Wood Brothers Racing, PPG Announce Winner of Kids Color PPG

Artwork celebrates Wood Brothers Racing’s 75th anniversary and Josh Berry’s first win

INDIANAPOLIS (July 25, 2025) – Wood Brothers Racing and PPG announced today the winner of the 2025 Kids Color PPG program, where a pit wall banner for the No. 21 PPG team will showcase a vibrant design created by 10-year-old Tyler Downey of Craigsville, Virginia. The banner will debut during this weekend’s Brickyard 400 presented by PPG at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 21 PPG Ford Mustang Dark Horse, selected the winning artwork from a group of impressive entries submitted by young race fans.

“We saw a lot of creative entries, and it was really cool to go through all the designs,” said Berry. “Tyler’s stood out in a fun and meaningful way, especially with how it tied in some big moments for our team. It’s going to be awesome to see it featured on pit road this weekend.”

Tyler’s winning artwork is a vibrant tribute to Wood Brothers Racing’s 75th anniversary season, creatively celebrating the team’s history and a major milestone from earlier this year: Josh Berry’s first NASCAR Cup Series win, which also marked the team’s 101st victory. The design blends bold colors and thoughtful details that reflect both the heritage of the Wood Brothers and the bright, colorful identity of the PPG brand.

The 2025 edition of the Kids Color PPG campaign marks its fourth year, and the first time the program has featured the Wood Brothers Racing team. With PPG serving as both the team’s primary partner this weekend and the title sponsor of the Brickyard 400, the shift provided a unique opportunity to celebrate creativity at one of racing’s most historic venues. In previous years, kids helped design a helmet, firesuit and pit wall banner for fellow PPG-sponsored driver, Josef Newgarden.

“We value our partnership with Team Penske and were especially excited to work with Wood Brothers Racing this year on the Kids Color PPG program,” said Trish Allen, strategic relationships manager, PPG. “It’s a meaningful way to celebrate creativity and engage the next generation of race fans. We’re looking forward to seeing this year’s winning design come to life at one of the most iconic venues in motorsports.”

Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race from Indianapolis is set to get underway at 2 p.m. ET with live television coverage on TNT.

About PPG

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.