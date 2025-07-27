Toyota GAZOO Racing NCS Post-Race Recap – Indianapolis – 07.27.25

WALLACE LOCKS HIMSELF INTO PLAYOFFS WITH BRICKYARD 400 VICTORY

23XI Racing driver captures third career victory at Crown Jewel event

INDIANAPOLIS (July 27, 2025) – After a rain delay and multiple overtime restarts, Bubba Wallace was victorious in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, his third career win and first since 2022. The 23XI Racing driver led 30 laps across the 400-mile race after starting the day from the second position and locks himself into the Cup Series Playoffs.

Wallace’s team co-owner and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver, Denny Hamlin, had a spirited drive on Sunday, coming from the rear of the field to finish in the third position. Christopher Bell, finishing eighth, was the third Toyota in the top-10.

Also, by finishing 21st, JGR driver Ty Gibbs came out on top of the inaugural Cup Series In-Season Challenge, taking home the $1 million prize.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race 22 of 36 – 400 miles, 160 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, BUBBA WALLACE

2nd, Kyle Larson*

3rd, DENNY HAMLIN

4th, Ryan Preece*

4th, Brad Keselowski*

8th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

12th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

18th, CHASE BRISCOE

21st, TY GIBBS

26th, RILEY HERBST

29th, TYLER REDDICK

36th, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Chumba Casino Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: Winner

How does it feel to win the Brickyard 400?

“I’m worn out! I thought things every which way besides driving a race car during that red flag. So proud of this Chumba Casino Toyota team. The adrenaline rush is crazy! I want to thank all these people behind me, all the men and women of Airspeed for making this possible. Welcome to victory lane, Becks (son)! It’s pretty cool. To overcome so much and to put these people in victory lane, that’s what it’s all about. These people keep pushing me, believing in me. Man, just so proud. Thank you!”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Insurance Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

You finish third and a 23XI Racing car wins the Brickyard 400. What are the emotions?

“A little bit of both! Great day for our Progressive Toyota team. I have to say thank you to everyone at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) for chipping in yesterday, and 23XI (Racing) for wrapping the car. Yesterday, (was) a huge team effort. I’ve never seen so many people come together to get this done. It needed a lot of work, and they gave me something I could contend with. Not a lot I could complain with. Think we set the fastest lap there on the last lap. The car is capable, we just needed a little track position. We had to take a little extra fuel on that last stop as we had to ‘pay that fuel tax’ at some point. All we needed is for me to not mess up yesterday and have a little better track position, have more options with the fuel and we would’ve had a winner. But I’m going to be kissing the bricks in street clothes rather than a driver suit.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SAIA LTL Freight Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 21st

How does it feel to win the In-Season Challenge?

“It’s great! Want to first say, all glory to God. And, $1 million is a lot of money so I’m going to donate $10,000 to whichever charity Ty Dillon wants to give to. It’s his choice. But we had a fast SAIA Toyota Camry. Didn’t end up where we wanted to in the end. We just lost track position and was out of the way to win the race. Had to play it a little but safe but I want to thank everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing, Ray (Raymond Ramu, executive vice president and chief customer officer, SAIA LTL Freight), Fritz (Fredrick Holzgrefer, president and chief executive officer, SAIA LTL Freight), Dave Gellen (Monster Energy), Tom Norwood (Monster Energy), Mitch Covington (Monster Energy), Rodney (Monster Energy), everyone a part of it. Thank you to TNT and NASCAR for this opportunity. It’s awesome to win it!”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 35th

Any warning there before the incident?

“Yeah, no warning other than just slow on the right front (on the pit stop). I saw them struggling there for a second, but figured we got it on. (As) soon as I turned into (turn) three, I knew we were going to crash, and I felt it come off. Yeah, it looked bad but honestly didn’t feel as bad in the car as others I’ve had. I feel good and fortunate, happy for that. But, sad for the Dollar Tree Toyota team. Fast car and things weren’t working out the best today, but I just wanted to have a shot at the end.”

