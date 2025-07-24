Tristan McKee Tabbed to Pilot Spire Motorsports’ ARCA Menards Series Entry for Two Races

Late-Model and Road-Racing Standout to Make Series Debut at Watkins Glen

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 24, 2025) – Tristan McKee, the inaugural signee of Spire Motorsports’ driver development program, will make a pair of ARCA Menards Series starts in 2025 behind the wheel of the team’s No. 77 Gainbridge Chevrolet SS.

Five days after turning 15-years-old, the minimum age requirement to compete in an ARCA Menards Series national event, McKee will make his debut at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in the August 8 General Tire 100 at the Glen. He will return to the Gainbridge Chevy in November for the ARCA Menards Series West season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“Tristan McKee is one of those rare young drivers who makes you lean in and pay attention,” said Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony. “He’s shown talent, maturity, and the kind of work ethic that earns respect across our organization. We’re excited to get him some seat time in the ARCA Menards Series and let him grow at the right pace. Watkins Glen and Phoenix will be great tests, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in Spire colors.”

McKee is a full-time competitor in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli CUBE 3 Architecture TA 2 Series, where he leads the series’ championship point standings by a handsome 82 points on the strength of one pole position, two wins and six podium finishes.

He has finished the past six events inside the top three, including his first-career win in June at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. In the division’s most recent stop at Watkins Glen International, the Williamsburg, Va., native set a track record en route to his first-career pole position before leading the field from flag to flag to secure his second-career win.

“I’m super excited for my debut to be on a road course,” said McKee. “I’ve been doing a lot of road course stuff through the Trans Am Series. We were just at Watkins Glen a couple weeks ago with the series and got the win, so I feel comfortable with the track. I had the opportunity to do some testing in the ARCA car, so it helped get me up to speed with the car, but I still have a lot of preparation to do over the next couple weeks in the simulator and my pre-race routine. I’m super thankful to Spire Motorsports and Gainbridge for making this happen and I’m really excited to get on track.”

McKee is a regular participant in the Josh Wise-led fitness and training program at the GM Technical Center in Concord, N.C. He began turning heads three years ago when, at just 12-years-old, he won a 100-lap CARS Pro Late Model Tour feature event at Dillon (S.C.) Motor Speedway to become the youngest winner in CARS Tour history. The upstart teenager went on to collect series wins at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, Caraway (N.C.) Speedway and Cordele (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

Despite his youth, McKee has a resume dotted with wins that would offer even the most seasoned veteran with justifiable bragging rights. In addition to his historic 2023 win, he recorded multiple late model stock car victories in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. McKee also collected the checkered flag in the limited late model feature at the 2023 Fall Brawl at Hickory (N.C) Motor Speedway. The season prior, McKee claimed both Rookie of the Year and championship honors at Orange County (N.C.) Speedway as an 11-year-old.

Prior to his ascent to the late-model ranks, McKee cut his teeth racing Bandoleros where he won the 2020 national championship, a Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Summer Shootout championship and a Thursday Night Thunder Championship at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He began his four-wheel journey in karting where he collected 44 wins and six class championships.

In addition to his full slate of Trans Am racing, McKee has made 13 late model starts in 2025. After finishing second in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour season opener, he captured the checkered flag at the series’ first appearance at Cordele Motor Speedway. He has tallied four top fives in seven CARS Late Model Stock Tour starts, highlighted by a second-place result at North Wilkesboro, a race that was part of NASCAR’s All-Star festivities in May. McKee made his Super Late Model debut last weekend during the Summer Showdown 200 at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash., where he battled the best of the Northwest Super Late Model Series to earn a runner-up finish at “The Superspeedway of the West.”

“The season has definitely gone really, really good so far,” added McKee. “We have a couple Trans Am wins, lead the points and have a podium in each of the last six races. We haven’t been at all the CARS Tour races, but we have put together a lot of good runs. It has been one of the best years of my career, so far. It is all preparing me to drive different cars because I am doing something nearly every weekend. This is just another discipline for me to learn, grow and become the driver I want to be. I think we will be really strong.”

Spire Motorsports has fielded an ARCA Menards Series entry three times this season with Corey Day at the controls. After Day was involved in a race-ending incident in the team’s inaugural appearance in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, he collected back-to-back ARCA West Series top-10 finishes at Phoenix Raceway (10th) and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (seventh).

The General Tire 100 at the Glen from Watkins Glen International will be televised live on FS2, Friday, August 8 beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 13th of 20 races on the 2025 ARCA Menards Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and ARCARacing.com.

