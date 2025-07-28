Costa Oil Joins Rick Ware Racing at Iowa

Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change To Serve as Primary Partner of No. 51 Ford Mustang and Driver Cody Ware During Iowa Corn 350

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 28, 2025) – Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change, one of the fastest-growing models in the quick-lube space, has joined Rick Ware Racing (RWR) as its primary partner for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

With a national footprint of more than 65 locations, Costa Oil specializes in no-appointment, drive-through, 10-minute oil changes. The brand will be featured prominently on the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by Cody Ware during the Iowa Corn 350, which goes green on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We’re thrilled to be back on track as a primary sponsor of the No. 51 car at Iowa Speedway with Cody Ware and Rick Ware Racing,” said Costa Kapothanasis, CEO, Costa Oil. “We won with RWR and Carson Ware in a Pro Late Model on the CARS Tour, and it’s a relationship that has grown with Carson in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and now with Cody in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“This collaboration isn’t just about visibility on race day – it’s about reinforcing the Costa Oil brand across the country. Rick Ware has been instrumental in delivering value beyond the paint scheme. His commitment to creating long-term, strategic partnerships has elevated this sponsorship into something much bigger than a logo placement.

“Every time our car hits the track, it builds awareness that directly benefits our franchisees and lends even more credibility to us as we continue scaling into a nationally recognized brand. It’s a true alliance.”

Iowa represents a strategic race for Costa Oil, with multiple 10-Minute Oil Change locations throughout the state, including one that is less than a 10-minute drive from Iowa Speedway, situated at 1217 1st Ave. East in Newton.

“Our initial collaboration with Carson Ware in the Xfinity Series was more than a marketing opportunity – it helped set the tone internally for what this partnership means,” said Brandon Cornelius, Chief Operating Officer, Costa Oil. “When our team gathered earlier this year at Pocono to support RWR at that race, it brought a renewed sense of pride and culture throughout the organization. Now, taking that next step to be a full primary at Iowa, it’s the kind of milestone that feels like a dream realized for all of us at Costa Oil.”

Founded in 2013, Costa Oil strives to serve as America’s premier choice for quick automotive services. Using top-of-the-line products that are backed by exceptional customer service, which includes complimentary fluid top-offs and tire-pressure checks, Costa Oil combines short wait times with quality, allowing both individual customers and fleet managers to get back on the road quickly.

“We’re proud to showcase Costa Oil’s first primary race partnership with RWR this weekend at Iowa,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “They’re a fast-growing company that’s changing the game in the quick-lube space by focusing on speed, convenience and customer care – all values we live by in motorsports. Costa Oil is a brand that shares our drive to grow, compete and deliver results.”

To find a Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change near you, please visit CostaOils.com/Locations/Oil-Change. To request franchise information, go to CostaOils.com/Franchising.

About Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change:

Founded with a vision to streamline automotive maintenance, Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change is a rapidly expanding quick-lube chain focused exclusively on fast, efficient oil changes. With more than 65 corporate and franchise locations nationwide, Costa Oil has redefined what it means to deliver quality automotive service by eliminating upsells, cutting wait times and putting the customer back on the road in under 10 minutes. Learn more at CostaOils.com or follow Costa Oil on Instagram (@costaoils), X (@costaoilco) and Facebook (@costaoils).

About Costa Oil Filters:

Costa Oil Filters are the premier choice for drivers who demand peak engine protection without compromise. Engineered for high performance and durability, Costa Oil Filters are trusted by professional technicians and everyday drivers alike. Whether you’re getting your oil changed at a Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change location or purchasing filters online or in-store, Costa Oil Filters deliver exceptional filtration, flow rate and reliability – protecting your engine mile after mile. Available at major retailers and online marketplaces, Costa Oil Filters are built to meet or exceed OEM standards. Learn more at CostaFilters.com or follow us on Instagram (@costaoilfilters) and X (@costafilters).

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with his wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.