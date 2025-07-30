IMSANASCAR Track News

Motul SportsCar Grand Prix Weekend featuring IMSA Returns to Road America July 31 through August 3

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., July 30, 2025 – Road America is set to roar to life July 31 through August 3 with the return of the Motul SportsCar Grand Prix Weekend, headlined by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. As one of the most iconic and challenging circuits in North America, Road America offers fans a world-class racing experience set against the picturesque backdrop of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Leading the charge is Acura Meyer Shank Racing’s Tom Blomqvist, who arrives with momentum following recent wins at Watkins Glen and Detroit. Blomqvist, co-driving the No. 60 Acura ARX-06, hopes to extend the team’s hot streak at what he calls his “favorite track.” With only three races remaining, the GTP championship battle is heating up, and every point matters.

The weekend is packed with non-stop on-track action, including four premier support series:

  • IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (Road America 120) – Saturday, Aug. 2
  • Porsche Carrera Cup North America – Races on Saturday and Sunday
  • Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America – Races on Saturday and Sunday
  • Mustang Challenge – Races on Saturday and Sunday
  • IMSA WeatherTech Championship Autograph Session – Saturday at 12:15 p.m. in the paddock

Fans can also enjoy open grid walks, autograph sessions, vendor villages, and family-friendly attractions throughout the facility. Sunday’s feature race, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, goes green at 1:05 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on Peacock and internationally on IMSA.TV and IMSA’s YouTube channel.

As the event approaches, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets, golf carts, and camping spots well in advance. Last year’s massive turnout is a testament to the event’s growing popularity, and this year is expected to draw even more attendees. Don’t miss out on the high-speed action and the chance to explore Road America’s picturesque grounds as the venue celebrates its 70th Anniversary. Get your tickets now to be part of the excitement only Road America can deliver!

Tickets are available at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. All races run rain or shine.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

