HFT Advance | Iowa

Iowa Event Info:

Date: Sunday, August 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Newton, Iowa

Format: 350 Laps, 306.25 Miles, Stages: 70-210-350

TV: USA

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11 a.m. ET, Xfinity Practice (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Qualifying (CW App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 2:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (TruTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Race (CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Race (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Iowa Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series for just the second time in its history this weekend, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 11 th time.

time. Sam Mayer (10.3) has the second the best average finish among full-time Xfinity drivers this season, behind only Connor Zilisch (10.2) His 17 finishes inside the top 15 also lead all Xfinity drivers this season. Mayer has also started inside the top 10 in seven of his last eight starts dating back to Nashville Superspeedway in May, including a pole last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sheldon Creed has recorded top-10 finishes in three of the last four starts dating back to the Chicago Street Course in early July.

Cole Custer finished 20th last weekend at Indianapolis, his sixth finish this season inside the top 20 and his highest result since Atlanta (19th) in June.



Cole Custer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Aaron Kramer

Partner: HaasTooling.com

Sheldon Creed Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jonathan Toney

Partner: Road Ranger

Sam Mayer Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jason Trinchere

Partner: Audibel

Custer at Iowa (Cup)

Starts: —

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Custer makes his Cup Series debut at Iowa this weekend, coming off a sixth-place finish at the track in last season’s Xfinity race.

Custer has five top-10 results in seven Xfinity Series starts at Iowa, leading 169 total laps and earning a pole in 2019.

Creed at Iowa (Xfinity)

Starts: 1

Wins: 1 (2024)

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Creed is set to make his second Xfinity start at Iowa on Saturday, where he is fresh off a fifth-place finish in last season’s race after starting third.

He has also made a Truck start at the 0.875-mile track, finishing sixth in 2019, and won the 2018 ARCA race in 2018 after starting on the pole.



Mayer at Iowa (Xfinity)

Starts: 1

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Mayer won the inaugural Xfinity Series race at Iowa last season, leading 47 laps while driving for JRM. He passed Riley Herbst with two laps remaining to claim his sixth career NXS victory.

He has also made two ARCA starts, most recently finishing second in 2020.

Where They Stand

Cup Points Standings (41: 33rd): Custer moved to 33rd in the Cup Series points standings with 280 points after a 20th-place run last weekend at Indianapolis.

Xfinity Points Standings (41: 8th, 00: 10th): Mayer sits eighth in the Xfinity points standings with 702 total points on the season, behind the seven winners, while Creed is in 10th place with 576 points heading into Iowa.