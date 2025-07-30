CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD AMERICA: Time for a Breakthrough?

Titles and points standings on the minds of Corvette Z06 GT3.R teams

DETROIT (July 30, 2025) – The championship push for Corvette Racing’s teams in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD PRO and GTD classes continues this weekend at Road America, a place steeped in Corvette lore and success.

Corvette Racing has been a constant presence at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit. The program has eight victories there – all in the factory team era – and the famed Corvette Bridge spans the track between turns Five and Six.

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports

(GTD PRO)

· No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims

· No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg﻿

The No. 3 duo of Garcia and Sims enter Road America with the GTD PRO Drivers’ Championship lead. Their four podiums lead all driving pairings in GTD PRO and is a large reason behind the points lead. They finished fifth last year in class at Road America, and Garcia is a previous Road America winner in the Corvette C8.R.

Milner and Catsburg placed second in the last round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the No. 4 Corvette for their first podium finish of the season.

﻿Catsburg qualified on pole a year ago in GTD PRO while Milner was part of one of Road America’s most iconic race finishes by going from fifth to first in the closing minutes of the 2016 GTLM race.

AWA (GTD)

· No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell, Orey Fidani

AWA’s Fidani and Bell are back at Road America after a fifth-place GTD finish in 2024. Bell was part of a multi-car scrap late last year as the duo made up 10 spots in class during the race for what ended up as the best finish of the team’s debut season with the Corvette.

Matching that result will go a long way in helping Fidani move back to the top of the Bob Akin Award standings. He is second in points heading to Road America with the winner earning a ticket to next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. AWA also has given the Corvette Z06 GT3.R its only IMSA win this year at the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona.

DXDT Racing (GTD)

· No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Alec Udell, Robert Wickens

Udell and Wickens gave DXDT Racing its best finish of its first season in GTD with a fourth-place showing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The DXDT Corvette has qualified third or better in class at each of the previous three rounds with Udell on the front row at both Laguna Seca and Watkins Glen.

Udell also scored a pair of victories last year with DXDT Racing in GT World Challenge America alongside Milner in the Pro class. Teammate Wickens has raced at Road America in Champ Car Atlantic, IndyCar and the Michelin Pilot Challenge, where he finished third in 2023.

The Motul SportsCar Grand Prix is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3. The race will stream live on Peacock in the United States and IMSA.com outside the U.S. from 2 to 5 p.m. ET IMSA Radio will air all on-track sessions at IMSA.com along XM 206, SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS

PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I hope we can be up toward the front at Road America. It has been a few years since our last win there so obviously we want to end that run. The championship is what we are focusing on though. Even if we still have the lead, it’s very close between the top three. We need to maximize every opportunity to score points whether or not we have ultimate pace. That has been the strength of this team during GTD PRO and I know we will continue to do the same thing.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Road America is where I first drove the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. It’s an incredible track and one of the highlights of our season. It’s very much a power track but the braking and cornering ability of the Corvette allows us to attack the circuit in a different way than most other cars. We will see if that is enough to get us and keep us at the front of the grid and in the championship.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I can’t go back to Road America and not think about the 2016 win there when we went from fifth to first in the last couple of laps to win. It’s a great feeling to win at such a great track and it’s something I want to experience again. There’s no better time than the present. We have a little bit of momentum from the runner-up at CTMP. Judging how things have gone this year, I don’t expect this to be a very strong track for us but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to give it everything we have for the race win and Manufacturers Championship points.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I really enjoyed this stretch of races last year in my first season in IMSA and it’s the same this season. After Canada, we finally have some momentum and a podium result on our side of the garage. Let’s keep it going now at Road America. We qualified well there last year but didn’t really put it together in the race for a couple of reasons. We have that experience plus other lessons we are learning this year on the team side that hopefully will mean that we can run up front more often than not the rest of this year and continue contributing to the Manufacturers Championship.”

AWA PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I always love going back to Road America. It’s one of the most iconic race tracks in the United States. We had a pretty exciting race last year. This place always seems to generate great racing with a lot of action, so I’m looking forward to getting back there with our Corvette and seeing what we can do this this time!”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Road America is one of those tracks on the calendar that every driver looks forward to. It’s so fast but also very technical, and it tends to produce a lot of opportunities. The team has been working hard in each round to give us a strong package with our No. 13 Corvette, and I’m confident we can be competitive again this year.”

DXDT RACING PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ALEC UDELL, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “The DXDT team has been hard at work on all fronts prepping for the upcoming race at Road America. Each race we continue to improve processes, and a big one from the last race was getting Robert and I time to work together on driver changes at the shop. We’ve had a quick Corvette and I feel confident we can get the most out of our DXDT Z06 GT3.R up in Road America. I’m excited to see where that puts us!”

ROBERT WICKENS, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Road America is one of my favourite tracks on the IMSA calendar. The fans have so much passion for racing which makes it even more special. The team is working hard to build on our strong result from CTMP. We are going to do everything we can to get our Corvette Z06 GT3.R on the podium for the first time this year.”

2025 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia – 1942 Klaus Bachler/Laurin Heinrich – 1903 Albert Costa – 1889 Dan Harper/Max Hesse – 1756 Mike Rockenfeller/Sebastian Priaulx – 1751 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner – 1720

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 1942 No. 77 AO Racing – 1903 No. 81 DragonSpeed – 1889 No. 48 Paul Miller Racing – 1756 No. 64 Ford Multimatic Motorsports – 1751 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 1720

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Chevrolet – 2018 Porsche – 1951 Ferrari – 1939 BMW – 1933 Ford – 1900

GTD Drivers Standings

Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 1902 Jack Hawksworth/Parker Thompson – 1809 Casper Stevenson – 1778 Adam Adelson/Elliott Skeer – 1596 Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 1584 Matthew Bell/Orey Fidani – 1458 Alec Udell – 1126

GTD Teams Standings

No. 57 Windward Racing – 1902 No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing – 1809 No. 27 Heart of Racing Team – 1778 No. 120 Wright Motorsports – 1596 No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 1584 No. 13 AWA – 1458 No. 36 DXDT Racing – 1309

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Mercedes-AMG – 2086 Lexus – 1912 Aston Martin – 1859 Ferrari – 1827 Porsche – 1812 Chevrolet – 1744

CORVETTE RACING AT ROAD AMERICA: By the Numbers

1: One manufacturer, one car brand and one program for 25-plus years: Chevrolet, Corvette and Corvette Racing

3: Wins at Road America last year for DXDT Racing in GT World Challenge America with the Corvette Z06 GT3.R – two in the Pro class and one in Pro-Am

4: Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs on this year’s Road America entry list: two from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in GTD PRO alongside one GTD entry each for AWA and DXDT Racing

4: Number of cars Tommy Milner passed in the final 15 minutes of the 2016 Road America race. He and Oliver Gavin went on to win in class and capture the GTLM Drivers Championship that season

4: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Road America since 2000 – Corvette C5-R (2002-04), Corvette C6.R (2005-13), Corvette C7.R (2016-2019) and Corvette C8.R/Z06 GT3.R (2020-current). Both of the latter are eighth-gen, mid-engine Corvettes

8: Number of victories at Road America for Corvette Racing, the most of any entrant in IMSA

9: Pole positions at Road America for Corvette Racing by five different drivers. Nicky Catsburg was the latest last year in GTD PRO

10: Number of drivers who have won races at Road America for Corvette Racing – Gavin (four); Olivier Beretta (three); Johnny O’Connell (two); and Kelly Collins, Ron Fellows, Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen, Milner, Andy Pilgrim and Jordan Taylor (one each)

12: Fastest race laps for Corvette Racing drivers at Road America. That includes the last three in the last six years: Milner (2019 and 2021) and Garcia (2020)

14: Number of IMSA victories at Road America for Chevrolet, the second-most of any manufacturer in IMSA

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

31: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Imola, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

38: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list were Charlie Eastwood, Rui Andrade and Hiroshi Koizumi at Imola in ELMS

70: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Ben Green in GT World Challenge Asia for Johor Motorsports Racing at Mandalika (Indonesia)

72: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

146: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 117 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, four in the FIA WEC, 12 in GT World Challenge America and three in GT World Challenge Asia

337: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

13,172.25: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing in its 23 previous trips to Road America. That represents 3,126 laps or 111 trips across Lake Michigan

385,600.41: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries since 1999. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles

Corvette Racing at Road America (wins in bold)

2002 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GTS (Fellows pole; Gavin fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins – 1st in GTS

2003 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins – 5th in GTS (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2004 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS (Beretta pole, fastest race lap)

2005 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1 (Gavin pole, Beretta fastest race lap)

2006 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2007 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1

2008 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 3rd in GT1 (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2009 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 3rd in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 6th in GT2

2010 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Johnny O’Connell – 4th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT2 (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2011 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner – 14th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 5th in GT

2012 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GT

2013 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 3rd in GT

2014 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTLM

2015 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTLM

2016 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 6th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GTLM (5th to 1st in final 15 minutes)

2017 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM

2018 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM (Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 2nd in GTLM

2019 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 6th in GTLM (Gavin pole, Milner fastest race lap)

2020 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 1st in GTLM (Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 2nd in GTLM

2021 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 3rd in GTLM (Milner fastest race lap)

2022 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 3rd in GTD PRO

2023 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 3rd in GTD PRO

2024 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims – 5th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg – 6th in GTD PRO (Catsburg pole)

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani – 5th in GTD

