I can make them proud with a good, clean run.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Underneath Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Mechanic: Chance Burke

Hometown: Siler City, North Carolina

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Engine Tuner: Tim Meyer

Hometown: Beatrice, Nebraska

Transporter Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

Fueler: Zeke Nance

Hometown: Calhoun, Georgia

ABOUT GENER8TOR

gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities, and nonprofits to operate programs and conferences in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022. The International Trade Council recognized gener8tor as the Global Venture Capital Firm of the Year in 2022.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.