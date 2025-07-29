RFK Advance | Iowa

Iowa Event Info:

Date: Sunday, August 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Newton, Iowa

Format: 350 Laps, 306.25 Miles, Stages: 70-210-350

TV: USA

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Iowa Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series for just the second time in its history this weekend.

All three RFK drivers have found victory lane at Iowa Speedway in the Xfinity Series, with Brad Keselowski winning the first-ever NXS race at Iowa back in 2009. Chris Buescher won with Jack Roush in 2015 at the track, with current crew chief Scott Graves atop the box. In 2017, Ryan Preece started from the pole at Iowa and led 141 of the 254 laps en route to his first ever NXS victory while driving the No. 20 for JGR.

Buescher leads the Cup Series this season with an average starting position of 10.4, anchored by 11 starts inside the top 10. Buescher is also one of seven drivers with 11+ top-10 results this season, and has an average finish of 13.8 which is the fifth highest among Cup drivers.

Over his last 10 races, Keselowski has posted six top-10 finishes with an average finish of 13.7. He has a pair of top-five finishes across his previous five races at Atlanta (2 nd ) and last weekend at Indianapolis (5 th ).

Preece (11.4) holds the fifth highest average finish over the last five races, with teammates Keselowski (13.0, 7th) and Buescher (13.2, 8th) rounding out the top 10.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Solomon Plumbing

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Body Guard

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Mohawk

Keselowski at Iowa

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

In his first career Cup start at Iowa last season, Keselowski led five laps and finished 10 th .

. Keselowski was the first winner in the Xfinity Series at Iowa, taking home the inaugural trophy back in 2009. He led 121 laps and drove the No. 88 for JR Motorsports to victory lane, his first of three NXS trophies at the track.

He went on to win again in back-to-back seasons in 2013-14, and finished top-8 in every race he ran there, the last coming in 2016.

Buescher at Iowa

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher led 15 laps in last season’s Cup Series debut at Iowa, but went on to finish 18 th .

. He won at Iowa back in 2015 for Jack Roush in the No. 60 in one of his four NXS starts at the track. Buescher also made four starts in ARCA from 2009-12, earning a pair of top fives.

Preece at Iowa

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece finished 27 th last season at Iowa after starting 29 th in the No. 41 car for SHR.

last season at Iowa after starting 29 in the No. 41 car for SHR. He won at Iowa back in 2017 for JGR in the No. 20 in one of his three NXS starts at the track.

RFK Historically at Iowa

Wins: 5 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2011 twice, 2012; Trevor Bayne, 2013; Chris Buescher, 2015)

Stenhouse Finds First in Iowa: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. picked up his first Xfinity Series win at Iowa back in 2011, sweeping both races as the series at the time competed there in May and August. The next season he won again, as three of his eight career NXS wins all-time came at the 7/8-mile track.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. picked up his first Xfinity Series win at Iowa back in 2011, sweeping both races as the series at the time competed there in May and August. The next season he won again, as three of his eight career NXS wins all-time came at the 7/8-mile track. Bayne Breaks Through in 2013: Trevor Bayne continued the winning tradition with the No. 6 in victory lane at Iowa, winning the first race of the 2013 campaign at Iowa. It marked his second Xfinity Series win of his career.

Trevor Bayne continued the winning tradition with the No. 6 in victory lane at Iowa, winning the first race of the 2013 campaign at Iowa. It marked his second Xfinity Series win of his career. Buescher Victorius in 2015: Buescher started fourth in the 2015 race, led 94 laps and won in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush in what was one of his two wins in his Xfinity Championship season.



RFK Iowa Wins

2011 Stenhouse Xfinity

2011 Stenhouse Xfinity

2012 Stenhouse Xfinity

2013 Bayne Xfinity

2015 Buescher Xfinity

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Indianapolis: Preece 4th; Keselowski 5th, Buescher 14th.

Points Standings (17: 16th, 60: 17th, 6: 25th): Buescher sits 42 points above the playoff cutline, ahead of his teammate Preece for the final playoff spot. Keselowski moved up two spots to 25th in the standings after a top-five run at Indianapolis.