RCR Race Preview: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has a long and storied history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 76 combined starts on the track’s oval configuration dating back to NASCAR’s debut at the historic facility in 1994, RCR has earned three Brickyard 400 wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1995), Kevin Harvick (2003), and Paul Menard (2011). The team also has a win on the track’s road course configuration with Tyler Reddick (2022). RCR has earned three pole positions at the storied track with Harvick (2003, oval), Jeff Burton (2006, oval) and Reddick (2022, road course). The Welcome, N.C., organization has racked up a total of 12 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes in the Brickyard 400.

RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… In 31 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, RCR has nine top-five and 21 top-10 finishes, notably earning a win at the historic track with Ty Dillon in 2014. Last season, Austin Hill led the RCR contingent with a sixth-place result.

Did You Know? Richard Childress is the only NASCAR Cup Series car owner to win races on both the oval and road course configuration at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tickets to the 2025 Carolina Cowboys Home Stand Are Available Now… Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent the Carolinas in the PBR Team Series, an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing in games throughout the country. The team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Dillon serving as General Manager. Don’t miss the Carolina Cowboys 2025 “Cowboy Days” Home Stand September 12-14 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.

Catch the Action on Saturday… The NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, July 26, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW. The race will be broadcast live on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Friday’s practice session and Saturday’s qualifying session will be shown for free on The CW App.

Watch Us on TNT Sports… The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, July 27, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports. The race will be broadcast live on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. The NASCAR Cup Series practice session on Friday and qualifying session on Saturday will be broadcast on truTV and Max. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… In nine previous appearances at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Dillon has two top-10 finishes, including a best finish of ninth in 2016. In his most recent appearance at the track in 2024, the Welcome, North Carolina native finished 13th. Dillon has made four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, earning a best finish of fifth in 2012.

Delivering Performance on the Track and For the Planet… Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevrolet this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway showcasing the benefits of racing with earth-kind and engine-smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high-octane on the track or on your drive to the grocery store, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet and for future generations. NASCAR drivers have now officially raced 25 million NASCAR miles on Sunoco E15, a notable milestone since NASCAR introduced the fuel in 2011. Learn more about what fueling up with bioethanol means for you here.

Mutual Respect… A fan of all sports, Dillon and his teammate, Kyle Busch, are scheduled to attend Indianapolis Colts Training Camp on Saturday, July 26. The RCR drivers will watch practice, participate in a jersey swap and hang out with Blue, the team’s mascot.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Fan Midway on Sunday, July 27 at 10:10 a.m. Local Time. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and get new merchandise to wear on race day. Immediately following, Dillon is scheduled to visit the Team Chevrolet Stage for a Q&A session on Sunday, July 27 at 10:50 a.m. Local Time.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What are your expectations going back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been good for our No. 3 Get Bioethanol team. We’ve been able to have solid races in the past. Last year, we had a pretty good qualifying effort starting 11th. I’m excited to get there. Speed is something I like. That track is very line-sensitive with trying to hit your marks as precisely as you can. You’re looking for those white lines and just trying to put the car in the perfect place. From our standpoint, we should have a good Chevrolet going from Richard Childress Racing, and the ECR engines always run well on those types of tracks. It’s good to have straightaway speed on a track that’s tough to pass at.”

You’ve won two out of the four Crown Jewel races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. How special would it be to get another one in the Brickyard 400?

“It would be huge for me and everyone at Richard Childress Racing to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I think only four or five drivers have won all four in the past, and it would be special to add one more to that list.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… Kyle Busch will make his 18th career NASCAR Cup Series start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Sunday’s Brickyard 400. Over his previous 17 starts at the track, he has completed 2,570 of 2,749 laps (93.5 percent) competed and finished inside the top-10 in 70.6 percent of those races. Busch has scored two Brickyard 400 victories and holds an average finishing position of 12.8.

A First to Remember… In 2015, Busch secured his maiden Cup Series win at the iconic oval in Speedway, Indiana. The Las Vegas, Nevada native maintained the lead on the final restart and held off a late-race charge from Joey Logano during a green-white-checkered finish.

Speedway Success… Busch has a strong track record at speedways over two miles in length. Throughout his career, the two-time Cup Series Champion has racked up 15 wins, 55 top-five finishes, 87 top-10 finishes, and has led a total of 2,875 laps.

Beyond the Cup Series… Busch has made seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, earning four victories. The veteran racer has completed 100 percent of green-flag laps (663), leading a total of 358 circuits in commanding style.

Clean Sweep… At Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2015, Busch not only won the Cup Series event but also dominated the weekend by capturing a victory in the Xfinity Series.

About zone… zone™, the latest innovation from ITG Brands, is the next generation of nicotine pouches that delivers a superior tobacco-free experience and outperforms competitive products where it matters most. Available in 6mg and 9mg strengths and 7 flavors, zone™ pouches are made with top shelf ingredients and high-quality materials to provide extra soft comfort, longer-lasting flavor, and immediate nicotine intensity. zone™ pouches are carefully crafted and designed to meet the needs of adult nicotine consumers, providing the best experience from the first pouch to the last. For more information, visit zonepouches.com.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

What expectations do you have of going into the Brickyard 400 this weekend?

“I love coming to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I’ve had a lot of success over the years and have won the Brickyard 400 twice. We should have won it in 2017 and got wrecked out on a late restart. The Chevrolet camp has been really fast over the years. I think we should be pretty close heading into Sunday. We had a fast No. 8 Chevrolet last year. We were right there in the top-five coming down on the closing laps, and Kyle Larson stole the win, so we want to improve this weekend and get a win.”

How would you assess your season so far?

“It is not due to a lack of effort. Everybody at Richard Childress Racing is working as hard as they can to figure it out, looking at all the notes to find out where the speed is at. The balance and drivability of the cars have been good this year, and we’ve had good improvements over the last couple months.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… Jesse Love has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driving the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet last season. The Menlo Park, California native was collected in a multi-car accident on lap one but recovered to finish in the 13th position.

Season In Review… With 20 races complete in the Xfinity Series regular season, Love has earned one win (Daytona International Speedway), five top-five and 13 top-10 results. Leading 170 laps, the 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year has completed 96.7 percent of laps competed (3119 of 3227).

Points Check… Love currently holds the fifth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – 27 points behind fourth-place Austin Hill.

Double Duty… Love will make his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series start on Sunday when the 20-year-old pilots the No. 62 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Whelen Everyday Champion… The Whelen Everyday Champion program celebrates community heroes and allows Whelen the opportunity to show their respect and deep gratitude for the acts of those who work tirelessly to make their communities better and safer places to live. Each year, Whelen honors one individual or team who exemplifies bravery, selflessness, and dedication by inducting them into the Whelen Hall of Champions at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C. Nominate your Everyday Champion before August 15 at www.whelen.com/evc/.

Meet Love… On Saturday, July 26 at 11:45 a.m. Local Time, Love and his teammate Austin Hill are scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway, located in the infield of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet the young gun before the green flag waves.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

Describe racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m comfortable with racing at Indianapolis. With our Xfinity Series package, I wish we had big horsepower so we could make moves. I say that and last year’s race had a pretty crazy finish, but for the most part, it’s sometimes lully. Our Whelen Chevrolet should be good there though. We are going way differently than we were last year. Racing double duty should be fun too, so looking forward to that. The goal is to learn as much as I can both days and prepare.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, earning two top-10 results (ninth in 2019, sixth in 2024). One season ago, the Winston, Georgia native started from the rear after unapproved adjustments, consistently moved forward, and captured a sixth-place finish.

Closing In on Playoffs… Through 20 Xfinity Series regular season races, Hill has claimed three wins (Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway), nine top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. Leading 287 laps, the 31-year-old has completed 93.7 percent of laps competed (3025 of 3227).

Standings Update… Hill currently sits in the fourth position in the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings – only five points behind third-place Sam Mayer.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies provides industry-leading logistics solutions that help businesses thrive. Whether you need specialized trucking, warehousing, 3PL, exporting, importing, or crane services, Bennett has the expertise to handle your most complex and time-sensitive freight. From LTL to over-dimensional truckloads, Bennett ensures safe, reliable, and on-time deliveries around the world. With a legacy of excellence since 1974, their family and woman-owned company is dedicated to providing personalized, flexible solutions that meet your unique business needs. Trust Bennett to deliver when it matters most – discover how we can help your business grow at www.bennettig.com. Together we can move anything.

Tow-Away and RV… Bennett DriveAway provides comprehensive and reliable tow-away services for a range of trailers including travel, cargo, horse and utility trailers. With a team of highly experienced drivers and a network of terminals across the United States, Bennett offers safe and timely delivery of your RVs and trailers anywhere in the US and Canada. Bennett’s services also include RV transportation with connections to fifth wheel or ball hitch, hauling of multiple units on specialized trailers, manufacturer-to-dealer and dealer-to-dealer transfers, and regular shipment status updates. Trust Bennett for all your towing and RV delivery needs.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, July 26 at 11:45 a.m. Local Time, Hill and his teammate Jesse Love are scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Midway, located in the infield of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Stop by to meet the veteran racer before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the most historic tracks in all of motorsports. Does that give any extra motivation for drivers, knowing the place carries emotion?

“Yeah, for me personally, every racetrack we go to, I treat them all the same way. I just want to go out there and do the best job that I can for our No. 21 Bennett team. But in saying that, Indianapolis is special and carries so much history, so it does add a little bit extra to the piece of the pie. Going into that race, you want to leave there victorious, and you want to be the one holding the trophy up.”

Describe racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“It’s a very unique racetrack with four different corners. And then on top of that, last year we ran with our speedway, restricted plate package which put a whole different element into the racing. It’s a cool place to go to when you’re going down the front stretch and have the stands on both sides. It almost feels like you get tunnel vision for a second down the front stretch. Overall, it’s a really, really cool event.”